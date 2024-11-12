NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THIRD QUARTER 2024

$51.1 million cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024

$32.9 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities

$(37.7) million net loss from continuing operations

$(25.5) million Adjusted EBITDA 1

Entered into an agreement to restructure $290 million of unsecured convertible notes, into equity through a prepackaged Chapter 11 case.

Tom Shortt, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since winding down our ecommerce used automotive dealer business, we have been focused on maximizing the value of our remaining assets for our stakeholders. We believe eliminating our unsecured notes will significantly strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to emerge without any long-term debt at Vroom, Inc., while its subsidiary, UACC, will continue to be obligated to debt that is related to asset-backed securitizations and their trust preferred securities. Our team remains focused on executing our Long-Term Strategic Plan announced in September. We continue to make progress on our key initiatives and are focused on portfolio performance, improving processes and technology, digitization and automation, and reducing costs across the business."

1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 $ Change 2024 2023 $ Change Interest income $ 50,213 $ 47,579 $ 2,634 $ 153,152 $ 128,942 $ 24,210 Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 6,251 5,522 729 22,708 12,279 10,429 Securitization debt 9,096 6,116 2,980 21,960 16,442 5,518 Total interest expense 15,347 11,638 3,709 44,668 28,721 15,947 Net interest income 34,866 35,941 (1,075 ) 108,484 100,221 8,263 Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 38,346 37,258 1,088 87,894 76,173 11,721 Net interest income after losses and recoveries (3,480 ) (1,317 ) (2,163 ) 20,590 24,048 (3,458 ) Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,495 2,430 (935 ) 5,101 7,835 (2,734 ) Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 3,917 146 3,771 (4,347 ) 3,732 (8,079 ) CarStory revenue 2,890 2,998 (108 ) 8,782 9,392 (610 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - - - - 19,640 (19,640 ) Other income 2,419 2,057 362 8,344 8,160 184 Total noninterest income 10,721 7,631 3,090 17,880 48,759 (30,879 ) Expenses: Compensation and benefits 25,365 19,851 5,514 76,651 64,413 12,238 Professional fees 1,587 3,648 (2,061 ) 6,418 11,065 (4,647 ) Software and IT costs 3,360 4,685 (1,325 ) 12,018 14,735 (2,717 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,105 7,298 (193 ) 21,963 21,720 243 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,601 1,593 8 4,541 4,460 81 Impairment charges 2,407 - 2,407 5,159 - 5,159 Other expenses 3,436 3,861 (425 ) 12,853 13,631 (778 ) Total expenses 44,861 40,936 3,925 139,603 130,024 9,579 Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (37,620 ) (34,622 ) (2,998 ) (101,133 ) (57,217 ) (43,916 ) Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 124 117 7 393 453 (60 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (37,744 ) $ (34,739 ) $ (3,005 ) $ (101,526 ) $ (57,670 ) $ (43,856 ) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (1,999 ) $ (47,988 ) $ 45,989 $ (27,024 ) $ (165,838 ) $ 138,814 Net loss $ (39,743 ) $ (82,727 ) $ 42,984 $ (128,550 ) $ (223,508 ) $ 94,958

Results by Segment

UACC

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 50,801 $ 48,068 $ 2,734 5.7 % Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 6,251 5,522 729 13.2 % Securitization debt 9,096 6,116 2,980 48.7 % Total interest expense 15,347 11,638 3,709 31.9 % Net interest income 35,454 36,430 (975 ) (2.7 )% Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 30,117 30,323 (206 ) (0.7 )% Net interest income after losses and recoveries 5,338 6,107 (769 ) (12.6 )% Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,495 2,430 (935 ) (38.5 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 2,074 1,487 587 39.5 % Other income 1,698 570 1,128 197.9 % Total noninterest income 5,267 4,487 780 17.4 % Expenses: Compensation and benefits 19,819 14,976 4,843 32.3 % Professional fees 875 986 (111 ) (11.3 )% Software and IT costs 2,346 2,798 (452 ) (16.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 5,505 5,689 (184 ) (3.2 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 681 540 141 26.1 % Impairment charges 2,407 - 2,407 100.0 % Other expenses 1,991 1,666 325 19.5 % Total expenses 33,624 26,656 6,968 26.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,119 ) $ (9,780 ) $ (4,339 ) 44.4 % Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (548 ) $ (520 ) (28 ) 5.4 % Stock compensation expense $ 834 $ 572 262 45.9 % Severance $ 20 $ - 20 100.0 %

