Pixelworks, Inc.: Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter and Recent Highlights
- Total revenue increased 12% sequentially
- GAAP gross margin expanded more than 50 basis points sequentially and 800 basis point year-over-year to 51.2%, primarily driven by favorable product mix and lower overhead expenses
- Entered into multi-year, multi-title agreement with Universal Pictures to bring TrueCut Motion technology to the theatrical releases of future Universal titles
- DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot was released globally by Universal Pictures to premium large format theaters in TrueCut Motion format
- Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary received provincial and national-level recognition with the "Little Giant" certification, a designation for leading enterprises in China that have significant growth potential
- Pixelworks retains Morgan Stanley as financial advisor to assist with reviewing potential strategic options specific to inbound interest in the Company's Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary
"Third quarter results reflected our expectations for moderate sequential improvement as we continue to work through the previously communicated headwinds in our mobile business," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Gross margin expanded sequentially and year-over-year to over 51%, while operating expenses decreased as we realized the initial benefits of our previously implemented cost reduction actions.
"Highlighting the most recent milestone for our TrueCut Motion platform, during the quarter we secured a multi-year agreement with Universal Pictures to utilize our industry-leading motion grading technology to enhance the visual experience of several major theatrical releases. Within our mobile business, we recently completed production qualification of our next-generation, flagship mobile visual processor. After successfully meeting or exceeding all performance metrics, we are now engaged with multiple customers on smartphone programs targeted for launch in the coming year. Separately, we are also engaged in customer evaluations for a cost-down version of an existing mobile visual processor that offers unique visual enhancement features. This newly optimized solution addresses broader use-cases, in addition to mobile gaming, as we aim to expand our served target market in higher unit volume mid- and entry-level smartphones.
"In summary, our team has continued to execute well toward overcoming recent challenges and positioning our mobile business for a return to growth in 2025. We currently have a strong pipeline of new program opportunities for our latest visual processor solutions, and we expect to maintain a high level of engagement activity over the next several quarters. We anticipate our previous and continuing cost reduction actions will contribute to meaningful improvement in our operating results as we drive renewed top-line momentum in mobile."
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $9.5 million, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in third quarter revenue was driven by increased sales in the home and enterprise market, while the year-over-year decrease primarily reflected the previously discussed headwinds in the Company's mobile business.
On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 51.2%, compared to 50.7% in the second quarter of 2024 and 42.9% in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses were $13.5 million, compared to $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $14.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2024 gross profit margin was 51.3%, compared to 51.0% in the second quarter of 2024 and 43.1% in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses were $12.4 million, compared to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $13.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2024, and a GAAP net loss of $7.0 million, or ($0.12) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc." as "net loss".
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $7.1 million, or ($0.12) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or ($0.13) per share, in the second quarter of 2024, and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the third quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 was a negative $6.3 million, compared to a negative $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a negative $5.0 million in the year-ago quarter.
Business Outlook
The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, will be discussed as part of the scheduled conference call.
Conference Call Information
Pixelworks will host a conference call today, November 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To join the conference call via phone, analysts and investors should dial +1-888-596-4144 and enter the following conference ID: 3689417; international participants should dial +1 646-968-2525 and enter the same conference ID. Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pixelworks.com.
A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1-800-770-2030 and using passcode 3689417.
