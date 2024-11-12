Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Continues to deliver solid financial results in face of continued market headwinds;

Further progress in green-field and strategic operating partner acquisitions;

Well positioned for further growth with $200 million credit facility

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Revenues of $203.6 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, down $7.2 million or 3.4%, compared to revenues of $210.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

Gross profit of $54.1 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, down $3.4 million or 5.9%, compared to gross profit of $57.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $57.6 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, down $3.2 million or 5.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $60.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.4 million, or $0.07 per basic and fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, up $0.8 million or 30.8%, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.9 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, up $1.4 million or 21.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $6.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $9.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, up $0.3 million or 3.3%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, up to 16.4% or 130 basis points, for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1% for the comparable prior year period.

Acquisition Update

Effective September 1, 2024, the Company acquired Foundation Logistics & Services, LLC ("Foundation"), a Humble, Texas based, privately held company that provides a full range of specialized transportation and logistics services for companies involved in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Effective October 1, 2024, the Company acquired the assets and operations of Focus Logistics, Inc. ("Focus"), a privately held company with operations in Romulus, Michigan that has operated under the Company's Service By Air brand since 2006.

The Company structured each of these transactions similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 129,360 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.47 per share for an aggregate cost of $0.7 million during the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 46,845,146 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"While the slower freight market persists, we continue to deliver solid financial results and generated $9.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is generally in line with results from the comparable prior year period as well as our most recent previous quarter ended June 30, 2024," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "Although we believe our industry will likely continue to face market headwinds into 2025, we do expect to benefit from project type opportunities over the near term that should fortify our results while we wait for a more durable, broad-based recovery."

Mr. Crain continued, "As previously discussed, we believe we are well positioned to navigate through these slower freight markets as we find our way back to more normalized market conditions. We continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet with approximately $10 million of cash on hand as of September 30, 2024, no meaningful debt, and a virtually untapped $200 million credit facility. At the same time, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives and thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of strategic operating partner conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs. Through this approach we believe, over time, we will continue to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders, operating partners, and the end customers that we serve. We made good progress in this regard over this last quarter with the acquisition of Texas -based Foundation Logistics and the conversion of our Michigan -based strategic operating partner location (Focus Logistics) which is combining with our existing Radiant operation in Detroit. We believe these two transactions are representative of our broader pipeline of opportunities which includes both green-field acquisitions (i.e. companies not currently part of our network) as well as acquisition opportunities inherent in our agent-based network where we can support our current operating partners in their exit strategies. We look forward to providing further updates as we progress along these lines."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.4 million on $203.6 million of revenues, or $0.07 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $2.6 million on $210.8 million of revenues, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.9 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $6.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $9.5 million, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024



2024



(unaudited)







ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,448



$ 24,874

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,060 and $2,103, respectively

122,159





118,016

Contract assets

7,388





7,615

Income tax receivable

3,521





3,133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,243





10,567

Total current assets

157,759





164,205













Property, technology, and equipment, net

25,720





25,558













Goodwill

98,505





93,043

Intangible assets, net

41,593





34,943

Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,301





49,850

Deposits and other assets

3,380





3,586

Total other long-term assets

191,779





181,422

Total assets $ 375,258



$ 371,185













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 73,686



$ 73,558

Operating partner commissions payable

11,901





13,291

Accrued expenses

8,853





8,948

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

12,146





11,629

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

641





643

Current portion of contingent consideration

475





455

Other current liabilities

954





1,927

Total current liabilities

108,656





110,451













Notes payable

200





-

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

42,943





45,026

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

511





677

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

9,190





4,710

Deferred tax liabilities

1,053





812

Other long-term liabilities

217





-

Total long-term liabilities

54,114





51,225

Total liabilities

162,770





161,676













Equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,009,812 and

51,844,249 shares issued, and 46,845,146 and 46,808,943 shares outstanding,

respectively

33





33

Additional paid-in capital

110,464





110,763

Treasury stock, at cost, 5,164,666 and 5,035,306 shares, respectively

(31,874)





(31,166)

Retained earnings

136,654





133,278

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,906)





(3,546)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity

212,371





209,362

Non-controlling interest

117





147

Total equity

212,488





209,509

Total liabilities and equity $ 375,258



$ 371,185



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024



2023

Revenues $ 203,565



$ 210,797













Operating expenses:









Cost of transportation and other services

146,011





149,973

Operating partner commissions

18,801





23,782

Personnel costs

19,623





19,627

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,321





9,475

Depreciation and amortization

4,805





4,525

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

200





(246)

Total operating expenses

199,761





207,136













Income from operations

3,804





3,661













Other income (expense):









Interest income

465





585

Interest expense

(237)





(302)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

(62)





96

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(440)





(202)

Other

1,039





27

Total other income

765





204













Income before income taxes

4,569





3,865













Income tax expense

(1,145)





(1,014)













Net income

3,424





2,851

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(48)





(229)













Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 3,376



$ 2,622













Other comprehensive income:









Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

640





(1,128)

Comprehensive income $ 4,064



$ 1,723













Income per share:









Basic $ 0.07



$ 0.06

Diluted $ 0.07



$ 0.05













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

46,721,238





47,297,957

Diluted

48,585,811





49,076,185



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, share-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, cybersecurity related costs, litigation costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on foreign currency transaction.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, cybersecurity incident related costs, changes in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2024



2023

Revenues $ 203,565



$ 210,797

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization, shown separately below)

(146,011)





(149,973)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,488)





(3,333)

GAAP gross profit $ 54,066



$ 57,491

Depreciation and amortization

3,488





3,333

Adjusted gross profit $ 57,554



$ 60,824













GAAP gross profit percentage

26.6 %



27.3 % Adjusted gross profit percentage

28.3 %



28.9 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2024



2023

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 3,376



$ 2,622

Income tax expense

1,145





1,014

Depreciation and amortization (1)

4,919





4,640

Net interest expense (income)

(228)





(283)













EBITDA

9,212





7,993













Share-based compensation

163





881

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

200





(246)

Acquisition related costs

84





69

Litigation costs

291





364

Gain on litigation settlement

(1,000)





-

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

440





202

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

62





(96)













Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,452



$ 9,167

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit)

16.4 %



15.1 %





(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2024



2023

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 3,376



$ 2,622

Adjustments to net income:









Income tax expense

1,145





1,014

Depreciation and amortization

4,805





4,525

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

200





(246)

Acquisition related costs

84





69

Litigation costs

291





364

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

440





202

Amortization of debt issuance costs

100





124













Adjusted net income before income taxes

10,441





8,674













Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(2,558)





(2,125)













Adjusted net income $ 7,883



$ 6,549













Adjusted net income per common share:









Basic $ 0.17



$ 0.14

Diluted $ 0.16



$ 0.13













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

46,721,238





47,297,957

Diluted

48,585,811





49,076,185