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 154,731 $ 130,897 $ 23,834 18.2 % Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 22,708 12,279 10,429 84.9 % Securitization debt 21,960 16,442 5,518 33.6 % Total interest expense 44,668 28,721 15,947 55.5 % Net interest income 110,063 102,176 7,887 7.7 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 77,460 62,980 14,479 23.0 % Net interest income after losses and recoveries 32,604 39,196 (6,592 ) (16.8 )% Noninterest income: Servicing income 5,101 7,835 (2,734 ) (34.9 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 5,324 5,168 156 3.0 % Other income 6,266 2,601 3,665 140.9 % Total noninterest income 16,691 15,604 1,087 7.0 % Expenses: Compensation and benefits 59,146 49,904 9,242 18.5 % Professional fees 2,326 4,555 (2,229 ) (48.9 )% Software and IT costs 8,048 8,478 (430 ) (5.1 )% Depreciation and amortization 17,156 16,898 258 1.5 % Interest expense on corporate debt 1,781 1,173 608 51.8 % Impairment charges 5,159 - 5,159 100.0 % Other expenses 7,569 5,927 1,642 27.7 % Total expenses 101,186 86,935 14,251 16.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (27,091 ) $ (13,956 ) $ (13,135 ) 94.1 % Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (1,676 ) $ (1,474 ) (202 ) 13.7 % Stock compensation expense $ 1,867 $ 1,580 287 18.2 % Severance $ 513 $ - 513 100.0 %

CarStory

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Noninterest income: CarStory revenue $ 2,890 $ 2,998 $ (108 ) (3.6 )% Other income 199 141 58 41.1 % Total noninterest income 3,089 3,139 (50 ) (1.6 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,127 2,328 799 34.3 % Professional fees (112 ) 71 (183 ) (257.7 )% Software and IT costs 17 170 (153 ) (90.0 )% Depreciation and amortization 1,600 1,609 (9 ) (0.6 )% Other expenses 127 161 (34 ) (21.1 )% Total expenses 4,759 4,339 420 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (210 ) $ 536 $ (746 ) (139.2 )% Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (198 ) $ (141 ) (57 ) 40.4 % Stock compensation expense $ 59 $ 268 (210 ) (78.2 )%

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Noninterest income: CarStory revenue $ 8,782 $ 9,392 $ (610 ) (6.5 )% Other income 562 282 280 99.3 % Total noninterest income 9,344 9,674 (330 ) (3.4 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 7,802 7,149 653 9.1 % Professional fees 90 361 (271 ) (75.2 )% Software and IT costs 205 515 (310 ) (60.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 4,807 4,822 (15 ) (0.3 )% Other expenses 300 462 (162 ) (35.1 )% Total expenses 13,203 13,308 (105 ) (0.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 720 $ 1,738 $ (1,018 ) (58.6 )% Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (561 ) $ (275 ) (286 ) 103.9 % Stock compensation expense $ 334 $ 825 (490 ) (59.5 )%

Corporate

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ (588 ) $ (489 ) $ (100 ) 20.5 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 8,229 6,935 1,294 18.7 % Net interest income after losses and recoveries (8,818 ) (7,424 ) (1,394 ) 18.8 % Noninterest income: Warranties and GAP income (loss), net $ 1,843 $ (1,341 ) $ 3,184 237.4 % Other income 522 1,346 (824 ) (61.2 )% Total noninterest income 2,365 5 2,360 47,200.0 % Expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,419 2,547 (128 ) (5.0 )% Professional fees 824 2,591 (1,767 ) (68.2 )% Software and IT costs 997 1,717 (720 ) (41.9 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 920 1,053 (133 ) (12.6 )% Other expenses 1,318 2,034 (716 ) (35.2 )% Total expenses 6,478 9,941 (3,463 ) (34.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,205 ) $ (16,715 ) $ 5,510 33.0 % Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (289 ) $ (1,346 ) 1,057 78.5 % Stock compensation expense $ 351 $ 939 (587 ) (62.6 )% Severance $ 743 $ - 743 100.0 %

