Consolidated Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results(1) Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, 2024 Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount % of Net Sales Amount % of Net Sales 2024 vs. 2023 Net sales $ 11,762,628 $ 11,925,373 $ (162,745 ) Gross profit 845,492 7.19 % 854,844 7.17 % (9,352 ) Income from operations 218,174 1.85 % 212,402 1.78 % 5,772 Net income 76,969 0.65 % 86,783 0.73 % (9,814 ) Adjusted Income from Operations 253,949 2.16 % 265,481 2.23 % (11,532 ) Adjusted EBITDA 331,574 2.82 % 313,971 2.63 % 17,603 Non-GAAP Net Income 159,162 1.35 % 148,611 1.25 % 10,551 EPS: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.39 Non-GAAP EPS: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.67

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, 2024 Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount % of Net Sales Amount % of Net Sales 2024 vs. 2023 Net sales $ 34,639,001 $ 35,020,863 $ (381,862 ) Gross profit 2,508,860 7.24 % 2,568,477 7.33 % (59,617 ) Income from operations 569,423 1.64 % 613,412 1.75 % (43,989 ) Net income 181,106 0.52 % 216,188 0.62 % (35,082 ) Adjusted Income from Operations 694,424 2.00 % 730,730 2.09 % (36,306 ) Adjusted EBITDA 900,573 2.60 % 917,702 2.62 % (17,129 ) Non-GAAP Net Income 414,789 1.20 % 417,216 1.19 % (2,427 ) EPS: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.97 Non-GAAP EPS: Basic $ 1.87 $ 1.88 Diluted $ 1.87 $ 1.88

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) ("Ingram Micro" or the "Company") today reported fiscal third quarter results for the period ended September 28, 2024. The Company reported third-quarter net sales of $11.8 billion, net income on a GAAP basis of $77.0 million or $0.35 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $159.2 million or $0.72 per share.(1)

" We are grateful to our associates, partners, and customers who supported our return to the public markets in October, building upon our 45-year legacy of powering the world's leading technology brands," said Paul Bay, Ingram Micro's Chief Executive Officer. " As a public company, we expect to continue delivering measurable business outcomes to our customers while we expand our technical reach and scope, bolstered by our revolutionary Xvantage platform. We are eager to continue redefining the value of distribution with our increased visibility in the public markets."

" The third quarter results reflect the success of our focus while we were private, including our increased geographic reach, expanded product and service offerings, and shift towards Advanced Solutions and Cloud offering products," said Mike Zilis, Ingram Micro's Chief Financial Officer. " Going forward, we are focused on the quality of our net sales as we continue our track record of profitable growth and investment in our highly differentiated Xvantage platform."

Consolidated Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net sales totaled $11.8 billion, compared to $11.9 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing a decrease of 1.4%. The year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of lower net sales in our North America and Latin America regions, partially offset by net sales growth in our Asia-Pacific region.

Gross profit was $845.5 million, compared to $854.8 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Gross margin was 7.19%, compared to 7.17% in the prior fiscal third quarter. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was driven by a shift in sales mix towards our higher-margin cloud-based solutions and Other services net sales particularly in North America.

Income from Operations was $218.2 million, compared to $212.4 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Adjusted income from operations was $253.9 million, compared to $265.5 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Included in the results for the fiscal third quarter of 2024 are $8.8 million of costs, or seven basis points of net sales, associated with the September 2024 refinancing of our Term Loan B and Asset Backed Lending facility. This extended the maturities of these facilities to 2031 and 2029 respectively, while also reducing the interest rate spread on the Term Loan B by twenty-five basis points.

Income from operations margin was 1.85%, compared to 1.78% in the prior fiscal third quarter. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to restructuring costs incurred in the prior fiscal third quarter, as well as the increase in gross margin year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $331.6 million, compared to $314.0 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Diluted EPS was $0.35, compared to $0.39 in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.72, compared to $0.67 in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Cash used in operations was $277.0 million, compared to $256.0 million in the prior fiscal third quarter, and adjusted free cash flow was $(254.6) million, compared to $(281.5) million in the prior fiscal third quarter. We typically invest in inventory during our fiscal third quarter to serve higher seasonal sales in our fiscal fourth quarter.

Year-to-date cash provided by operations is $23.9 million and adjusted free cash flow is a positive $106.1 million, compared to $59.8 million and $6.5 million in the same period in 2023. We continue to manage our balance sheet with a focus on return on investment, profitable growth, and quality of net sales over time.

Regional Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

North America

Net sales were $4.3 billion, compared to $4.6 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter. The year-over-year decrease in North American net sales was primarily driven by a decline in net sales of client and endpoint solutions, particularly smartphones, application software, and components in the United States.

