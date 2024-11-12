GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) ("Southland"), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Revenue of $173.3 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $312.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Gross loss of $51.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $29.5 million in gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of $54.7 million, or $(1.14) per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

EBITDA of $(58.7) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $22.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (1)

Backlog of $2.74 billion, compared to $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2023.(1)

(1) Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations for our non-GAAP financial measures, including, "EBITDA" and "Backlog"

Southland's President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda, said, "While this quarter was disappointing due to legacy project impacts, I remain very confident in Southland's long-term outlook. We finished the quarter with the highest quarter end cash balance we have had since becoming a public company and backlog of $2.7 billion. This positions us to capitalize on a promising pipeline of opportunities as demand for our services continues to be robust."

2024 Third Quarter Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 173,320 $ 312,472 Cost of construction 224,425 282,943 Gross profit (loss) (51,105) 29,529 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 17,492 15,247 Operating income (loss) (68,597) 14,282 Gain (loss) on investments, net 5 (21) Other income, net 841 2,151 Interest expense (7,520) (6,231) Earnings (losses) before income taxes (75,271) 10,181 Income tax expense (benefit) (17,142) 5,390 Net income (loss) (58,129) 4,791 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,402) 991 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (54,727) $ 3,800 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (1.14) $ 0.08 Diluted (1) $ (1.14) $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 48,105,512 47,856,114 Diluted (1) 48,105,512 47,872,042

_____________________________ (1) Basic net income (loss) per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2024, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $173.3 million, a decrease of $139.2 million, or 44.5%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business contributed $17.5 million to revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $51.1 million, compared to gross profit of $29.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Gross margin decreased from 9.5% to (29.5)% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business negatively impacted gross loss by $18.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $17.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 14.7%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 10.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 712,929 $ 844,228 Cost of construction 783,635 829,550 Gross profit (loss) (70,706) 14,678 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 47,566 47,266 Operating loss (118,272) (32,588) Loss on investments, net (18) (3) Other income, net 2,430 23,559 Interest expense (19,895) (13,790) Losses before income taxes (135,755) (22,822) Income tax benefit (32,796) (11,446) Net loss (102,959) (11,376) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,749) 2,314 Net loss attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (101,210) $ (13,690) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (2.11) (0.29) Diluted (1) $ (2.11) (0.29) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 48,020,822 46,771,938 Diluted (1) 48,020,822 46,771,938

______________________________ (1) Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the periods presented.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $712.9 million, a decrease of $131.3 million, or 15.6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business contributed $65.0 million to revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $70.7 million, compared to gross profit of $14.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Gross margin decreased from 1.7% to (9.9)% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business negatively impacted gross loss by $75.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $47.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 6.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Segment Revenue Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 55,849 32.2% $ 90,708 29.0% Transportation 117,471 67.8% 221,764 71.0% Total revenue $ 173,320 100.0% $ 312,472 100.0% Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 219,490 30.8% $ 229,264 27.2% Transportation 493,439 69.2% 614,964 72.8% Total revenue $ 712,929 100.0% $ 844,228 100.0% Segment Gross Profit (Loss) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Loss Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ (18,336) (32.8)% $ 12,465 13.7% Transportation (32,769) (27.9)% 17,064 7.7% Gross profit (loss) $ (51,105) (29.5)% $ 29,529 9.5% Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 8,694 4.0% $ 27,137 11.8% Transportation (79,400) (16.1)% (12,459) (2.0)% Gross profit (loss) $ (70,706) (9.9)% $ 14,678 1.7%

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (54,727) $ 3,800 $ (101,210) $ (13,690) Depreciation and amortization 5,776 7,968 16,925 24,704 Income tax expense (benefit) (17,142) 5,390 (32,796) (11,446) Interest expense 7,520 6,231 19,895 13,790 Interest income (167) (1,060) (527) (1,358) EBITDA (58,740) 22,329 (97,713) 12,000 Transaction related costs - - - 1,594 Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense reversal - - - (20,689) Adjusted EBITDA $ (58,740) $ 22,329 $ (97,713) $ (7,095)

Backlog (Amounts in thousands) Balance December 31, 2023 $ 2,834,966 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 615,151 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2024 (712,928) Balance September 30, 2024 $ 2,737,189

