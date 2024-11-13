OLD GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellington Credit Company (NYSE: EARN) ("we", "us," or "our") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

Net income (loss) of $5.4 million, or $0.21 per share.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings 1 of $7.2 million, or $0.28 per share.

of $7.2 million, or $0.28 per share. Book value of $6.85 per share as of September 30, 2024, which includes the effects of dividends of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Net interest margin 2 of 9.65% on credit, 3.52% on Agency, and 5.22% overall.

of 9.65% on credit, 3.52% on Agency, and 5.22% overall. CLO portfolio increased to $144.5 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $85.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

Capital allocation 3 to corporate CLOs was 58% as of September 30, 2024 as compared to 45% as of June 30, 2024.

to corporate CLOs was 58% as of September 30, 2024 as compared to 45% as of June 30, 2024. Weighted average constant prepayment rate ("CPR") for the fixed-rate Agency specified pool portfolio of 7.5 4 .

. Net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio of 3.0:1 5 as of September 30, 2024.

as of September 30, 2024. Dividend yield of 14.5% based on the November 8, 2024 closing stock price of $6.62, and monthly dividend of $0.08 per common share declared on November 7, 2024.

Debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5:1 as of September 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $25.7 million as of September 30, 2024, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $95.8 million.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

"Our results in the third quarter reflect excellent performance from our CLO debt portfolio, where robust loan prepayments continued to trigger deleveraging in our seasoned mezzanine positions, and where low default rates boosted demand for junior mezzanine tranches, which drove yield spreads tighter. We also enhanced returns in this portfolio through opportunistic trading and by driving the liquidation of a CLO where we owned discount mezzanine debt. In our CLO equity portfolio, we had positive performance that was also enhanced by opportunistic trading as well as our completion of two deal refinancings. Finally, we had positive performance from our remaining RMBS investments as well, and our overall annualized economic return for the quarter was 10.8%," said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President.

"As with prior quarters, our ongoing shift to CLOs continued to lower our leverage ratios. The wide net interest margins on our CLOs enabled our adjusted distributable earnings to continue to cover our dividends during the quarter, even as we terminated, in conjunction with selling agency pools, several interest rate swap hedging positions that had been supporting ADE, and even as our leverage declined significantly.

"As we look to the remainder of the year, we currently see better relative value and ample opportunities in CLO equity, where tighter debt spreads are improving economics for both new and existing deals. In addition, continued heavy issuance in the CLO market is creating inefficiencies and relative value opportunities in both the CLO debt and the CLO equity markets. Given our strong systems and deep experience in both primary and secondary markets, EARN is well positioned to capitalize on these inefficiencies."

Strategic Transformation Update

On March 29, 2024, our Board of Trustees approved a strategic transformation of our investment strategy to focus on corporate CLOs, with an emphasis on mezzanine debt and equity tranches. In connection with this transformation, we revoked our election to be taxed as a REIT effective January 1, 2024, rebranded as Ellington Credit Company, and updated our web address to www.ellingtoncredit.com. We continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under our ticker symbol EARN.

In connection with our annual meeting later this year, on August 16, 2024 we filed a definitive proxy statement (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from to time, the "Proxy Statement") that includes proposals on certain matters related to the strategic transformation (the "Conversion Proposals"). On October 1 and October 23, 2024, we filed amendments to the Proxy Statement with supplemental information about the Conversion Proposals. The leading independent proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, along with our Board of Trustees, recommend that EARN's shareholders vote "FOR" the Conversion Proposals. Subject to such shareholder approval, we intend to convert to a closed-end fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") that would be treated as a regulated investment company ("RIC") under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and complete our transition from an MBS-focused company to a CLO-focused company.

In the meantime, we are operating as a taxable C-Corp and taking advantage of our significant existing net operating loss carryforwards to offset the majority of any U.S. federal taxable income we may generate pending our conversion to a closed-end fund/RIC. During this interim phase, we continue to hold a core portfolio of liquid Agency MBS pools to maintain our exemption from the 1940 Act. Once we convert to a closed-end fund/RIC, we would generally not be subject to corporate tax.

