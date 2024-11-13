Thirty years in the making, but the site of a former circuit board recycling facility is now generating 7 MW of solar energy and providing power to 960 subscribers. From pv magazine USA Nautilus Solar Energy has announced the opening of the 7 MW Sanford CGA Community Solar Project located on a remediation site in Sanford, Maine. The project that, according to the city of Sanford said was over 30 years in the making, is built on a site that was once home to circuit board recycler CGA. When the recycler left the property in the 1990s, large waste piles of circuit board scraps were left behind, along ...

