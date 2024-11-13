BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today reported its third quarter 2024 financial results.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We maintained our focus in the quarter on building a strong platform for profitable growth following last year's acquisition of Moore Canada Corporation ("MCC"), while advancing our integration priorities including the planned consolidation of our plant network, migrating legacy MCC systems and completing our restructuring actions," said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM.

Kellam added, "I am pleased to report that we have now substantially completed the integration of MCC operations into DCM. We are on track to finalize the consolidation of our plant network from 14 to 10 main production facilities later this month and we are in the process of bringing online new state-of-the-art capital equipment that will enhance our production capabilities and position us to drive additional operating efficiencies."

"The progress of our post-acquisition integration and restructuring initiatives is reflected in the consistent improvement we are seeing in gross profit margin and SG&A expenses. We expect continued improvement in these areas in the fourth quarter and in 2025 marking further progress towards our goal of returning our gross margin to the +30% range and Adjusted EBITDA margins to more than 14%."

"Revenue in the third quarter was lower than expected due mainly to reduced spending by some of our large enterprise clients which we expect to recover in future quarters along with decisions we made to exit certain lower margin accounts. This contributed to a year-over-year revenue decline of 11.4% although, on a year-to-date basis, revenue is up 14.5% through the first nine months of 2024."

"We remain confident about the platform we are building for profitable growth and winning in the marketplace as our Commercial team continues to make excellent progress strengthening our presence in key industry verticals, attracting new business and leveraging DCM's growing suite of product and service offerings," said Kellam

DCM has recently expanded its portfolio of tech-enabled products and solutions, with the launch of ASMBL in the third quarter of 2024 and the acquisition of Zavy Limited ("Zavy") earlier this month. ASMBL is a fully AI-enabled digital asset management platform enabling customers to organize, store, manage, retrieve, and distribute their digital assets seamlessly. Zavy is a Software-as-a-Service marketing technology company that helps businesses optimize their social media effectiveness.

TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted.

For the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 July 1 to September 30, 2024 July 1 to September 30, 2023 January 1 to September 30, 2024 January 1 to September 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Revenues $ 108,726 $ 122,721 $ 363,731 $ 317,761 Gross profit 28,009 30,341 99,654 86,151 Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues 25.8 % 24.7 % 27.4 % 27.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,430 25,065 71,676 61,944 As a percentage of revenues 20.6 % 20.4 % 19.7 % 19.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 12,567 11,790 48,120 38,378 As a percentage of revenues 11.6 % 9.6 % 13.2 % 12.1 % Net (loss) income for the period (2,668 ) (4,185 ) 2,871 (9,496 ) Adjusted net (loss) income (165 ) 1,778 8,755 11,465 As a percentage of revenues (0.2 )% 1.4 % 2.4 % 3.6 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.19 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 55,308,952 55,022,883 55,192,969 49,420,414 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 55,308,952 55,022,883 57,784,458 49,420,414

TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net (loss) income to EBITDA and of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

For the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 July 1 to September 30, 2024 July 1 to September 30, 2023 January 1 to September 30, 2024 January 1 to September 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Net (loss) income for the period $ (2,668 ) $ (4,185 ) $ 2,871 $ (9,496 ) Interest expense, net 5,273 5,072 16,192 9,654 Amortization of transaction costs, net of debt extinguishment gain 140 141 420 320 Current income tax expense 647 (1,495 ) 2,005 842 Deferred income tax expense (1,158 ) (2,227 ) (1,374 ) (5,128 ) Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 1,832 2,051 5,138 4,107 Amortization of intangible assets 482 888 1,516 2,052 Depreciation of the ROU Asset 4,674 3,575 13,488 8,012 EBITDA $ 9,222 $ 3,820 $ 40,256 $ 10,363 Acquisition and integration costs 2,077 244 2,603 10,199 Restructuring expenses 1,160 7,009 3,346 9,738 Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 108 717 1,915 8,078 Adjusted EBITDA 12,567 11,790 48,120 38,378

TABLE 3 The following table provides reconciliations of net (loss) income to Adjusted net income and a presentation of Adjusted net income per share for the periods noted.

