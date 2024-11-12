Nuvve Holding Corp.: Nuvve Provides Third Quarter 2024 Financial Update

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve", "we", the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a third quarter 2024 update.

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Launched first V2G-capable electric school bus deployment in New Mexico

Unveiled groundbreaking AC V2G technology at Exelon event in Delaware with our proprietary AC bi-directional charger

Partnered with WISE EV to create convenient public EV charging station infrastructure in select markets

Increased megawatts under management by 16.3% to 29.2 megawatts as of September 30, 2024 from 25.1 megawatts as of December 31, 2023

Reduced operating expenses excluding cost of sales by $5.9 million in third quarter 2024 to $2.8 million compared to the third quarter 2023

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve, said, "Though third quarter of 2024 has remained a challenging quarter, the delays we have seen in the first and second quarters of 2024 are finally going away. Our tight controls over expenses and improved operating efficiencies helped our liquidity and financial performance this quarter. We are expecting the improvements in revenues that materialized during the third quarter of 2024 to continue into the fourth quarter of 2024."

2024 Third Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $1.92 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.71 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.79 million, or 29.3%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.23 million decrease in products revenue due to lower customers sales orders and shipments, partially offset by $0.4 million, increase in services revenue, and an increase in grants of $0.04 million. Products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, consisted of DC and AC Chargers of $0.54 million, grid services revenue of $0.15 million, and engineering services of $1.11 million driven by management fees earned for a certain V2G project management.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, decreased by $1.5 million to $0.9 million, or 61.8% compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to lower customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services margin increased by 40.2% to 49.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 9.0% in the same prior year period. Margin benefited from a lower mix of hardware charging stations' sales and a higher mix of engineering services in the current quarter compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, legal, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 67.2%.

The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses of $3.9 million, including share-based compensation, decreases in legal fees expenses of $0.6 million, and decreases in bad debt expenses of $0.1 million, partially offset by increases in software subscriptions expenses of $0.2 million.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1.6 million, or 69.0%, from $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance our platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income, net consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income, net increased by $0.06 million from $0.13 million of other income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $0.19 million in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability, sublease income related to the subleasing of part of our main office space, and interest expense on debt obligations.

Net loss decreased by $6.7 million, or 80.2%, from $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to an increase in other income of $0.1 million, and a decrease in operating expenses of $7.4 million, which includes a decrease in cost of product and services of $1.5 million, and a decrease in revenue of $0.8 million, for the above aforementioned reasons.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was zero for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.01 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Stonepeak and Evolve conditional capital contribution commitments expired on August 4, 2024. On October 15, 2024, we, Stonepeak, and Evolve entered into Sale Agreement, pursuant to which Stonepeak and Evolve sold their combined 49% membership interest in Levo to us for a de minimis price. As a result, we became the 100% owner of Levo.

Megawatts Under Management

Megawatts under management refers to the potential available charging capacity Nuvve is currently managing around the world.

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 325,245

$ 1,534,660 Restricted cash 480,000

480,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,668,538

1,724,899 Inventories 5,658,741

5,889,453 Prepaid expenses 636,825

994,719 Deferred costs - current 899,594

1,145,608 Other current assets 731,496

751,412 Total current assets 10,400,439

12,520,751 Property and equipment, net 671,197

766,264 Intangible assets, net 1,097,625

1,202,203 Investment in equity securities 670,951

670,951 Investment in leases 104,186

112,255 Right-of-use operating lease assets 4,624,783

4,839,526 Deferred costs - noncurrent 748,353

521,994 Financing receivables -

288,872 Security deposit, long-term 17,613

27,690 Total assets $ 18,335,147

$ 20,950,506







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 2,184,455

$ 1,694,325 Accrued expenses 3,251,493

4,632,101 Deferred revenue - current 243,731

697,105 Debt - term loan 902,242

- Due to related party - promissory notes - current 1,501,821

- Operating lease liabilities - current 971,631

856,250 Other liabilities 7,279

105,141 Total current liabilities 9,062,652

7,984,922 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 4,391,413

4,646,383 Due to related party - promissory notes - noncurrent 100,000

- Deferred revenue - noncurrent 721,050

332,951 Warrants liability 914,841

4,621 Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares -

309,728 Other long-term liabilities 140,204

681,438 Total liabilities 15,330,160

13,960,043







Commitments and Contingencies





Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 3,138 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $3,750,201 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively -

4,193,629 Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized; 0 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 50,000 units issued and outstanding a December 31, 2023, respectively -

216,229 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively -

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 874,949 and 124,659 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6,406