During the third quarter, we increased the size of the CLO portfolio to $144.5 million, from $85.1 million as of the prior quarter end.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes our portfolio of long investments as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024:

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Current Principal Fair Value Average Price(1) Cost Average Cost(1) Current Principal Fair Value Average Price(1) Cost Average Cost(1) Credit Portfolio: Dollar Denominated: CLOs CLO Notes $ 63,090 $ 52,892 83.84 $ 52,800 83.69 $ 46,314 $ 37,225 80.38 $ 37,108 80.12 CLO Equity n/a 66,518 n/a 69,188 n/a n/a 33,228 n/a 34,779 n/a Total Dollar Denominated CLOs 119,410 121,988 70,453 71,887 Corporate Debt 1,222 391 32.00 372 30.44 - - - - - Corporate Equity n/a 30 n/a 43 n/a n/a 32 n/a 43 n/a Non-Agency RMBS(2) 9,343 9,448 101.12 7,844 83.96 9,461 9,463 100.02 7,943 83.96 Non-Agency IOs n/a - n/a - n/a n/a 8,328 n/a 6,182 n/a Total Dollar Denominated Credit 129,279 130,247 88,276 86,055 Non-Dollar Denominated: CLOs: CLO Notes 17,555 16,818 95.80 16,173 92.13 8,431 7,874 93.39 7,800 92.52 CLO Equity n/a 8,258 n/a 8,394 n/a n/a 6,761 n/a 7,056 n/a Total non-Dollar Denominated CLOs 25,076 24,567 14,635 14,856 Total Credit 154,355 154,814 102,911 100,911 Agency Portfolio: Dollar Denominated: Agency RMBS(2) 15-year fixed-rate mortgages - - - - - 4,115 4,084 99.25 4,158 101.04 30-year fixed-rate mortgages 461,682 462,112 100.09 454,370 98.42 548,497 526,985 96.08 538,451 98.17 Reverse mortgages 34 34 100.00 37 108.82 34 33 97.06 37 108.82 Total Agency RMBS 461,716 462,146 100.09 454,407 98.42 552,646 531,102 96.10 542,646 98.19 Agency IOs n/a 1,870 n/a 1,583 n/a n/a 2,355 n/a 1,985 n/a Total Agency 464,016 455,990 533,457 544,631 U.S. Treasury securities 425 426 100.24 426 100.24 - - - - - Total $ 618,797 $ 611,230 $ 636,368 $ 645,542

Expressed as a percentage of current principal balance. Excludes IOs.

During the third quarter, the size of our CLO holdings increased by 70% to $144.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $85.1 million as of June 30, 2024, as we continued to rotate investment capital into CLOs. As of September 30, 2024, our CLO portfolio consisted of $74.8 million of CLO equity tranches, of which $66.5 million were dollar-denominated and $8.3 million were non-dollar denominated; and $69.7 million of CLO notes, specifically mezzanine debt tranches, of which $52.9 million were dollar-denominated and $16.8 million were non-dollar denominated. We expect our CLO holdings to continue to be a blend of CLO equity and CLO debt investments, with the capital allocations fluctuating over time based on market opportunities. In addition, we intend to continue to invest in both dollar-denominated and non-dollar denominated CLO investments, based on relative value opportunities, but expect the majority of our CLO investments will continue to be dollar-denominated.

Also during the quarter, the size of our Agency RMBS holdings decreased by 13% to $462.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $531.1 million as of June 30, 2024, as we continued to net sell Agency RMBS. Costs to liquidate our Agency RMBS continue to be low. Meanwhile, our aggregate holdings of interest-only securities and non-Agency RMBS decreased by 44% quarter over quarter to $11.3 million.

Our debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, decreased to 2.5:1 as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 3.7:1 as of June 30, 2024. The decline was driven by higher shareholders' equity and less leverage on our CLO investments, which constituted a significantly larger proportion of our overall portfolio as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024. Our net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio also decreased over the same period, to 3.0:1 from 4.0:1, driven by the increase in shareholders' equity and a smaller Agency RMBS portfolio, partially offset by a larger net long TBA position as of September 30, 2024.

During the quarter, we continued to hedge interest rate risk through the use of interest rate swaps and short positions in U.S. Treasury securities and futures. We ended the quarter with a net long TBA position. We also selectively hedge the credit risk of our corporate CLO and non-Agency RMBS investments; as of September 30, 2024, our credit hedge portfolio was relatively small.