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ (1,579 ) $ (1,955 ) $ 376 19.2 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 10,434 13,192 (2,758 ) (20.9 )% Net interest income after losses and recoveries (12,013 ) (15,148 ) 3,134 20.7 % Noninterest (loss) income: Warranties and GAP loss, net (9,671 ) (1,436 ) $ (8,235 ) 573.5 % Gain on debt extinguishment - 19,640 (19,640 ) (100.0 )% Other income 1,516 5,277 (3,761 ) (71.3 )% Total noninterest (loss) income (8,155 ) 23,481 (31,636 ) (134.7 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 9,703 7,360 2,342 31.8 % Professional fees 4,002 6,149 (2,148 ) (34.9 )% Software and IT costs 3,765 5,742 (1,977 ) (34.4 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 2,760 3,287 (527 ) (16.0 )% Other expenses 4,984 7,242 (2,259 ) (31.2 )% Total expenses 25,213 29,781 (4,568 ) (15.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,858 ) $ (40,358 ) $ 1,500 3.7 % Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (984 ) $ (5,276 ) 4,292 81.3 % Stock compensation expense $ 2,812 $ 2,722 91 3.3 % Severance $ 1,935 $ - 1,935 100.0 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense on corporate debt, interest income on cash and cash equivalents, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense, severance expense related to the continuing operations, gain on debt extinguishment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss from continuing operations $ (37,744 ) $ (34,739 ) $ (101,526 ) $ (57,670 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense on corporate debt 1,601 1,593 4,541 4,460 Interest income on cash and cash equivalents (1,035 ) (2,007 ) (3,221 ) (7,026 ) Provision for income taxes 124 117 393 453 Depreciation and amortization 7,105 7,298 21,963 21,720 EBITDA $ (29,949 ) $ (27,738 ) $ (77,850 ) $ (38,063 ) Stock compensation expense 1,244 1,779 5,014 5,126 Severance 763 - 2,448 - Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (19,640 ) Impairment charges 2,407 - 5,159 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (25,534 ) $ (25,959 ) $ (65,229 ) $ (52,576 )

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated restructuring, including its impact, intended benefits, and outcome, our strategic initiatives, cost-savings and their expected benefits, our expectations regarding UACC's business, including with respect to originations and the impact of credit tightening, future results of operations and financial position, including profitability and our available liquidity under the warehouse credit facilities, and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of

September 30, As of

December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,093 $ 135,585 Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $46.2 million and $49.1 million, respectively) 47,068 73,234 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $446.7 million and $341.4 million, respectively) 487,573 348,670 Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $353.8 million and $457.2 million, respectively) 363,029 503,546 Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $13.1 million and $13.7 million, respectively) 14,024 14,484 Property and equipment, net 3,055 4,982 Intangible assets, net 111,625 131,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,805 7,063 Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $12.2 million and $13.3 million, respectively) 36,446 59,429 Assets from discontinued operations 3,016 196,537 Total assets $ 1,123,734 $ 1,475,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs $ 321,812 $ 421,268 Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $242.3 million at amortized cost and $167.7 million at fair value as of September 30, 2024 and $314.1 million at fair value as of December 31, 2023) 729,372 626,583 Operating lease liabilities 11,396 10,459 Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $16.4 million and $14.3 million, respectively) 51,474 61,321 Liabilities from discontinued operations 4,997 228,120 Total liabilities 1,119,051 1,347,751 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 1,808,243 and 1,791,286 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 2,093,941 2,088,381 Accumulated deficit (2,089,260 ) (1,960,712 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,683 127,671 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,123,734 $ 1,475,422