Adjusted net (loss) income reconciliation

For the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 July 1 to September 30, 2024 July 1 to September 30, 2023 January 1 to September 30, 2024 January 1 to September 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Net (loss) income for the period $ (2,668 ) $ (4,185 ) $ 2,871 $ (9,496 ) Restructuring expenses 1,160 7,009 3,346 9,738 Acquisition and integration costs 2,077 244 2,603 10,199 Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 108 717 1,915 8,078 Tax effect of the above adjustments (842 ) (2,007 ) (1,980 ) (7,054 ) Adjusted net (loss) income $ (165 ) $ 1,778 $ 8,755 $ 11,465 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ - $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ - $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 55,308,952 55,022,883 55,192,969 49,420,414 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 55,308,952 57,895,056 57,784,458 52,084,116

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and mange leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives, or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates, or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in further detail in our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and include but are not limited to the following:

Our ability to successfully integrate the DCM and MCC businesses and realize anticipated synergies from the combination of those businesses, including revenue and profitability growth from an enhanced offering of products and services, larger customer base and cost reductions;

The expected annualized synergies that the Company expects to derive from the MCC acquisition have been estimated by the Company based on its experience integrating previously acquired businesses, other facilities and completing previous restructuring initiatives, and includes estimated benefits expected to be derived from the acquisition, including those related to facility sales and consolidations, operational improvements, eliminating redundant positions, and purchasing synergies;

Our expected total annualized synergies estimates are principally based upon the following material factors and assumptions: (a) given the significant overlap in the nature of the two businesses, DCM will be able to eliminate duplication of overhead expenses across the combined DCM and MCC businesses in its SG&A functions; (b) given significant overlap in the nature of DCM's and MCC's production processes and available combined excess capacity, DCM will be able to consolidate manufacturing plants; (c) further operational and SG&A costs savings will be achievable once the above-noted initiatives are completed; (d) the combined business will achieve more favourable purchasing terms by virtue of the fact it is approximately twice the size of each of DCM and MCC pre-acquisition, and therefore able to command lower pricing from vendors based on larger volumes, and its expected ability to better harmonize purchasing strategies to leverage more favourable purchasing terms than each company had individually for similar goods or services; and (e) the combined business will be able to generate certain revenue synergies from cross-selling each other's broader, combined, suite of capabilities; and

Such expected annualized cost savings have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, nor has a reconciliation to IFRS Accounting Standards been provided, and the Company evaluates its financial performance on the basis of these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. Therefore, the Company does not consider their most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measures when evaluating prospective acquisitions.

Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in DCM's Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM's other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios, and other financial measures as supplementary information. This supplementary information does not represent earnings measures recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that this supplementary information should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of DCM's performance. Definitions of such supplementary information, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to such supplementary financial measures, can be found in Table 5 and Table 6 of our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,878 $ 17,652 Trade receivables 95,933 117,956 Inventories 25,715 28,840 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,383 5,313 Income taxes receivable 3,533 2,640 Assets held for sale - 8,650 140,442 181,051 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 9,568 2,900 Deferred income tax assets 8,767 9,801 Property, plant, and equipment 33,995 30,358 Right-of-use assets 160,240 159,801 Pension assets 3,421 1,962 Intangible assets 9,651 10,616 Goodwill 22,265 22,265 $ 388,349 $ 418,754 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank overdraft $ - $ 1,564 Trade payables and accrued liabilities 59,216 75,766 Current portion of credit facilities 13,359 6,333 Current portion of lease liabilities 10,974 10,322 Provisions 9,007 16,325 Deferred revenue 3,927 6,221 96,483 116,531 Non-current liabilities Provisions 1,907 1,004 Credit facilities 71,553 93,918 Lease liabilities 152,727 144,993 Pension obligations 18,907 26,386 Other post-employment benefit plans 3,876 3,606 Asset retirement obligation 3,524 3,552 $ 348,977 $ 389,990 Equity Shareholders' equity Shares $ 284,592 $ 283,738 Warrants 219 219 Contributed surplus 3,008 3,135 Translation Reserve 202 177 Deficit (248,649 ) (258,505 ) $ 39,372 $ 28,764 $ 388,349 $ 418,754