[Financial Tables Follow]
PIXELWORKS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue, net
$ 9,527
$ 8,535
$ 16,032
$ 34,116
$ 39,603
Cost of revenue (1)
4,648
4,209
9,150
16,797
22,870
Gross profit
4,879
4,326
6,882
17,319
16,733
Operating expenses:
Research and development (2)
8,405
7,943
8,752
24,421
23,925
Selling, general and administrative (3)
5,016
5,722
5,776
16,272
17,316
Restructuring
90
1,403
-
1,493
-
Total operating expenses
13,511
15,068
14,528
42,186
41,241
Loss from operations
(8,632)
(10,742)
(7,646)
(24,867)
(24,508)
Interest income and other, net
296
327
471
1,057
1,615
Loss before income taxes
(8,336)
(10,415)
(7,175)
(23,810)
(22,893)
Provision for income taxes
125
32
158
262
318
Net loss
(8,461)
(10,447)
(7,333)
(24,072)
(23,211)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling
interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
320
298
334
716
779
Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (8,141)
$ (10,149)
$ (6,999)
$ (23,356)
$ (22,432)
Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.17)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.40)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
58,717
58,151
56,410
58,116
55,917
------
(1) Includes:
Stock-based compensation
13
10
21
41
67
Restructuring
-
16
-
16
-
(2) Includes stock-based compensation
327
316
452
973
1,470
(3) Includes stock-based compensation
702
599
779
2,028
2,140
PIXELWORKS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit
GAAP gross profit
$ 4,879
$ 4,326
$ 6,882
$ 17,319
$ 16,733
Stock-based compensation
13
10
21
41
67
Restructuring
-
16
-
16
-
Total reconciling items included in gross profit
13
26
21
57
67
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 4,892
$ 4,352
$ 6,903
$ 17,376
$ 16,800
Non-GAAP gross profit margin
51.3 %
51.0 %
43.1 %
50.9 %
42.4 %
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses
GAAP operating expenses
$ 13,511
$ 15,068
$ 14,528
$ 42,186
$ 41,241
Reconciling item included in research and development:
Stock-based compensation
327
316
452
973
1,470
Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:
Stock-based compensation
702
599
779
2,028
2,140
Restructuring
90
1,403
-
1,493
-
Total reconciling items included in operating expenses
1,119
2,318
1,231
4,494
3,610
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 12,392
$ 12,750
$ 13,297
$ 37,692
$ 37,631
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.
GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (8,141)
$ (10,149)
$ (6,999)
$ (23,356)
$ (22,432)
Reconciling items included in gross profit
13
26
21
57
67
Reconciling items included in operating expenses
1,119
2,318
1,231
4,494
3,610
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(74)
74
-
-
-
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (7,083)
$ (7,731)
$ (5,747)
$ (18,805)
$ (18,755)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted
$ (0.12)
$ (0.13)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.34)
Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
58,717
58,151
56,410
58,116
55,917
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
PIXELWORKS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.
GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (0.14)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.17)
$ (0.17)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.40)
Reconciling items included in gross profit
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Reconciling items included in operating expenses
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.08
0.08
0.06
0.06
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (0.12)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.13)
$ (0.13)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.34)
$ (0.34)
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
PIXELWORKS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin
GAAP gross profit margin
51.2 %
50.7 %
42.9 %
50.8 %
42.3 %
Stock-based compensation
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.2 %
Restructuring
- %
0.2 %
- %
0.0 %
- %
Total reconciling items included in gross profit
0.1 %
0.3 %
0.1 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin
51.3 %
51.0 %
43.1 %
50.9 %
42.4 %
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
PIXELWORKS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted EBITDA
GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (8,141)
$ (10,149)
$ (6,999)
$ (23,356)
$ (22,432)
Stock-based compensation
1,042
925
1,252
3,042
3,677
Restructuring
90
1,419
-
1,509
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(74)
74
-
-
-
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (7,083)
$ (7,731)
$ (5,747)
$ (18,805)
$ (18,755)
EBITDA adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 920
$ 1,059
$ 1,053
$ 3,088
$ 3,211
Non-GAAP interest income and other, net
(296)
(327)
(471)
(1,057)
(1,615)
Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes
199
(42)
158
262
318
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (6,260)
$ (7,041)
$ (5,007)
$ (16,512)
$ (16,841)
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
PIXELWORKS, INC.
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 28,830
$ 47,544
Accounts receivable, net
4,497
10,075
Inventories
4,398
3,968
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,009
3,138
Total current assets
39,734
64,725
Property and equipment, net
7,600
5,997
Operating lease right of use assets
3,953
4,725
Other assets, net
1,436
2,115
Goodwill
18,407
18,407
Total assets
$ 71,130
$ 95,969
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,944
$ 2,416
Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities
7,753
9,692
Current portion of income taxes payable
199
189
Total current liabilities
9,896
12,297
Long-term liabilities, net of current portion
533
1,373
Deposit liability
13,422
13,781
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
2,065
2,567
Income taxes payable, net of current portion
1,052
939
Total liabilities
26,968
30,957
Redeemable non-controlling interest
28,513
28,214
Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit)
(8,029)
12,541
Non-controlling interest
23,678
24,257
Total shareholders' equity
15,649
36,798
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity
$ 71,130
$ 95,969