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 50,213 47,579 $ 153,152 $ 128,942 Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 6,251 5,522 22,708 12,279 Securitization debt 9,096 6,116 21,960 16,442 Total interest expense 15,347 11,638 44,668 28,721 Net interest income 34,866 35,941 108,484 100,221 Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 38,346 37,258 87,894 76,173 Net interest income after losses and recoveries (3,480 ) (1,317 ) 20,590 24,048 Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,495 2,430 5,101 7,835 Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 3,917 146 (4,347 ) 3,732 CarStory revenue 2,890 2,998 8,782 9,392 Gain on debt extinguishment - - - 19,640 Other income 2,419 2,057 8,344 8,160 Total noninterest income 10,721 7,631 17,880 48,759 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 25,365 19,851 76,651 64,413 Professional fees 1,587 3,648 6,418 11,065 Software and IT costs 3,360 4,685 12,018 14,735 Depreciation and amortization 7,105 7,298 21,963 21,720 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,601 1,593 4,541 4,460 Impairment charges 2,407 - 5,159 - Other expenses 3,436 3,861 12,853 13,631 Total expenses 44,861 40,936 139,603 130,024 Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (37,620 ) (34,622 ) (101,133 ) (57,217 ) Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 124 117 393 453 Net loss from continuing operations $ (37,744 ) $ (34,739 ) $ (101,526 ) $ (57,670 ) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (1,999 ) $ (47,988 ) $ (27,024 ) $ (165,838 ) Net loss $ (39,743 ) $ (82,727 ) $ (128,550 ) $ (223,508 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (20.88 ) $ (19.89 ) $ (56.38 ) $ (33.16 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ (1.11 ) $ (27.48 ) $ (15.01 ) $ (95.36 ) Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (21.99 ) $ (47.38 ) $ (71.39 ) $ (128.52 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 1,807,398 1,746,154 1,800,729 1,739,042

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (101,526 ) $ (57,670 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment charges 5,159 - Profit share receivable 10,899 - Gain on debt extinguishment - (19,640 ) Depreciation and amortization 21,963 21,720 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,312 2,480 Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net 109,992 80,246 Stock-based compensation expense 4,949 5,126 Provision to record finance receivables held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (3,586 ) 4,375 Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value (12,674 ) (20,273 ) Other, net (3,846 ) (12,871 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Finance receivables, held for sale Originations of finance receivables, held for sale (322,967 ) (420,793 ) Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale 133,920 71,906 Other 1,243 (868 ) Interest receivable 460 (5,367 ) Other assets 8,395 1,629 Other liabilities (9,847 ) (6,826 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (154,154 ) (356,826 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations 79,257 (68,805 ) Net cash used in operating activities (74,897 ) (425,631 ) Investing activities Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value Purchases of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value - (3,392 ) Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value 92,217 136,644 Consolidation of VIEs - 11,409 Principal payments received on beneficial interests 1,953 4,334 Purchase of property and equipment (2,111 ) (1,926 ) Net cash provided by investing activities from continuing operations 92,059 147,069 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 15,908 (9,627 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 107,967 137,442 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements, net of issuance costs 296,145 261,991 Principal repayment under secured financing agreements (194,746 ) (159,384 ) Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations 15,821 24,506 Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations (9,958 ) (5,699 ) Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities 257,200 332,700 Repayments of warehouse credit facilities (356,656 ) (269,698 ) Repurchases of convertible senior notes - (13,194 ) Other financing activities (356 ) (1,462 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 7,450 169,760 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (151,178 ) (64,502 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (143,728 ) 105,258 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (110,658 ) (182,931 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 208,819 472,010 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 98,161 $ 289,079

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 43,669 $ 26,746 Cash paid for income taxes $ 351 $ 5,153 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Finance receivables from consolidation of 2022-2 securitization transaction $ - $ 180,706 Elimination of beneficial interest from the consolidation of 2022-2 securitization transaction $ - $ 9,811 Securitization debt from consolidation of 2022-2 securitization transaction $ - $ 186,386 Reclassification of finance receivables held for sale to finance receivables at fair value, net $ - $ 248,081

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Vroom

Jon Sandison

investors@vroom.com