Income from operations was $83.3 million, compared to $79.2 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Income from operations margin was 1.95%, compared to 1.74% in the prior fiscal third quarter. The year-over-year increase in income from operations margin was primarily due to a shift in sales mix towards our higher-margin cloud-based solutions and Other services, as well as continued optimization of our operating expenses, including restructuring actions taken in 2023 and early 2024.

EMEA

Net sales were $3.5 billion, a decrease of 0.1% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. The slight year-over-year decrease in EMEA net sales was primarily a result of a decrease in our Reverse Logistics and Repair business, partially offset by modest growth in other categories.

Income from operations was $66.9 million, compared to $72.2 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Income from operations margin was 1.93%, compared to 2.08% in the prior fiscal third quarter. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations margin was primarily due to an increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales in the region driven by inflationary and other factors.

Asia-Pacific

Net sales were $3.2 billion, compared to $2.9 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter. The increase in Asia-Pacific net sales was driven by net sales of client and endpoint solutions, led by growth in mobility distribution, particularly smartphones and consumer electronics.

Income from operations was $58.2 million, compared to $55.9 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Income from operations margin was 1.84%, compared to 1.93% in the prior fiscal third quarter. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations margin was primarily the result of a mix towards lower-margin client and endpoint solutions offset partially by improved operating expense leverage.

Latin America

Net sales were $0.9 billion, compared to $1.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter. The decrease in Latin American net sales was primarily driven by a decrease in net sales of client and endpoint solutions, attributed primarily to declines in mobility distribution, notebooks and consumer electronics.

Income from operations was $27.7 million, compared to $20.0 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Income from operations margin was 3.25%, compared to 2.00% in the prior fiscal third quarter. The year-over-year increase in income from operations margin was a result of the region's mix shift toward net sales of higher-margin cloud-based solutions.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

The following outlook is forward-looking, based on the Company's current expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024, and actual results may differ materially from what is indicated. We provide EPS guidance on a non-GAAP basis because certain information necessary to reconcile such guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control.(1)

Thirteen Weeks Ended December 28, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share data) Low High Net sales $ 13,000 $ 13,500 Gross profit 935 985 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.98

Our fiscal fourth quarter 2024 guidance assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 43% on a GAAP basis and 34% on a non-GAAP basis, and 231.8 million diluted shares outstanding. The non-GAAP tax rate is inflated by approximately three percentage points as a result of certain one-time compensation impacts with limited deductibility under Section 162(m), as well as our expected level and mix of profits during the quarter. This tax rate impact will decrease non-GAAP diluted EPS by approximately $0.04 for the quarter.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Details:

Ingram Micro's management will host a call to discuss its results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Ingram Micro investor relations website at https://ir.ingrammicro.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at 877-407-9781 and internationally at 201-689-8796.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, access code 13749774. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://ir.ingrammicro.com.

(1) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to presenting financial results that have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have included in this release some or all of the following non-GAAP financial measures-adjusted income from operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, return on invested capital ("ROIC"), adjusted ROIC, non-GAAP net income, adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP EPS-which are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business and the underlying trends that are affecting our performance. These non-GAAP measures are primary indicators that our management uses internally to conduct and measure its business and evaluate the performance of its consolidated operations, ongoing results, and trends. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as they provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and an alternate view of the impact of acquired businesses. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. A material limitation associated with these non-GAAP measures as compared to the GAAP measures is that they may not be comparable to other companies with similarly titled items that present related measures differently. The non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Supplemental Information" section further below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Results of Operations

INGRAM MICRO HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except par value and share data) (Unaudited) September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 849,472 $ 948,490 Trade accounts receivable (less allowances of $173,209 and $163,727, respectively) 8,873,468 8,988,799 Inventory 4,939,438 4,659,624 Other current assets 819,476 757,404 Total current assets 15,481,854 15,354,317 Property and equipment, net 484,575 452,613 Operating lease right-of-use assets 419,866 430,705 Goodwill 850,065 851,780 Intangible assets, net 814,850 880,433 Other assets 511,513 450,466 Total assets $ 18,562,723 $ 18,420,314 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,468,084 $ 9,230,439 Accrued expenses and other 970,954 1,061,409 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 494,418 265,719 Short-term operating lease liabilities 104,258 105,564 Total current liabilities 11,037,714 10,663,131 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,344,033 3,657,889 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 359,244 366,139 Other liabilities 207,827 226,866 Total liabilities 14,948,818 14,914,025 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 251,015,810 shares authorized at September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively; and 220,742,854 shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 2,207 2,207 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 2,510,158 shares authorized at September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively; and 1,657,146 shares issued and outstanding September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,643,807 2,655,776 Retained earnings 1,254,283 1,079,776 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (286,409 ) (231,487 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,613,905 3,506,289 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,562,723 $ 18,420,314

