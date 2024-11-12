SurgePays Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Migration of former ACP Subscribers to Lifeline Well Underway

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a bridging critical financial and connectivity gaps in underserved communities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented on the quarter's results, "We anticipated a challenging third quarter, and we seized it as an opportunity to reset, recalibrate, and accelerate. With every team member intensely focused, we're advancing toward becoming cash flow positive as quickly as possible. We are aligning sales, integration, and strategy to generate new revenue streams across each of our business segments. This quarter wasn't a setback but a setup, priming us for long-term, sustainable growth.

"In the third quarter of 2024, SurgePays reported $4.8 million in sales, aligning with expectations for our first full quarter without Affordable Connectivity Funding (ACP) since mid-2021. Our Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) revenue was $23,609 compared to $30.2 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting the anticipated funding shift. Meanwhile, sales in our Prepaid Platform Services segment surged 69% to $4.7 million, showcasing significant growth momentum.

"Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) swung to a $7.8 million loss in the third quarter from a $10.5 million profit in the year-ago period due to our strategic decision to utilize our strong balance sheet to protect our previous ACP subscriber base and distribution network. With ACP funding ending, our immediate focus was on how to retain and preserve these hard-earned customers within the SurgePays ecosystem. We chose to temporarily self-fund our MVNO operations, prioritizing customer continuity while facilitating a seamless transition to Lifeline, another government-subsidized program. By maintaining connectivity for our low-income customers, we made a socially responsible and strategic choice that positions us well for potential long-term economic returns. We expect this decision to be both customer-centered and financially astute in the long run.

"Our recent Master Services Agreement with TerraCom, Inc., a licensed Lifeline provider, represents a pivotal step. This partnership allows us to migrate up to 280,000 subscribers to Lifeline, establishing a steady alternative subsidy channel. In tandem, our sales teams are now actively engaging new customers, reigniting growth initiatives, and leveraging our SurgePays platform's point-of-sale capabilities at convenience stores. While ACP remains uncertain, our subsidized revenue channel is robustly supported by the Lifeline program. The team and platform built for ACP is now enrolling thousands of Lifeline customers daily without distracting from our core business focus. This department has been overwhelmed and has had to hire additional employees for the sales onboarding team. Our team has now enrolled over 70,000 customers in the Lifeline program, and we believe our Lifeline subscribers potential can far outpace our highest ACP subscriber count.

"Meanwhile, our retail prepaid brand, LinkUp Mobile, has proved to be a more significant opportunity than initially anticipated, and to capture maximum market share, we moved decisively to secure a direct carrier connection. We anticipate this partnership will enable us to quickly generate hundreds of thousands of new subscribers and establish LinkUp Mobile as a formidable presence in the prepaid space.

"Our SurgePays Prepaid Top-ups platform is experiencing exponential growth as a critical element in store readiness for LinkUp Mobile activations. As a prerequisite to LinkUp activations, stores join our platform, which also facilitates prepaid reloads. This channel's monthly revenue growth has surged nearly 400% in just five months, reaching over $2.2 million in monthly revenue - a trend we expect will continue as market demand intensifies.

"Our ClearLine Point of Sale (POS) SaaS platform is emerging as a high-potential asset within SurgePays. This advanced platform redefines the in-store customer experience by transforming POS terminals and customer-facing screens into interactive engagement tools. ClearLine's patent-pending application supports in-store marketing campaigns, loyalty enrollment, and QR code interactions, effectively replacing traditional posters with smart TVs for dynamic QR-code advertising and instant coupon redemptions. By enhancing revenue per store and elevating customer satisfaction, ClearLine offers retailers actionable insights, driving growth and loyalty. Following years of development, ClearLine is now ready for market deployment, and as it gains traction, we anticipate it will contribute meaningfully to consolidated revenues by Q1 2025.

"While we continue investing across our four business channels, we're also laying a robust foundation for rapid, sustainable growth. Recently, we opened a dedicated sales and operations center in El Salvador, a project over a year in the making and a strategic move in anticipation of growth across all our verticals. Nearly 100 experienced team members, previously outsourced, are now full-time SurgePays employees, bringing continuity and expertise essential for our ambitious expansion and product launches.

This new facility marks a pivotal evolution from our longstanding outsourcing strategy, which enhances customer relationships and maximizes sales opportunities.

"At SurgePays, we're driven by four pillars of success: team, product, distribution, and funding. With what I believe is the most seasoned team in prepaid wireless, a market-leading product suite, proprietary distribution channels, and $24 million in cash, cash equivelants, and investments as of September 30, 2024, we're positioned to execute our growth strategy with precision. Over the next few months, we expect each of our four business segments to create a momentum that drives continuous growth and improvement, generating synergistic and scalable recurring revenue."

