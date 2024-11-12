Direct Digital Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Company Launches Colossus Connections to Accelerate Direct Integration Efforts with Leading Demand-Side Platforms

New Unified Buy-Side Operating Structure Creates Additional Business Lines and Revenue Opportunities

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00 PM ET Today

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP") and Orange 142, LLC ("Orange 142"), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Mark D. Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The past few quarters have presented significant challenges for our company due to a targeted and defamatory disinformation campaign. We describe this as disinformation not only because it contained factual inaccuracies, but also because it omitted key insights and context that would have clarified our business practices. As a result, Direct Digital Holdings experienced an unexpected business disruption among our partners, advertisers, and clients, including a major customer who paused its connection with our supply-side platform, Colossus SSP, which led to a temporary reduction in our revenues."

Walker continued, "We moved swiftly to address these claims, working closely with all of our partners to ensure they understood the truth of our practices and taking legal action against the author of the defamatory claims. Our paused customer has since restored its connection, with volumes through our sell-side platform steadily increasing, though not yet fully returned to previous levels. Throughout this, we have been working diligently with our multi-national HoldCo agencies, our Fortune 500 brand partners, and demand-side partners, to resume business, which many already have. While we are confident we will return the Company to normalcy, it will take time to rebuild. We are grateful for the resiliency and focus of our employees as they work to position us to rebound from these challenges."

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $9.1 million, consisting of $2.2 million in our sell-side advertising segment and $6.9 million in our buy-side advertising segment. The key driver for the reduction of our revenue from prior periods was the pause by our customer as described above.

Keith Smith, President, commented, "Our recently announced $20 million Equity Reserve Facility with New Circle Principal Investments provides us with enhanced financial flexibility to execute on our strategic initiatives while also strengthening our balance sheet. This new financing source will support both our technology investments and growth objectives as we continue to evolve our platform capabilities and position Direct Digital Holdings for sustainable, long-term growth."

Walker added, "Over these past few months, we have innovated and optimized our business and are now in a position of strength, well-situated to capitalize on several of our key growth initiatives. Direct Digital Holdings' technology platform, diversified client base, optimized cost structure and new financing sources allow us to expand into new industry verticals, accelerate our direct integrations with leading demand-side platforms, advance our technological capabilities across our business and maintain our commitment to bringing underrepresented publishers into the programmatic ecosystem."

Advancing Innovation for Colossus SSP

The Company expects to make investments to drive technological advancements for Direct Digital Holdings' supply-side platform, Colossus SSP, including the launch of Colossus Connections, an aggressive initiative the Company is already executing to accelerate direct integrations with leading demand platforms. This initiative will aim to unlock direct access to more demand partners and revenue, while optimizing transaction costs and efficiency for Colossus SSP and its clients. As a result of Colossus Connections, the Company has already signed two of the leading demand-side partners, with those direct connections expected to go live in 2025.

Additionally, for Colossus SSP, the Company is developing new curation and segment-based products in areas such as carbon, attention, and media quality, which are in high-demand among advertisers. The Company is also expanding efforts to bring underrepresented publishers and creators into the programmatic ecosystem, with their unique and premium inventory available through Colossus SSP.

Enhancing Growth on the Demand Side

On the demand-side, the Company expects that funding will support the recently announced unification of Direct Digital Holdings' buy-side divisions, Orange 142 and Huddled Masses. This will enable the delivery of new capabilities, particularly in helping clients navigate emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as emerging, high-growth channels such as marketing-enabled services, connected TV, social media and retail media. Small- and mid-sized clients will be a key focus for the combined entity, as these clients are increasingly shifting advertising budgets to digital and require support to navigate its complexities and optimize their ad spend. Currently, the Company serves hundreds of small- and mid-sized clients, enabling over 2,000 campaigns each year.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

For the third quarter of 2024, revenue was $9.1 million, a decrease of $50.4 million, or an 85% decline compared to the $59.5 million in the same period of 2023. Sell-side advertising segment revenue fell to $2.2 million compared to $51.6 million in the same period of 2023, 96% decrease year-over-year. As described above, the key driver for this reduction was the suspension by one of our large customers following the defamatory article against the Company, and this customer has since restored its connection. Buy-side advertising segment revenue fell to $6.9 million compared to $7.9 million in the same period of 2023, a 12% year-over-year decline.

Gross profit was $3.5 million, or 39% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $11.8 million, or 20% of revenue, in the same period of 2023.

Operating expenses were $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 1%, over $7.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Consolidated operating loss was $3.7 million, compared to operating income of $4.5 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of $8.2 million or 181%.

Net loss was $6.4 million in the third quarter, compared to net income of $3.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was a loss of $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million in the same period of 2023.

was a loss of $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million in the same period of 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million compared to $5.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures and provides reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information contained in this press release.

Financial Outlook

Assuming the U.S. economy does not experience any major economic conditions that deteriorate or otherwise significantly reduce advertiser demand, and subject to certain uncertainties related to the ramp-up of our businesses and general market conditions, Direct Digital Holdings is providing full-year revenue guidance of $60 million to $70 million for FY 2024 and full-year revenue guidance of $90 million to $110 million for FY 2025 as the Company rebuilds to previous levels.

Diana Diaz, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "As we move forward, we are pleased to return to a normal cadence of reporting our financial results which will provide our investors with the timely and accurate information they deserve. We're committed to delivering sustainable growth for our investors while offering our partners industry-leading marketing and advertising capabilities."

Smith added, "While Direct Digital Holdings is working to overcome these recent challenges, defamatory disinformation attacks go far beyond the advertising technology industry, distorting public perception, manipulating stock prices, often to the disadvantage of everyday investors, and stifling innovation. The weaponization of disinformation is posing a profound risk to small and up-and-coming businesses such as ours, and calls for a deeper dive into this pernicious and increasingly ubiquitous issue and an appropriate systemic response."