INGRAM MICRO HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 11,762,628 $ 11,925,373 $ 34,639,001 $ 35,020,863 Cost of sales 10,917,136 11,070,529 32,130,141 32,452,386 Gross profit 845,492 854,844 2,508,860 2,568,477 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 627,318 623,352 1,917,419 1,935,975 Restructuring costs - 19,090 22,018 19,090 Total operating expenses 627,318 642,442 1,939,437 1,955,065 Income from operations 218,174 212,402 569,423 613,412 Other (income) expense: Interest income (11,791 ) (8,779 ) (32,156 ) (25,160 ) Interest expense 86,254 98,321 257,790 284,751 Net foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 10,675 (10,462 ) 29,938 18,641 Other 13,813 12,984 34,784 25,481 Total other (income) expense 98,951 92,064 290,356 303,713 Income before income taxes 119,223 120,338 279,067 309,699 Provision for income taxes 42,254 33,555 97,961 93,511 Net income $ 76,969 $ 86,783 $ 181,106 $ 216,188 Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A and Class B shares $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.81 $ 0.97

INGRAM MICRO HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 76,969 $ 86,783 $ 181,106 $ 216,188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,441 44,532 140,902 138,770 Noncash charges for interest and bond discount amortization 6,529 7,503 21,607 23,938 Loss on repayment of term loans 1,927 4,872 1,927 4,872 Amortization of operating lease asset 32,213 26,295 96,780 79,644 Deferred income taxes (16,000 ) (23,744 ) (36,493 ) (44,687 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (13,269 ) 1,321 (5,106 ) (856 ) Other (5,648 ) 5,076 (12,451 ) (978 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable (709,810 ) (390,100 ) (109,758 ) 151,326 Inventory (123,280 ) (79,117 ) (286,770 ) 512,866 Other assets (20,409 ) (53,254 ) (85,682 ) (99,613 ) Accounts payable 502,338 (30,541 ) 245,182 (638,980 ) Change in book overdrafts (55,083 ) 161,710 37,110 (54,902 ) Operating lease liabilities (32,035 ) (13,710 ) (94,555 ) (72,745 ) Accrued expenses and other 30,077 (3,634 ) (69,921 ) (155,079 ) Cash provided by operating activities (277,040 ) (256,008 ) 23,878 59,764 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (37,955 ) (60,779 ) (106,643 ) (164,986 ) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 60,362 35,277 188,877 111,695 Issuance of notes receivable (5,318 ) - (48,692 ) - Proceeds from notes receivable 7,868 - 29,465 - Other 4,984 (2,212 ) 14,001 (3,275 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 29,941 (27,714 ) 77,008 (56,566 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to shareholders - (9,909 ) (6,174 ) (10,462 ) Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables (6,982 ) (15,038 ) (15,612 ) (25,661 ) Repayment of Term Loans (100,000 ) (50,000 ) (250,000 ) (560,000 ) Gross proceeds from other debt 47,306 11,946 89,132 29,024 Gross repayments of other debt (55,169 ) (25,867 ) (105,002 ) (43,794 ) Net proceeds from revolving and other credit facilities 299,535 152,130 162,617 139,286 Purchase of Colsof shares (21,846 ) - (21,846 ) - Other (10,605 ) - (11,539 ) (466 ) Cash used in financing activities 152,239 63,262 (158,424 ) (472,073 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15,570 (47,705 ) (41,480 ) 13,365 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (79,290 ) (268,165 ) (99,018 ) (455,510 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 928,762 1,132,792 948,490 1,320,137 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 849,472 $ 864,627 $ 849,472 $ 864,627 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing information: Amounts obtained as a beneficial interest in exchange for transferring trade receivables in factoring arrangements $ 60,879 $ 31,401 $ 185,688 $ 100,017

Supplemental Information

SCHEDULE A: RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

In addition to its reported results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has included in this release adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, return on invested capital ("ROIC"), adjusted ROIC, non-GAAP net income, adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP EPS, which are defined as follows:

Adjusted Income from Operations means income from operations plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) restructuring costs incurred primarily related to employee termination benefits in connection with actions to align our cost structure in certain markets, (iii) integration and transition costs and (iv) the advisory fees paid to Platinum Advisors under a corporate advisory services agreement (which has been terminated as a result of our initial public offering ("IPO")) (such terminated agreement, the "CASA").