In the third quarter, the net interest margin on our credit portfolio was 9.65%, as compared to 13.41% in the second quarter and 9.65% in the first quarter. The higher net interest margin in the second quarter had been the result of accelerated prepayments on the loans underlying several discounted CLO positions, which resulted in high payoff activity and increased asset yields for those CLO positions. Prepayment activity was less significant in the third quarter in our portfolio, which drove asset yields and NIM in the credit portfolio more in line with first quarter results. The net interest margin on our Agency portfolio, on the other hand, increased to 3.52% from 2.85% over the same period, driven by higher asset yields and a lower cost of funds. Our cost of funds and net interest margin continued to benefit from positive carry on our interest rate swaps, where we receive a higher floating rate and pay a lower fixed rate. Our overall net interest margin increased to 5.22% as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 4.24% as of June 30, 2024, which reflected a higher allocation of capital to the credit strategy and the higher NIM on our Agency portfolio.

Despite the increased NIM overall, our adjusted distributable earnings declined primarily due to (i) significantly lower leverage quarter over quarter, and (ii) the termination during the quarter, in conjunction with the sale of Agency pools, of interest rate swap hedging positions that were initiated in lower interest rate environments. Despite the decline, our adjusted distributable earnings continued to exceed our dividends paid in the third quarter.

The following table summarizes our operating results by strategy for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024:

Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 Per Share Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 Per Share (In thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts) Credit: CLOs Interest income $ 4,388 $ 0.17 $ 3,519 $ 0.18 Interest expense (506 ) (0.02 ) (350 ) (0.02 ) Realized gain (loss), net 399 0.02 482 0.02 Unrealized gain (loss), net (1,187 ) (0.05 ) (2,644 ) (0.13 ) Credit hedges and other activities, net(1) (19 ) - 39 - Total CLO profit (loss) 3,075 0.12 1,046 0.05 Non-Agency RMBS(2) Interest income 473 0.02 528 0.03 Interest expense (132 ) (0.01 ) (278 ) (0.01 ) Realized gain (loss), net 2,531 0.10 1,424 0.07 Unrealized gain (loss), net (2,062 ) (0.08 ) (959 ) (0.05 ) Interest rate hedges (33 ) - 7 - Total Non-Agency RMBS profit (loss) 777 0.03 722 0.04 Total Credit profit (loss) 3,852 0.15 1,768 0.09 Agency RMBS(2): Interest income 6,851 0.27 8,337 0.41 Interest expense (6,651 ) (0.26 ) (8,163 ) (0.40 ) Realized gain (loss), net (3,730 ) (0.15 ) (9,851 ) (0.48 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 19,199 0.75 4,892 0.24 Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(3) (11,216 ) (0.44 ) 3,850 0.18 Total Agency RMBS profit (loss) 4,453 0.17 (935 ) (0.05 ) Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss) 8,305 0.32 833 0.04 Other interest income (expense), net 328 0.01 441 0.02 Income tax (expense) benefit (463 ) (0.02 ) 75 - General and administrative expenses (2,725 ) (0.10 ) (2,164 ) (0.10 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,445 $ 0.21 $ (815 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 25,591,607 20,354,062

Other activities includes currency hedges as well as net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. Includes IOs. Includes U.S. Treasury securities.

CLO Performance

In the third quarter, the U.S. CLO market benefited from strengthening loan fundamentals, robust demand for leveraged loans, and the anticipation of an interest rate cutting cycle. The trailing-twelve-month default rate for the Morningstar LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index declined to 78 basis points in August, its lowest level since December 2022, and finished the quarter at just 80 basis points; meanwhile, prepayment rates continued to increase during the quarter. Tightening credit spreads and lower interest rates supported strong corporate loan issuance during the quarter. However, net CLO issuance in the U.S. was negative overall for the quarter as a result of the combined impact of elevated refinancing and reset volumes and many seasoned CLOs being called. Similarly in Europe, the default rate for the Morningstar LSTA EU Leveraged Loan Index also declined to 78 basis points in August, its lowest level since May 2023, and finished the quarter at just 79 basis points. However, in contrast with U.S leveraged loans, prepayment rates on the Morningstar LSTA EU Leveraged Loan Index decreased slightly quarter over quarter.

In the U.S., the declining default rates contributed to higher demand for CLO debt and equity, and along with the negative net issuance, drove CLO mezzanine spreads generally tighter during the quarter. In addition, high prepayment rates continued to drive deleveraging in seasoned CLOs. On the other hand, with investors wary of lower-quality loan portfolios, debt spreads widened for certain CLOs with greater exposure to such assets. In Europe, elevated demand and lower default rates also drove CLO mezzanine spreads tighter; however, with prepayment rates on European leveraged loans declining, seasoned European CLO mezzanine tranches experienced less deal deleveraging relative to U.S. CLOs.

