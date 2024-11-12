Anzeige
Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Continues to deliver solid financial results in face of continued market headwinds;
Further progress in green-field and strategic operating partner acquisitions;
Well positioned for further growth with $200 million credit facility

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

  • Revenues of $203.6 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, down $7.2 million or 3.4%, compared to revenues of $210.8 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Gross profit of $54.1 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, down $3.4 million or 5.9%, compared to gross profit of $57.5 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $57.6 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, down $3.2 million or 5.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $60.8 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.4 million, or $0.07 per basic and fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, up $0.8 million or 30.8%, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.9 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, up $1.4 million or 21.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $6.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $9.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, up $0.3 million or 3.3%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, up to 16.4% or 130 basis points, for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1% for the comparable prior year period.

Acquisition Update

Effective September 1, 2024, the Company acquired Foundation Logistics & Services, LLC ("Foundation"), a Humble, Texas based, privately held company that provides a full range of specialized transportation and logistics services for companies involved in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Effective October 1, 2024, the Company acquired the assets and operations of Focus Logistics, Inc. ("Focus"), a privately held company with operations in Romulus, Michigan that has operated under the Company's Service By Air brand since 2006.

The Company structured each of these transactions similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 129,360 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.47 per share for an aggregate cost of $0.7 million during the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 46,845,146 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"While the slower freight market persists, we continue to deliver solid financial results and generated $9.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is generally in line with results from the comparable prior year period as well as our most recent previous quarter ended June 30, 2024," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "Although we believe our industry will likely continue to face market headwinds into 2025, we do expect to benefit from project type opportunities over the near term that should fortify our results while we wait for a more durable, broad-based recovery."

Mr. Crain continued, "As previously discussed, we believe we are well positioned to navigate through these slower freight markets as we find our way back to more normalized market conditions. We continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet with approximately $10 million of cash on hand as of September 30, 2024, no meaningful debt, and a virtually untapped $200 million credit facility. At the same time, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives and thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of strategic operating partner conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs. Through this approach we believe, over time, we will continue to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders, operating partners, and the end customers that we serve. We made good progress in this regard over this last quarter with the acquisition of Texas -based Foundation Logistics and the conversion of our Michigan -based strategic operating partner location (Focus Logistics) which is combining with our existing Radiant operation in Detroit. We believe these two transactions are representative of our broader pipeline of opportunities which includes both green-field acquisitions (i.e. companies not currently part of our network) as well as acquisition opportunities inherent in our agent-based network where we can support our current operating partners in their exit strategies. We look forward to providing further updates as we progress along these lines."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.4 million on $203.6 million of revenues, or $0.07 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $2.6 million on $210.8 million of revenues, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.9 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $6.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $9.5 million, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

DATE/TIME:

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern

DIAL-IN

US (877) 545-0320; Intl. (973) 528-0002 (Participant Access Code: 321205)

REPLAY

November 13, 2024 at 9:30 AM Eastern to November 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010;

Intl. (919) 882-2331 (Replay ID number: 51575)

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/51575

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this report. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; our ability to continue to respond to macroeconomic factors that have recently had a negative effect on worldwide freight markets; the impact of any health pandemic or environmental event on our operations and financial results; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; higher inflationary pressures particularly surrounding the costs of fuel, labor, and other components of our operations; potential adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from the cybersecurity incident that we reported in March 2024 or future cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company's business continuity plans in response to cyber incidents; the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our inability to remediate during fiscal year 2024 a material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting, and the further risks that may arise should we be unable to remediate that material weakness during fiscal year 2025; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our U.S Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1 Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,



June 30,


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2024



2024



(unaudited)





ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,448



$

24,874


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,060 and $2,103, respectively