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

SurgePays management will host a webcast today at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT to discuss these results.

Share Repurchase Authorization

During the third quarter, SurgePays' board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $5 million of common stock in the open market within six months from implementation of the program. The company repurchased $485,131 of treasury shares in the third quarter.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays' technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our market potential along with the statements under the heading Management Commentary are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including but not limited to, our plans to expand our prepaid wireless company and the stock buyback program, our ability to retain our subscribers on a free monthly plan subsidized by a sister program, our ability to obtain a company that has the license to subsidize our subscribers through a sister program and our expanded service and offerings. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, whether the ACP is funded again, our ability to obtain a company that has the license to subsidize our subscribers through a sister program, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets













September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)













Assets



















Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,651,559

$ 14,622,060 Investments

10,068,506

- Accounts receivable - net

1,513,996

9,536,074 Inventory

8,363,138

9,046,594 Prepaids and other

312,679

161,933 Total Current Assets

33,909,878

33,366,661









Construction-in-process

518,189

-









Property and equipment - net

158,092

361,841









Other Assets







Note receivable

176,851

176,851 Intangibles - net

1,636,339

2,126,470 Internal use software development costs - net

372,303

539,424 Goodwill

4,166,782

1,666,782 Investment in CenterCom

498,273

464,409 Operating lease - right of use asset - net

62,786

387,869 Deferred income taxes - net

-

2,835,000 Total Other Assets

6,913,334

8,196,805









Total Assets

$ 41,499,493

$ 41,925,307









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 3,173,968

$ 6,439,120 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

462,376

1,048,224 Accrued income taxes payable

100,000

570,000 Deferred revenue

-

20,000 Operating lease liability

50,415

43,137 Note payable - related party

1,647,491

4,584,563 Total Current Liabilities

5,434,250

12,705,044









Long Term Liabilities







Note payable - related party

2,303,989

- Notes payable - SBA government

472,135

460,523 Operating lease liability

13,132

356,276 Total Long Term Liabilities

2,789,256

816,799









Total Liabilities

8,223,506

13,521,843









Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized







19,931,549 shares issued and 19,650,779 shares outstanding,

respectively, at September 30, 2024







14,403,261 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023

19,935

14,404 Additional paid-in capital

74,725,651

43,421,019 Treasury stock - at cost (280,770 and 0 shares, respectively)

(485,131)

- Accumulated deficit

(41,102,720)

(15,186,203) Stockholders' equity

33,157,735

28,249,220 Non-controlling interest

118,252

154,244 Total Stockholders' Equity

33,275,987

28,403,464









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 41,499,493

$ 41,925,307











SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Revenues

$ 4,769,697

$ 34,160,834

$ 51,284,531

$ 104,823,710

















Costs and expenses















Cost of revenues

12,602,057

23,680,247

54,377,300

76,622,912 General and administrative expenses

6,448,402

3,389,015

20,312,185

10,201,663 Total costs and expenses

19,050,459

27,069,262

74,689,485

86,824,575

















Income (loss) from operations

(14,280,762)

7,091,572

(23,404,954)

17,999,135

















Other income (expense)















Interest expense

(112,814)

(130,335)

(362,119)

(478,928) Loss on lease termination - net

(194,862)





(194,862)



Other income

239

-

637,107

- Interest income

183,537





183,537



Unrealized gains - investments

38,292





38,292



Dividends, interest and other income - investments

86,626





86,626



Gain on investment in CenterCom

-

51,894

33,864

95,636 Total other income (expense) - net

1,018

(78,441)

422,445

(383,292)

















Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(14,279,744)

7,013,131

(22,982,509)

17,615,843

















Provision for income tax benefit (expense)

-

-

(2,970,000)

-

















Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest

(14,279,744)

7,013,131

(25,952,509)

17,615,843

















Non-controlling interest

(4,397)

(71,170)

(35,992)

19,209

















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (14,275,347)

$ 7,084,301

$ (25,916,517)

$ 17,596,634

















Earnings per share - attributable to common stockholders















Basic

$ (0.73)

$ 0.50

$ (1.37)

$ 1.24 Diluted

$ (0.73)

$ 0.49

$ (1.37)

$ 1.19

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable

to common stockholders















Basic

19,689,010

14,291,263

18,940,689

14,205,127 Diluted

19,689,010

14,507,984

18,940,689

14,740,201



















SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited)













































Additional

















Total



Common Stock

Paid-in

Accumulated

Treasury Stock

Non-Controlling

Stockholders'



Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Shares

Amount

Interest

Equity

































December 31, 2023

14,403,261

$ 14,404

$ 43,421,019

$ (15,186,203)

$ -

$ -

$ 154,244

$ 28,403,464

































Stock issued for cash

3,080,356

3,081

17,246,913

-

-

-

-

17,249,994

































Cash paid as direct offering costs

-

-

(1,395,000)

-

-

-

-

(1,395,000)

































Exercise of warrants - cash

1,860,308

1,861

8,797,396

-

-

-

-

8,799,257

































Exercise of warrants - cashless

40,238

41

(41)

-

-

-

-

-

































Stock issued for services

47,386

48

411,692

-

-

-

-

411,740

































Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested

shares - related parties

-

-

1,497,417

-

-

-

-

1,497,417

































Recognition of stock-based compensation - related party

-

-

6,196

-

-

-

-

6,196

































Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12,164)

(12,164)

































Net income

-

-

-

1,224,595

-

-

-

1,224,595

































March 31, 2024

19,431,549

19,435

69,985,592

(13,961,608)

-

-

142,080

56,185,499

































Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested

shares - related parties

-

-

2,981,577

-

-

-

-

2,981,577

































Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,431)

(19,431)

































Net loss

-

-

-

(12,865,765)









-

(12,865,765)

































June 30, 2024

19,431,549

19,435

72,967,169

(26,827,373)

-

-

122,649

46,281,880

































Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested

shares - related parties

500,000

500

1,758,482

-

-

-

-

1,758,982

































Treasury shares repurchased (share buy-backs)

-

-

-

-

280,770

(485,131)

-

(485,131)

































Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,397)

(4,397)

































Net loss

-

-

-

(14,275,347)

-

-

-

(14,275,347)

































September 30, 2024

19,931,549

$ 19,935

$ 74,725,651

$ (41,102,720)

280,770

$ (485,131)

$ 118,252

$ 33,275,987



































































Per TB/ISL

19,931,549

$ 19,935

$ 74,725,651

$ (41,102,720)





$ (485,131)

$ 118,252





































Difference

-

-

-

(0)





-

0

33,275,987



































SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023









Operating activities

Net income (loss) - including non-controlling interest

$ (25,952,509)

$ 17,615,843 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations







Depreciation and amortization

693,880

701,279 Amortization of right-of-use assets

70,857

32,426 Amortization of internal use software development costs

167,121

96,795 Stock issued for services

411,740

874,284 Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties

6,237,976

- Recognition of share based compensation - options - related party

6,196

27,882 Interest expense adjustment - SBA loans

19,750

- Right-of-use asset lease payment adjustment true up

(148,584)

- Gain on equity method investment - CenterCom

(33,864)

(95,637) Cash paid for lease termination

(212,175)

- Loss on lease termination - net

194,862

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities







(Increase) decrease in







Accounts receivable

8,022,078

(544,063) Inventory

683,456

(3,363,165) Prepaids and other

(150,746)

(86,355) Deferred income taxes - net

2,835,000

- Increase (decrease) in







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(5,765,152)

1,048,750 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

(86,857)

(726,163) Accrued income taxes payable

(470,000)

- Installment sale liability - net

-

(7,097,838) Deferred revenue

(20,000)

(125,110) Operating lease liability

84,257

(29,230) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(13,412,714)

8,329,698









Investing activities







Advances made for construction-in-process costs

(518,189)

- Capitalized internal use software development costs

-

(281,304) Purchase of investments - net

(10,068,506)

- Net cash used in investing activities

(10,586,695)

(281,304)









Financing activities







Proceeds from stock issued for cash

17,249,994

- Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants

8,799,257

207,240 Cash paid as direct offering costs

(1,395,000)

- Repayments of loans - related party

(1,132,074)

(1,017,385) Repayments on notes payable

-

(1,531,478) Repayments on notes payable - SBA government

(8,138)

(10,976) Treasury shares repurchased (share buy-backs)

(485,131)

- Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

23,028,908

(2,352,599)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(970,501)

5,695,795









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

14,622,060

7,035,654









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 13,651,559

$ 12,731,449









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for interest

$ 372,579

$ 209,840 Cash paid for income tax

$ -

$ -









Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

















Reclassification of accrued interest - related party to note payable - related party

$ 498,991

$ - Exercise of warrants - cashless

$ 41

$ - Termination of ROU operating lease assets and liabilities

$ 309,826



Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability

$ 98,638

$ - Goodwill (ClearLine Mobile, Inc.)

$ 2,500,000

$ -