Similar to the prior quarter, performance for U.S. CLO equity was mixed during the third quarter. On the one hand, tightening debt spreads allowed some deals to refinance their debt or reset their debt (which also included extensions of reinvestment periods), which drove strong returns for CLO equity in deals with better-performing portfolios and higher debt costs. However, higher prepayment speeds in the loan market led to both price declines for loans trading above par and compression in loan floating rate spreads, as large volumes of loans trading at premiums to par were refinanced at par and replaced with lower-spread loans; these effects triggered mark-to-market losses in some CLO equity profiles as both their interest payments (due to lower excess interest in the CLO) and underlying asset values declined in tandem. We saw a similar dynamic in Europe, although with slower prepayment speeds, the negative impact of the prepayment of premium loans was less pronounced.

Our CLO strategy had strong results for the quarter, led by higher net interest income quarter over quarter and net gains in our U.S. and European CLO debt portfolios, supported by both opportunistic sales and tighter credit spreads on held positions. We also benefited from positive performance from our U.S. and European CLO equity portfolios, where net interest income exceeded net realized and unrealized losses.

Non-Agency Performance

Our non-Agency RMBS portfolio and interest-only securities generated positive results for the quarter, driven by net interest income and net gains associated with several profitable sales.

Agency Performance

In the third quarter, interest rates fell, the yield curve steepened, and Agency MBS yield spreads tightened as the market anticipated the beginning of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cutting cycle. In September the Federal Reserve reduced the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points and also released updated economic projections that implied another 50 basis points of interest rate cuts later in 2024. Overall for the third quarter, the U.S. Agency MBS Index generated an excess return of 0.76%. Against this backdrop, EARN's remaining Agency portfolio generated positive results for the quarter, as net gains on our Agency RMBS exceeded net losses on our interest rate hedges, which were driven by declining interest rates.

Average pay-ups on our specified pool portfolio decreased to 0.25% as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.63% as of June 30, 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were higher quarter over quarter due to expenses incurred related to the strategic transformation. Management fees were also higher quarter over quarter, driven by higher shareholders' equity at quarter end.

About Ellington Credit Company

Ellington Credit Company (the "Company"), formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, was initially formed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invested primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"). On March 29, 2024, the Company's Board of Trustees approved a strategic transformation of the Company's investment strategy to focus on corporate CLOs, with an emphasis on mezzanine debt and equity tranches. In connection with this transformation, the Company revoked its election to be taxed as a REIT effective January 1, 2024, and rebranded as Ellington Credit Company. Later in 2024, the Company intends, subject to shareholder approval of certain matters, to convert to a closed-end fund and complete its transition from an MBS-focused company to a CLO-focused company.

ELLINGTON CREDIT COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (In thousands except share amounts and per share amounts) INTEREST INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income $ 12,504 $ 14,132 $ 37,014 Interest expense (7,752 ) (10,235 ) (28,087 ) Total net interest income (expense) 4,752 3,897 8,927 EXPENSES Management fees to affiliate 721 550 1,809 Professional fees 661 690 1,691 Compensation expense 501 431 1,200 Insurance expense 93 93 279 Other operating expenses 749 400 1,536 Total expenses 2,725 2,164 6,515 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) Net realized gains (losses) on securities (1,377 ) (7,985 ) (19,186 ) Net realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives 23,885 6,565 33,910 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on securities 16,057 1,180 18,997 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives (35,274 ) (2,367 ) (27,425 ) Other, net 590 (16 ) 574 Total other income (loss) 3,881 (2,623 ) 6,870 Net income (loss) before income taxes 5,908 (890 ) 9,282 Income tax expense (benefit) 463 (75 ) 691 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,445 $ (815 ) $ 8,591 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic and Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 25,591,607 20,354,062 21,845,083 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE: Dividends declared $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.72