5,927 Additional paid-in capital 163,468,322

155,615,962 Accumulated other comprehensive income 74,146

93,676 Accumulated deficit (160,543,887)

(148,240,859) Nuvve Holding Corp. Stockholders' Equity 3,004,987

7,474,706 Non-controlling interests -

(4,894,101) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity 3,004,987

2,580,605 Total Equity 3,004,987

6,990,463 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,335,147

$ 20,950,506

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue













Products $ 543,834

$ 1,772,532

$ 1,389,495

$ 4,748,141 Services 1,265,499

866,477

1,786,937

1,720,262 Grants 108,885

73,563

323,722

219,082 Total revenue 1,918,218

2,712,572

3,500,154

6,687,485 Operating expenses













Cost of products 409,390

2,314,854

1,002,964

5,037,756 Cost of services 508,697

86,371

1,027,282

775,489 Selling, general, and administrative 2,126,681

6,481,759

12,544,563

18,751,119 Research and development 710,291

2,292,908

3,773,435

6,780,211 Total operating expenses 3,755,059

11,175,892

18,348,244

31,344,575















Operating loss (1,836,841)

(8,463,320)

(14,848,090)

(24,657,090) Other income (expense)













Interest (expense) income, net (242,468)

16,213

(222,720)

105,194 Change in fair value of warrants liability 329,990

214,573

2,642,424

144,609 Change in fair value of derivative liability -

67,366

(3,626)

73,585 Other, net 99,476

(168,177)

104,417

356,155 Total other income, net 186,998

129,975

2,520,495

679,543 Loss before taxes (1,649,843)

(8,333,345)

(12,327,595)

(23,977,547) Income tax expense -

-

-

- Net loss $ (1,649,843)

$ (8,333,345)

$ (12,327,595)

$ (23,977,547) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests -

8,285

-

23,039 Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (1,649,843)

$ (8,341,630)

$ (12,327,595)

$ (24,000,586) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests -

72,092

-

212,062 Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares -

161,466

-

484,398 Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (1,649,843)

$ (8,575,188)

$ (12,327,595)

$ (24,697,046)















Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (2.47)

$ (10.66)

$ (21.72)

$ (35.07)















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted 666,894

804,775

567,486

704,310

NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $ (1,649,843)

$ (8,333,345)

$ (12,327,595)

$ (23,977,547) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes $ 2,214

$ 18,124

$ (19,530)

$ 28,357 Total comprehensive loss $ (1,647,629)

$ (8,315,221)

$ (12,347,125)

$ (23,949,190) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ -

$ 8,285

$ -

$ 23,039 Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (1,647,629)

$ (8,323,506)

$ (12,347,125)

$ (23,972,229) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests $ -

$ (72,092)

$ -

$ (212,062) Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares -

(161,466)

-

(484,398) Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (1,647,629)

$ (8,089,948)

$ (12,347,125)

$ (23,275,769)

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net loss $ (12,327,595)

$ (23,977,547) Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 254,275

237,043 Stock-based compensation 1,991,884

3,197,471 Loss on disposal of asset -

(1,088) Amortization of discount on debt and promissory notes 24,167

- Change in fair value of warrants liability (2,642,424)

(144,609) Change in fair value of derivative liability 3,626

(73,585) Warrants issuance costs 305,065

- Gains from sale of investments in equity securities -

(325,155) Noncash lease expense 223,892

355,133 Change in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 56,361

(1,547,575) Inventory 230,712

4,717,894 Prepaid expenses and other assets 728,999

304,031 Accounts payable 490,130

(705,658) Due to customers -

9,830,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,524,707)

2,056,210 Deferred revenue (57,207)

(122,797) Net cash used in operating activities (12,242,822)

(6,200,232) Investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (54,630)

(199,877) Proceeds from sale of investments in equity securities -

1,325,155 Net cash (used) provided in investing activities (54,630)

1,125,278 Financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of warrants 173,027

- Proceeds from debt and promissory notes obligations 2,565,500

- Repayment of debt and promissory notes obligations (161,929)

- Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of issuance costs -

2,347,192 Proceeds from common stock offering, net of issuance costs 8,516,741

884,586 Payment of finance lease obligations (7,816)

(5,375) Net cash provided in financing activities 11,085,523

3,226,403 Effect of exchange rate on cash 2,514

(40,699) Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (1,209,415)

(1,889,250) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,014,660

16,233,896 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 805,245

$ 14,344,646







Supplemental Disclosure of cash information:





Cash paid for interest $ 193,322

$ -

SOURCE Nuvve Holding Corp.