CallTower Continues to Expand Its In-Country Global Connectivity With Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

CallTower now extends high-quality Operator Connect to 27 countries, bolstering seamless global communication for enterprises.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud communication (unified communications, contact center, mobility, and collaboration) solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom solutions, is excited to announce the significant expansion of its Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service across the globe. CallTower has expanded its coverage to provide enterprise clients with high-quality, resilient voice solutions across 27 countries, further strengthening its ability to support seamless communication for global organizations. CallTower has expanded into LATAM and APAC building on their established presence in the US, Canada, and EMEA, further solidifying CallTower's commitment to enhancing global communications.

As of today, CallTower Operator Connect is available in the following locations: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, France, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States. This expansion reflects CallTower's commitment to meeting the growing demands of global enterprises seeking reliable, fully integrated Teams calling solutions.

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams offers an intuitive way for companies to add PSTN calling to Microsoft Teams while benefiting from CallTower's high-touch customer support and expert guidance. By using CallTower Operator Connect, clients gain access to a streamlined solution that bypasses the complexity of third-party providers, ensuring a simplified experience without compromising functionality or reliability.

"Expanding our Operator Connect service to cover more countries enhances our ability to support multinational clients with the connectivity they need in today's globalized business landscape," said William Rubio, CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer. "We aim to take Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams to the next level. We want to provide an unmatched, scalable solution that enables companies to enhance collaboration, drive productivity, and reach new heights in global communications."

In March of 2024, CallTower expanded its Operator Connect with its EMEA expansion.

Furthermore, CallTower delivers key Operator Connect business integrations that ensure an exceptional customer experience, including contact center, CRM integration, SMS texting, compliance recording, enhanced analytics, and Teams Mobile.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions, and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center, and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, and Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

