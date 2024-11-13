Conceived by Spanish scientists, the cpvlib framework is configured as a modular tool that can accurately predict the energy production of various CPV configurations. It can reportedly analyze complex behaviors like air mass impact on CPV performance, angle of incidence limits, and light spillage. A research team led by the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) in Spain has created an open-access modeling tool for the design of concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems. Called cpvlib, the framework is described as a state-of-the-art tool to address the modeling of CPV systems. "The need for such ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...