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (calculated as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses) adjusted to give effect to (i) restructuring costs incurred primarily related to employee termination benefits in connection with actions to align our cost structure in certain markets, (ii) net realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses including net gains and losses on derivative instruments not receiving hedge accounting treatment, (iii) costs of integration, transition, and operational improvement initiatives, as well as consulting, retention and transition costs associated with our organizational effectiveness programs charged to selling, general and administrative expenses, (iv) the advisory fees paid to Platinum Advisors under the CASA, (v) cash-based compensation expense associated with our cash-based long-term incentive program for certain employees in lieu of equity-based compensation and (vi) certain other items as defined in our credit agreements.

Return on Invested Capital is defined as net income divided by the invested capital for the period. Invested capital is equal to stockholders' equity plus long-term debt plus short-term debt and the current maturities of long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents at the end of each period.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the invested capital for the period. Adjusted Net Income for a particular period is defined as net income plus (i) other income/expense, (ii) amortization of intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs incurred primarily related to employee termination benefits in connection with actions to align our cost structure in certain markets, (iv) integration and transition costs, (v) the advisory fees paid to Platinum Advisors under the CASA, plus (vi) the GAAP tax provisions for and/or valuation allowances on items (i), (ii), (iii), (iv) and (v) plus (vii) the GAAP tax provisions for and/or valuation allowances on large non-recurring or discrete items.

We define Non-GAAP Net Income as Net Income adjusted to give effect to (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) restructuring costs incurred primarily related to employee termination benefits in connection with actions to align our cost structure in certain markets, (iii) net realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses including net gains and losses on derivative instruments not receiving hedge accounting treatment, (iv) costs of integration, transition, and operational improvement initiatives, as well as consulting, retention and transition costs associated with our organizational effectiveness programs charged to selling, general and administrative expenses, (v) the advisory fees paid to Platinum Advisors under the CASA, (vi) cash-based compensation expense associated with our cash-based long-term incentive program for certain employees in lieu of equity-based compensation, (vii) certain other items as defined in our credit agreements, (viii) the GAAP tax provisions for and/or valuation allowances on items (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) and (vii), and (ix) the GAAP tax provisions for and/or valuation allowances on large non-recurring or discrete items. This metric differs from Adjusted Net Income, which is a component of Adjusted ROIC as shown below.

We define non-GAAP basic EPS as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding during the period presented. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income by the weighted-average shares outstanding during the period presented, inclusive of the dilutive effect of participating securities, of which there were none outstanding for the period presented below.

The following is a reconciliation of income from operations to adjusted income from operations:

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, (Amount in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 218,174 $ 212,402 $ 569,423 $ 613,412 Amortization of intangibles 21,771 21,790 65,265 65,313 Restructuring costs (507 ) 19,261 22,018 19,090 Integration and transition costs 8,261 5,778 18,968 14,165 Advisory fee 6,250 6,250 18,750 18,750 Adjusted Income from Operations $ 253,949 $ 265,481 $ 694,424 $ 730,730

The following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, (Amount in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 76,969 $ 86,783 $ 181,106 $ 216,188 Interest income (11,791 ) (8,779 ) (32,156 ) (25,160 ) Interest expense 86,254 98,321 257,790 284,751 Provision for income taxes 42,254 33,555 97,961 93,511 Depreciation and amortization 48,441 44,532 140,902 138,770 EBITDA $ 242,127 $ 254,412 $ 645,603 $ 708,060 Restructuring costs (507 ) 19,261 22,018 19,090 Net foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 10,675 (10,462 ) 29,938 18,641 Integration, transition and operational improvement costs 45,951 25,834 111,474 89,858 Advisory fee 6,250 6,250 18,750 18,750 Cash-based compensation expense 6,087 6,057 18,332 25,395 Other 20,991 12,619 54,458 37,908 Adjusted EBITDA $ 331,574 $ 313,971 $ 900,573 $ 917,702

The following is a reconciliation of net income to ROIC:

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 76,969 $ 86,783 $ 181,106 $ 216,188 Stockholders' equity 3,613,905 3,230,744 3,613,905 3,230,744 Long-term debt 3,344,033 3,619,081 3,344,033 3,619,081 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 494,418 352,309 494,418 352,309 Cash and cash equivalents (849,472 ) (864,627 ) (849,472 ) (864,627 ) Invested capital $ 6,602,884 $ 6,337,507 $ 6,602,884 $ 6,337,507 Return on Invested Capital 4.7 % 5.5 % 3.7 % 4.5 % Period in weeks for non-52 week periods 13 13 39 39 Number of weeks 52 52 52 52