122,159




118,016


Contract assets


7,388




7,615


Income tax receivable


3,521




3,133


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


14,243




10,567


Total current assets


157,759




164,205








Property, technology, and equipment, net


25,720




25,558








Goodwill


98,505




93,043


Intangible assets, net


41,593




34,943


Operating lease right-of-use assets


48,301




49,850


Deposits and other assets


3,380




3,586


Total other long-term assets


191,779




181,422


Total assets

$

375,258



$

371,185








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

73,686



$

73,558


Operating partner commissions payable


11,901




13,291


Accrued expenses


8,853




8,948


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


12,146




11,629


Current portion of finance lease liabilities


641




643


Current portion of contingent consideration


475




455


Other current liabilities


954




1,927


Total current liabilities


108,656




110,451








Notes payable


200




-


Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


42,943




45,026


Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion


511




677


Contingent consideration, net of current portion


9,190




4,710


Deferred tax liabilities


1,053




812


Other long-term liabilities


217




-


Total long-term liabilities


54,114




51,225


Total liabilities


162,770




161,676








Equity:






Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,009,812 and
51,844,249 shares issued, and 46,845,146 and 46,808,943 shares outstanding,
respectively


33




33


Additional paid-in capital


110,464




110,763


Treasury stock, at cost, 5,164,666 and 5,035,306 shares, respectively


(31,874)




(31,166)


Retained earnings


136,654




133,278


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,906)




(3,546)


Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity


212,371




209,362


Non-controlling interest


117




147


Total equity


212,488




209,509


Total liabilities and equity

$

375,258



$

371,185


RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2024



2023


Revenues

$

203,565



$

210,797








Operating expenses:






Cost of transportation and other services


146,011




149,973


Operating partner commissions


18,801




23,782


Personnel costs


19,623




19,627


Selling, general and administrative expenses


10,321




9,475


Depreciation and amortization


4,805




4,525


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


200




(246)


Total operating expenses


199,761




207,136








Income from operations


3,804




3,661








Other income (expense):






Interest income


465




585


Interest expense


(237)




(302)


Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)


(62)




96


Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts


(440)




(202)


Other


1,039




27


Total other income


765




204








Income before income taxes


4,569




3,865








Income tax expense


(1,145)




(1,014)








Net income


3,424




2,851


Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(48)




(229)








Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

3,376



$

2,622








Other comprehensive income:






Foreign currency translation gain (loss)


640




(1,128)


Comprehensive income

$

4,064



$

1,723








Income per share:






Basic

$

0.07



$

0.06


Diluted

$

0.07



$

0.05








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic


46,721,238




47,297,957


Diluted


48,585,811




49,076,185


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, share-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, cybersecurity related costs, litigation costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on foreign currency transaction.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, cybersecurity incident related costs, changes in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,


Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit

2024



2023


Revenues

$

203,565



$

210,797


Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation
and amortization, shown separately below)


(146,011)




(149,973)


Depreciation and amortization


(3,488)




(3,333)


GAAP gross profit

$

54,066



$

57,491


Depreciation and amortization


3,488




3,333


Adjusted gross profit

$

57,554



$

60,824








GAAP gross profit percentage


26.6

%



27.3

%

Adjusted gross profit percentage


28.3

%



28.9

%

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,


Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA

2024



2023


Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

3,376



$

2,622


Income tax expense


1,145




1,014


Depreciation and amortization (1)


4,919




4,640


Net interest expense (income)


(228)




(283)








EBITDA


9,212




7,993








Share-based compensation


163




881


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


200




(246)


Acquisition related costs


84




69


Litigation costs


291




364


Gain on litigation settlement


(1,000)




-


Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts


440




202


Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)


62




(96)








Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,452



$

9,167


Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit)


16.4

%



15.1

%



(1)

Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,


Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income

2024



2023


GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

3,376



$

2,622


Adjustments to net income:






Income tax expense


1,145




1,014


Depreciation and amortization


4,805




4,525


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


200




(246)


Acquisition related costs


84




69


Litigation costs


291




364


Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts


440




202


Amortization of debt issuance costs


100




124








Adjusted net income before income taxes


10,441




8,674








Provision for income taxes at 24.5%


(2,558)




(2,125)








Adjusted net income

$

7,883



$

6,549








Adjusted net income per common share:






Basic

$

0.17



$

0.14


Diluted

$

0.16



$

0.13








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic


46,721,238




47,297,957


Diluted


48,585,811




49,076,185


SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