Condensed interim consolidated statements of operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 For the three months ended September 30, 2023 For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Revenues $ 108,726 $ 122,721 $ 363,731 $ 317,761 Cost of revenues 80,717 92,380 264,077 231,610 Gross profit 28,009 30,341 99,654 86,151 Expenses Selling, commissions and expenses 9,930 10,010 30,972 28,181 General and administration expenses 12,500 15,055 40,704 33,763 Restructuring expenses 1,160 7,009 3,346 9,738 Acquisition and integration costs 2,077 244 2,603 10,199 Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 108 717 1,915 8,078 25,775 33,035 79,540 89,959 Income (loss) before finance and other costs and income taxes 2,234 (2,694 ) 20,114 (3,808 ) Finance costs Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net 2,108 2,550 6,913 5,573 Interest expense on lease liabilities 3,165 2,522 9,279 4,081 Amortization of transaction costs 140 141 420 320 5,413 5,213 16,612 9,974 (Loss) income before income taxes (3,179 ) (7,907 ) 3,502 (13,782 ) Income tax expense Current 647 (1,495 ) 2,005 842 Deferred (1,158 ) (2,227 ) (1,374 ) (5,128 ) (511 ) (3,722 ) 631 (4,286 ) Net (loss) income for the period $ (2,668 ) $ (4,185 ) $ 2,871 $ (9,496 )

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ $ Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,871 $ (9,496 ) Items not affecting cash Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 5,138 4,107 Amortization of intangible assets 1,516 2,052 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 13,488 8,012 Share-based compensation expense 390 524 Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 1,915 8,078 Pension expense 1,415 837 Gain on sale and leaseback (11 ) - Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (54 ) - Provisions 3,346 9,738 Amortization of transaction costs, net of debt extinguishment gain 421 320 Accretion of asset retirement obligations, net of any changes in estimate (28 ) 19 Other post-employment benefit plans expense 447 385 Income tax expense (recovery) 631 (4,286 ) Right-of-use assets impairment 97 - Changes in working capital 3,107 5,710 Contributions made to pension plans (960 ) (837 ) Contributions made to other post-employment benefit plans (177 ) (207 ) Provisions paid (8,804 ) (2,580 ) Income taxes paid (2,898 ) (3,854 ) 21,850 18,522 Investing activities Net cash consideration for acquisition of MCC - (130,953 ) Proceeds on sale and leaseback transaction 10,218 24,091 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (9,709 ) (2,419 ) Purchase of intangible assets (551 ) (112 ) Purchase of non-current assets (8,013 ) 0 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 440 242 (7,615 ) (109,151 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares and broker warrants, net - 24,221 Exercise of warrants - 489 Exercise of options 337 751 Proceeds from credit facilities 58,145 155,640 Repayment of credit facilities (73,905 ) (65,260 ) Decrease in bank overdrafts (1,564 ) - Transaction costs - (1,802 ) Principal portion of lease payments (6,055 ) (5,299 ) (23,042 ) 108,740 Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (8,807 ) 18,111 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period $ 17,652 $ 4,208 Effects of foreign exchange on cash balances 33 (9 ) Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 8,878 $ 22,310

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. For a description of the composition of these and other non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures used in this press release, and a reconciliation to their most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure, where applicable, see the information under the heading "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures", the information set forth on Table 2 and Table 3 herein, and our most recent Management Discussion & Analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