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Reconciliation of adjusted net loss attributable to common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ (54,727) $ 3,800 $ (101,210) $ (13,690) Adjustments: Transaction related costs - - - 1,594 Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense - - - (20,689) Income tax impact of adjustments (1) - - - (311) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (54,727) $ 3,800 $ (101,210) $ (33,096) Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 48,105,512 47,872,042 48,020,822 46,771,938 Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to common stock (2) $ (1.14) $ 0.08 $ (2.11) $ (0.29) Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share attributable to common stock (2) $ (1.14) $ 0.08 $ (2.11) $ (0.71)

____________________________ (1) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. (2) Basic net income (loss) per share is the same as diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and the nine months ended September 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) As of ASSETS September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,378 $ 49,176 Restricted cash 15,370 14,644 Accounts receivable, net 193,124 194,869 Retainage receivables 108,651 109,562 Contract assets 456,176 554,202 Other current assets 19,223 20,083 Total current assets 883,922 942,536 Property and equipment, net 114,034 102,150 Right-of-use assets 13,584 12,492 Investments - unconsolidated entities 125,588 121,648 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 2,590 Investments - private equity 3,095 3,235 Deferred tax asset 39,334 11,496 Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 1,418 1,682 Other noncurrent assets 1,701 1,711 Total noncurrent assets 302,872 258,532 Total assets $ 1,186,794 $ 1,201,068 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 164,897 $ 162,464 Retainage payable 35,954 40,950 Accrued liabilities 101,939 124,667 Current portion of long-term debt 43,072 48,454 Short-term lease liabilities 8,829 14,081 Contract liabilities 243,505 193,351 Total current liabilities 598,196 583,967 Long-term debt 275,237 251,906 Long-term lease liabilities 6,085 5,246 Deferred tax liabilities 1,952 2,548 Long-term accrued liabilities 58,075 49,109 Financing obligations, net 41,464 - Other noncurrent liabilities 47,751 47,728 Total long-term liabilities 430,564 356,537 Total liabilities 1,028,760 940,504 Commitment and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, 48,105,512 and 47,891,984 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 271,798 270,330 Accumulated deficit (120,463) (19,253) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,276) (1,460) Total stockholders' equity 149,064 249,622 Noncontrolling interest 8,970 10,942 Total equity 158,034 260,564 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,186,794 $ 1,201,068

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (102,959) $ (11,376) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 16,925 24,704 Loss on extinguishment of debt 246 - Deferred taxes (28,379) (22,148) Change in fair value of earnout liability - (20,689) Share based compensation 1,674 484 Gain on sale of assets (3,279) (118) Foreign currency remeasurement gain (53) (37) Loss (earnings) from equity method investments 2,453 (5,102) TZC investment present value accretion (3,367) (1,828) Loss on trading securities, net 18 3 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,196 (69,471) Contract assets 97,801 (4,376) Other current assets 859 1,564 Right-of-use assets (1,096) 4,034 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22,659) 20,584 Contract liabilities 50,115 53,048 Operating lease liabilities 1,227 (3,991) Other 520 (1,873) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,242 (36,588) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (6,210) (7,475) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,453 7,461 Contributions to other investments (59) - Distributions from other investments 181 47 Distributions from investees 4,183 - Capital contribution to unconsolidated investments (250) (540) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,298 (507) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility 5,000 3,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (95,000) (8,000) Borrowings on notes payable 167,784 115,355 Payments on notes payable (80,613) (111,908) Proceeds from financing obligations 42,500 - Payments of deferred financing costs (5,468) (578) Pre-payment premium (246) - Advances from related parties - 425 Payments to related parties - (4) Payments on finance lease and financing obligations (5,314) (3,538) Distribution to members - (110) Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of RSUs (206) - Proceeds from merger of Legato II and Southland Holdings, LLC - 17,088 Net cash provided by financing activities 28,437 11,730 Effect of exchange rate on cash (49) 126 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 42,928 (25,239) Beginning of period 63,820 71,991 End of period $ 106,748 $ 46,752 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,079 $ 3,033 Cash paid for interest $ 18,886 $ 12,704 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 9,881 $ 8,529 Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 23,286 $ 8,626 Related party payable exchanged for note payable $ 3,797 $ - Issuance of post-merger earn out shares $ - $ 35,000 Dividend financed with notes payable $ - $ 50,000

Conference Call

Following the conference call, a replay will be available on Southland's website.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunnelling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

For more information, please visit Southland's website at southlandholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), backlog, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland's financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland's current and historical results: adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net income (loss) attributable to common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland's control. Southland's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