ELLINGTON CREDIT COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023(1) (In thousands except share amounts and per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,747 $ 118,763 $ 38,533 Securities, at fair value 618,797 636,368 773,548 Due from brokers 9,341 4,892 3,245 Financial derivatives-assets, at fair value 48,010 80,834 74,279 Reverse repurchase agreements 109 16,405 - Receivable for securities sold 45,915 71,673 51,132 Interest receivable 4,132 3,983 4,522 Other assets 252 539 431 Total Assets $ 752,303 $ 933,457 $ 945,690 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Repurchase agreements $ 486,921 $ 578,503 $ 729,543 Payable for securities purchased 34,469 33,866 12,139 Due to brokers 21,832 146,010 54,476 Financial derivatives-liabilities, at fair value 9,856 6,720 7,329 U.S. Treasury securities sold short, at fair value 109 16,199 - Dividend payable 2,237 1,691 1,488 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,561 1,688 1,153 Management fee payable to affiliate 721 550 513 Interest payable 1,968 2,101 2,811 Total Liabilities 560,674 787,328 809,452 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; (0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) - - - Common shares, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; (27,968,145, 21,134,976 and 18,601,464 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)(2) 280 211 186 Additional paid-in-capital 337,523 291,114 274,698 Accumulated deficit (146,174 ) (145,196 ) (138,646 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 191,629 146,129 136,238 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 752,303 $ 933,457 $ 945,690 SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION Book Value Per Share $ 6.85 $ 6.91 $ 7.32

Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2023. Common shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024, includes 6,775,281 common shares issued under our at-the market common share offering program and 57,888 of restricted common shares issued under our 2023 Equity Incentive Plan during the third quarter.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings to Net Income (Loss)

We calculate Adjusted Distributable Earnings as net income (loss) adjusted for: (i) net realized and change in net unrealized gains and (losses) on securities, financial derivatives, and foreign currency transactions; (ii) net realized and change in net unrealized gains (losses) associated with periodic settlements on interest rate swaps; (iii) other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature, if any (iv) Catch-up Amortization Adjustment (as defined below); and (v) provision for income taxes. The Catch-up Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization or discount accretion triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on our Agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on our then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings provides information useful to investors, because: (i) we believe that it is a useful indicator of both current and projected long-term financial performance, in that it excludes the impact of certain current-period earnings components that we believe are less useful in forecasting long-term performance and dividend-paying ability; (ii) we use it to evaluate the effective net yield provided by our portfolio, after the effects of financial leverage; and (iii), we believe that presenting Adjusted Distributable Earnings assists investors in measuring and evaluating our operating performance, and comparing our operating performance to that of our peers. Our calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings may differ from the calculation of similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures by our peers, with the result that these non-GAAP financial measures might not be directly comparable; adjusted Distributable Earnings excludes certain items, such as most realized and unrealized gains and losses, that may impact the amount of cash that is actually available for distribution.

In addition, because Adjusted Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of our financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In setting our dividends, our Board of Trustees considers our earnings, liquidity, financial condition, distribution requirements, and financial covenants, along with other factors that the Board of Trustees may deem relevant from time to time.

The following table reconciles, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, our Adjusted Distributable Earnings to the line on our Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three-Month Period Ended (In thousands except share amounts and per share amounts) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net Income (Loss) $ 5,445 $ (815 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 463 (75 ) Net Income (Loss) before income taxes 5,908 (890 ) Adjustments: Net realized (gains) losses on securities 1,377 7,985 Change in net unrealized (gains) losses on securities (16,057 ) (1,180 ) Net realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives (23,885 ) (6,565 ) Change in net unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives 35,274 2,367 Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps 6,969 9,524 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate swaps (2,278 ) (4,211 ) Strategic Transformation costs and other adjustments(1) 106 464 Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Amortization Adjustment (173 ) (221 ) Subtotal 1,333 8,163 Adjusted Distributable Earnings $ 7,241 $ 7,273 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 25,591,607 20,354,062 Adjusted Distributable Earnings Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.36

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, includes $0.7 million of expenses incurred primarily in connection with our strategic transformation and $(0.6) million of net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on foreign currency translation, which is included in Other, net on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, includes $0.5 million of expenses incurred in connection with our strategic transformation.

1 Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings to Net Income (Loss)" below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings.

2 Net interest margin of a group of assets represents the weighted average asset yield less the weighted average cost of borrowings secured by those assets (including the effect of net interest income (expense) related to U.S. Treasury securities and actual and accrued payments on interest rate swaps used to hedge such borrowings); net interest margin excludes the effect of the Catch-up Amortization Adjustment.

3 Percentages shown are of net assets, as opposed to gross assets, deployed in each strategy.

4 Excludes recent purchases of fixed rate Agency specified pools with no prepayment history.

5 We define our net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio as the net aggregate market value of our mortgage-backed securities (including the underlying market values of our long and short TBA positions) divided by total shareholder's equity. As of September 30, 2024 the market value of our mortgage-backed securities and our net long TBA position was $473.5 million and $101.2 million, respectively, and total shareholders' equity was $191.6 million.

