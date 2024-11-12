Anzeige
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

Finanznachrichten News

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30


Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$6,969,921

$7,946,172

$22,882,579

$24,726,828

Income (loss) before income taxes

(795,425)

(1,215,042)

(1,516,745)

(3,617,685)

Net income (loss)

(1,446,621)

(964,042)

(2,002,484)

(2,858,685)

Net income (loss) per common share

(1.50)

(1.00)

(2.07)

(2.96)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

© 2024 PR Newswire
