Omada Introduces Role Insights and Analytics to Strengthen and Simplify Identity Governance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the addition of Role Insights and analytics to its Omada Identity Cloud platform. Organizations can leverage Role Insights to enhance security and compliance, improve operational efficiency and provide data-driven insights for decision-making.

Omada Role Insights provides powerful new functionality within Omada Identity Cloud, an IGA-as-a-service platform created to provide total visibility and control over the identity landscape with unparalleled analytics and insights. Role Insights uses machine learning to optimize role-based user access; at its core is an advanced analytics dashboard that visualizes complex access data, enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions about user roles and permissions. This intuitive dashboard serves as the central hub for automating the discovery and optimization of user roles based on access patterns, ensuring users have precisely the access required for their tasks.

Key features of the Role Insights dashboard include:

Data-Driven Insights: The dashboard presents automated data collection and analysis results, clearly highlighting access patterns and potential security risks through interactive visualizations.

The dashboard presents automated data collection and analysis results, clearly highlighting access patterns and potential security risks through interactive visualizations. Automated Role Discovery and Optimization: The dashboard showcases discovered roles and optimization opportunities using data-driven insights, allowing administrators to easily understand and act on the information.

Unified Access Data: The dashboard streamlines data from disparate sources, providing a clear, consolidated view of access across the organization through various charts and graphs.

The dashboard streamlines data from disparate sources, providing a clear, consolidated view of access across the organization through various charts and graphs. Advanced Analytics Visualizations: Interactive visual elements help identify common roles, access needs and potential security risks at a glance, making complex data easily digestible.

Role Recommendations: The dashboard presents suggested potential roles based on access patterns, allowing for quick review and implementation.

The dashboard presents suggested potential roles based on access patterns, allowing for quick review and implementation. Automated Role Management: The dashboard interface allows administrators to simplify role creation, prioritization, simulation and management with just a few clicks.

Role Insights helps organizations strengthen their security posture, improve operational efficiency and enhance overall user satisfaction. By centralizing these features in an intuitive dashboard, Omada Role Insights transforms how organizations approach role management, making it more efficient, secure and aligned with actual user needs.

Role Insights represents a pivotal advancement in the IGA industry, signaling a shift towards more intelligent, data-driven solutions. By integrating AI and machine learning technologies, this innovation directly addresses critical challenges that organizations have long grappled with in user access management.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Role Insights builds on the strength of the Omada platform with additional capabilities and functionality to further empower teams. With Role Insights, organizations transform role management into a proactive, strategic function, ultimately improving business outcomes through visualized, data-backed insights. The upgrades streamline the access request process, strengthen identity governance and make customers' lives easier. They are dealing with complex hybrid environments, and based on our years of experience, we know this release will be a welcome enhancement."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