The following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted ROIC:

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 76,969 $ 86,783 $ 181,106 $ 216,188 Pre-tax adjustments: Other (income) expense 98,951 92,064 290,356 303,713 Amortization of intangibles 21,771 21,790 65,265 65,313 Restructuring costs (507 ) 19,261 22,018 19,090 Integration and transition costs 8,261 5,778 18,968 14,165 Advisory fee 6,250 6,250 18,750 18,750 Tax adjustments: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (a) (27,182 ) (36,021 ) (89,238 ) (96,858 ) Other discrete items (b) 870 551 (296 ) 379 Adjusted net income $ 185,383 $ 196,456 $ 506,929 $ 540,740 Stockholders' equity 3,613,905 3,230,744 3,613,905 3,230,744 Long-term debt 3,344,033 3,619,081 3,344,033 3,619,081 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 494,418 352,309 494,418 352,309 Cash and cash equivalents (849,472 ) (864,627 ) (849,472 ) (864,627 ) Invested Capital $ 6,602,884 $ 6,337,507 $ 6,602,884 $ 6,337,507 Number of Days 91 91 273 273 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital 11.2 % 12.4 % 10.2 % 11.4 %

(a) Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax adjustments in arriving at Adjusted Net Income. (b) Other discrete items represent non-recurring adjustments resulting from uncertain tax liabilities of ($2,235) in the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, 2024; and other minor non-recurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income:

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, (Amount in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 76,969 86,783 $ 181,106 216,188 Pre-tax adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 21,771 21,790 65,265 65,313 Restructuring costs (507 ) 19,261 22,018 19,090 Net foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 10,675 (10,462 ) 29,938 18,641 Integration, transition and operational improvement costs 45,951 25,834 111,474 89,858 Advisory fee 6,250 6,250 18,750 18,750 Cash-based compensation expense 6,087 6,057 18,332 25,395 Other items 18,657 11,514 46,487 31,090 Tax Adjustments: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (a) (27,561 ) (19,631 ) (78,285 ) (68,512 ) Other miscellaneous tax adjustments (b) 870 1,215 (296 ) 1,403 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 159,162 $ 148,611 $ 414,789 $ 417,216

(a) Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax adjustments in arriving at Non-GAAP Net Income. (b) Other miscellaneous tax adjustments represent non-recurring adjustments resulting from uncertain tax liabilities of ($2,235) in the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, 2024; and other minor non-recurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted free cash flow:

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, (Amount in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 76,969 $ 86,783 $ 181,106 $ 216,188 Depreciation and amortization 48,441 44,532 140,902 138,770 Other non-cash items and changes to non-working capital assets/liabilities (16,615 ) (49,275 ) (183,894 ) (265,504 ) Changes in working capital (385,835 ) (338,048 ) (114,236 ) (29,690 ) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (277,040 ) $ (256,008 ) $ 23,878 $ 59,764 Capital expenditures (37,955 ) (60,779 ) (106,643 ) (164,986 ) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 60,362 35,277 188,877 111,695 Adjusted free cash flow $ (254,633 ) $ (281,510 ) $ 106,112 $ 6,473

The following is a reconciliation of basic and diluted GAAP EPS to basic and diluted non-GAAP EPS:

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic and Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.81 $ 0.97 Amortization of intangibles 0.10 0.10 0.29 0.29 Restructuring costs - 0.09 0.10 0.09 Net foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 0.05 (0.05 ) 0.13 0.08 Integration, transition and operational improvement costs 0.21 0.12 0.51 0.41 Advisory fee 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.08 Cash-based compensation expense 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.11 Other items 0.08 0.05 0.21 0.14 Tax Adjustments: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (0.13 ) (0.10 ) (0.34 ) (0.30 ) Other miscellaneous tax adjustments - 0.01 - 0.01 Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.67 $ 1.87 $ 1.88

Our release contains forward-looking estimates of non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024. We provide this non-GAAP measure to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons (set forth above) that we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of fiscal fourth quarter 2024 GAAP diluted EPS to a forward-looking estimate of fiscal fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP diluted EPS because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal fourth quarter 2024 is unreasonably difficult to predict and estimate and is often dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control, such as unanticipated non-recurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our future financial results. Fiscal fourth quarter 2024 GAAP diluted EPS will also include the one-time impact of a $32.4 million ($0.14 per share) charge recorded in October 2024 for the conversion of the participation plan to share-based compensation for certain executives in connection with the IPO, which charge will be excluded for purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted EPS, as well as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Our forward-looking estimates of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures of our financial performance may differ materially from our actual results and should not be relied upon as statements of fact.