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Direct Digital will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 financial results. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/. Please access the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot access the webcast, a replay will be available at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/ for a period of twelve months.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Combined, Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,087

$ 5,116 Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $385 and $344 6,287

37,207 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,112

759 Total current assets 11,486

43,082







Property, equipment and software, net 409

599 Goodwill 6,520

6,520 Intangible assets, net 10,219

11,684 Deferred tax asset, net -

6,132 Operating lease right-of-use assets 873

788 Related party receivable 1,737

1,737 Other long-term assets 47

130 Total assets $ 31,291

$ 70,672







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 6,452

$ 33,926 Accrued liabilities 881

3,816 Liability related to tax receivable agreement, current portion 41

41 Current maturities of long-term debt 36,667

1,478 Deferred revenues 976

381 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 183

126 Income taxes payable 99

34 Total current liabilities 45,299

39,802







Long-term debt, net of current portion 150

28,578 Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion -

5,201 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 832

773 Total liabilities 46,281

74,354







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share, 160,000,000 shares authorized,

3,795,199 and 3,478,776 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 4

3 Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized,

10,868,000 shares issued and outstanding 11

11 Additional paid-in capital 3,481

3,067 Accumulated deficit (6,593)

(2,538) Noncontrolling interest (11,893)

(4,225) Total stockholders' deficit (14,990)

(3,682) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 31,291

$ 70,672

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per-share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues













Sell-side advertising $ 2,202

$ 51,622

$ 33,001

$ 89,006 Buy-side advertising 6,873

7,850

20,204

27,093 Total revenues 9,075

59,472

53,205

116,099















Cost of revenues













Sell-side advertising 2,654

44,606

30,670

77,190 Buy-side advertising 2,907

3,113

8,091

10,650 Total cost of revenues 5,561

47,719

38,761

87,840 Gross profit 3,514

11,753

14,444

28,259















Operating expenses













Compensation, taxes and benefits 3,526

4,747

12,216

12,934 General and administrative 3,646

2,512

10,757

8,718 Total operating expenses 7,172

7,259

22,973

21,652 (Loss) income from operations (3,658)

4,494

(8,529)

6,607















Other income (expense)













Other income 99

83

190

175 Loss on early termination of line of credit -

-

-

(300) Revaluation of tax receivable agreement liability 5,201

-

5,201

- Interest expense (1,413)

(1,060)

(4,068)

(3,104) Total other expense, net 3,887

(977)

1,323

(3,229)















(Loss) income before income taxes 229

3,517

(7,206)

3,378 Income tax expense 6,606

166

6,132

166 Net (loss) income (6,377)

3,351

(13,338)

3,212















Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,687)

2,780

(9,283)

2,663 Net (loss) income attributable to Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. $ (2,690)

$ 571

$ (4,055)

$ 549















Net (loss) income per common share:













Basic $ (0.71)

$ 0.09

$ (1.11)

$ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.71)

$ 0.09

$ (1.11)

$ 0.09















Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding:













Basic 3,793

2,990

3,667

2,938 Diluted 3,793

3,044

3,667

3,080

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Cash Flows (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities:





Net (loss) income $ (13,338)

$ 3,212 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Amortization of deferred financing costs 558

435 Amortization of intangible assets 1,465

1,465 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 115

124 Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and software 205

185 Stock-based compensation 811

546 Deferred income tax expense 6,132

82 Loss on early termination of line of credit -

300 Revaluation of tax receivable agreement liability (5,201)

- Provision for credit losses/bad debt expense, net of recoveries 36

98 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 30,884

(28,381) Prepaid expenses and other assets (394)

(524) Accounts payable (27,474)

27,326 Accrued liabilities and tax receivable agreement payable (1,471)

(753) Income taxes payable 65

(61) Deferred revenues 595

497 Operating lease liability (83)

(70) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,095)

4,481







Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities:





Cash paid for capitalized software and property and equipment (17)

(137) Net cash used in investing activities (17)

(137)







Cash Flows Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities:





Payments on term loan (373)

(491) Proceeds from lines of credit 6,700

- Payments on shares withheld for taxes (551)

- Payment of deferred financing costs -

(442) Proceeds from options exercised 92

- Proceeds from warrants exercised 215

12 Distributions to holders of LLC Units -

(1,988) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,083

(2,909)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,029)

1,435 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 5,116

4,047 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 4,087

$ 5,482







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for taxes $ 263

$ 349 Cash paid for interest $ 3,472

$ 2,667







Non-cash Financing Activities:





Accrual of warrant redemption liability $ -

$ 3,540

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including, in particular operating income, net cash provided by operating activities, and net income, we believe that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), as adjusted for loss on early termination of line of credit, revaluation of tax receivable agreement liability and stock-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).

In addition to operating income and net income, we use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operational efficiency. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our operating results for the following reasons:

Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, revaluation of tax receivable agreement liability and certain one-time items such as acquisition costs, losses from early termination or redemption of credit agreements or preferred units and gains from settlements or loan forgiveness that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing, capital structures and the method by which assets were acquired;





Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of operating performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and





Adjusted EBITDA provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

Our use of this non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for each of the periods presented:

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS

(unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (6,377)

$ 3,351

$ (13,338)

$ 3,212 Add back (deduct):













Interest expense 1,413

1,060

4,068

3,104 Amortization of intangible assets 488

488

1,465

1,465 Stock-based compensation 149

242

811

546 Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and software 67

64

205

185 Loss on early termination of line of credit -

-

-

300 Income tax expense 6,606

166

6,132

166 Revaluation of tax receivable agreement liability (5,201)

-

(5,201)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,855)

$ 5,371

$ (5,858)

$ 8,978

