Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ginkgo provides update on its restructuring process including an acceleration of site consolidation initiatives and continued progress on cost reductions

Ginkgo signs new and expanded deals with Novo Nordisk and achieves a major research milestone with Merck

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the third quarter and supplemental financial information will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third quarter 2024 Total revenue of $89 million, up from $55 million in the comparable prior year period, an increase of 61% driven by $45 million of non-cash revenue from a release of deferred revenue relating to the mutual termination of a customer agreement. Excluding this impact, Total revenue in the quarter was $44 million, a decrease of 21% over the prior year period Excluding the $45 million non-cash deferred revenue release, third quarter 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $30 million, down from $37 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 20% driven by the continued shift from early stage customers to large/enterprise customers along with commercial changes related to the restructuring Third quarter 2024 Biosecurity revenue of $14 million with gross profit margin of 28%. Biosecurity revenue decreased from the comparable prior year period due to the expected ramp down of K-12 testing

Third quarter 2024 Loss from operations of $(55) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $14 million and M&A and restructuring related costs of $2 million, net), compared to Loss from operations of $(286) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $54 million and M&A and restructuring related costs, including asset impairments, of $124 million) in the comparable prior year period. The 2024 period also benefited from the above non-cash deferred revenue release

Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(20) million, up from $(84) million in the comparable prior year period, driven by the above non-cash deferred revenue release and a decrease in operating expenses

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the third quarter of $616 million

"I'm extremely proud of the significant progress we made in the third quarter," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "The team has been laser-focused on delivering for customers while driving down costs even further. We are achieving ambitious milestones, signing new deals with several new and existing customers while also launching our new Automation, Datapoints and AI offerings. Beyond customer successes, we will substantially consolidate our overall real estate footprint by exiting several facilities in Cambridge, MA and Europe by year end. We couldn't have done this without the support of our Board and we're very grateful to Arie for all of his service and contributions to our journey since going public, and look forward to working closely with Sri as he brings a wealth of knowledge in the automation and life science tools space as we expand increasingly into tools. It's an incredibly important time to be pursuing the mission of making biology easier to engineer and creating sustainable biosecurity infrastructure for the future. I am excited by the momentum we are gaining to meet that mission as we close out this year on a substantially reduced cost base."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

Cell Engineering closed deals with new and existing customers Added 25 new programs and other customer contracts to the Cell Engineering platform in Q3 2024, of which 11 were comparable in size and scope to historically reported New Programs and an additional 14 contracts that represent a variety of other deal archetypes, such as Datapoints projects Signed a new deal with Novo Nordisk focused on the discovery and development of proteins while also expanding Ginkgo's existing collaboration on expression systems for pharmaceutical products Delivered on a major research milestone for Ginkgo's previously announced deal with Merck . As part of this milestone completion, Ginkgo will receive a fee of $9 million in cash, expected in Q4 2024, and will move to Stage 2 to work towards making an even more effective production process Signed three new Datapoints deals with a major TechBio company and two of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies

Ginkgo Biosecurity continues to work towards creating solutions that offer persistent, pervasive monitoring Ginkgo validated its approach to rapidly detect H5N1 and has updated its offerings to include DNA sequencing of raw milk, bioinformatics as a service and comprehensive analyzed data sets

Ginkgo made significant progress on its plan to reach Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026 The reduction in force is estimated to achieve over $85 million in annualized savings by mid-2025 Ginkgo has continued implementing significant non-people cost cutting measures, including rationalizing third-party costs and site consolidation

Dr. Sri Kosuri, CEO of Octant and former associate professor at UCLA in the Chemistry and Biochemistry Department, joined our Board on November 6, 2024. Dr. Arie Belldegrun, a director since September 2021 and member of our compensation committee, resigned from the Board on November 7, 2024

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Ginkgo previously issued 2024 guidance for Total revenue of $170 -190 million; Cell Engineering services revenue of $120 -140 million; and Biosecurity revenue of at least $50 million. Ginkgo updates its previously issued guidance solely to reflect the impact of the previously mentioned $45 million non-cash deferred revenue release in the third quarter to: Total revenue guidance of $215 -235 million in 2024; Cell Engineering services revenue of $165 -185 million in 2024; and Biosecurity revenue of at least $50 million in 2024.



Conference Call Details

Ginkgo will host a videoconference today, Tuesday, November 12, 2024, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of third quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag GinkgoResults)

A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.

Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, including with respect to our current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including the timing for attaining Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and profitability, our reduction in workforce and anticipated impacts thereof, the timing and structuring of our facilities consolidation and the potential financial impact thereof, potential customer success, including successful application of our offerings by our customers, expectations with regard to revenue, expenses, including our stock-based compensation expenses, our full year 2024 outlook, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers, and (xi) the potential negative impact on our business of our planned reduction in force or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 616,214

$ 944,073 Accounts receivable, net

23,411

17,157 Accounts receivable - related parties

531

742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,324

39,777 Total current assets

662,480

1,001,749 Property, plant, and equipment, net

211,035

188,193 Operating lease right-of-use assets

405,911

206,801 Investments

62,103

78,565 Intangible assets, net

79,566

82,741 Goodwill

-

49,238 Other non-current assets

59,788

58,055 Total assets

$ 1,480,883

$ 1,665,342 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 15,700

$ 9,323 Deferred revenue

22,894

44,486 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

75,833

110,051 Total current liabilities

114,427

163,860 Non-current liabilities:







Deferred revenue, net of current portion

105,247

158,062 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

445,592

221,835 Other non-current liabilities

17,674

24,433 Total liabilities

682,940

568,190 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

-

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value

5

5 Additional paid-in capital

6,527,698

6,386,191 Accumulated deficit

(5,730,023)

(5,290,528) Accumulated other comprehensive income

263

1,484 Total stockholders' equity

797,943

1,097,152 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,480,883

$ 1,665,342

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Cell Engineering revenue

$ 75,089

$ 37,176

$ 139,183

$ 116,555 Biosecurity revenue:















Product

-

6,495

-

28,949 Service

13,957

11,759

44,013

71,196 Total revenue

89,046

55,430

183,196

216,700 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of Biosecurity product revenue

-

906

-

7,481 Cost of Biosecurity service revenue

9,987

6,017

30,996

39,913 Cost of other revenue

2,016

-

3,930

- Research and development (1)

77,006

156,662

347,684

463,583 General and administrative (1)

52,292

82,028

188,864

295,802 Impairment of lease assets

-

96,210

-

96,210 Goodwill impairment

-

-

47,858

- Restructuring charges

2,949

-

20,015

- Total operating expenses

144,250

341,823

639,347

902,989 Loss from operations

(55,204)

(286,393)

(456,151)

(686,289) Other income (expense):















Interest income, net

9,251

15,020

31,275

43,914 Loss on equity method investments

-

-

-

(1,516) Loss on investments

(6,912)

(36,324)

(16,282)

(44,815) Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

(7,013)

-

(7,013)

- Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,528

1,891

5,701

(1,387) Other income, net

1,572

2,893

2,821

9,045 Total other income (expense)

(1,574)

(16,520)

16,502

5,241 Loss before income taxes

(56,778)

(302,913)

(439,649)

(681,048) Income tax expense (benefit)

(375)

(22)

(154)

127 Net loss

$ (56,403)

$ (302,891)

$ (439,495)

$ (681,175) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.08)

$ (6.21)

$ (8.58)

$ (14.09) Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

52,240

48,770

51,244

48,330 Diluted

52,246

48,770

51,250

48,330 Comprehensive loss:















Net loss

$ (56,403)

$ (302,891)

$ (439,495)

$ (681,175) Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustment

494

(1,599)

(2,713)

(267) Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment realized upon sale of foreign subsidiary

1,492

-

1,492

- Total other comprehensive income (loss)

1,986

(1,599)

(1,221)

(267) Comprehensive loss

$ (54,417)

$ (304,490)

$ (440,716)

$ (681,442)

(1) Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Research and development

$ 3,214

$ 33,976

$ 48,028

$ 122,086 General and administrative

10,799

19,671

46,608

69,238 Total

$ 14,013

$ 53,647

$ 94,636

$ 191,324

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (439,495)

$ (681,175) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

47,368

57,670 Stock-based compensation

91,783

187,047 Goodwill impairment

47,858

- Restructuring related impairment charges

4,823

- Loss on investments and equity method investments

16,282

46,331 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

7,013

- Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(5,701)

1,387 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

3,698

10,217 Non-cash lease expense

20,619

24,635 Non-cash in-process research and development

19,796

3,981 Impairment of long-lived assets

-

121,404 Other non-cash activity

655

3,053 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(6,101)

21,168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,487

13,557 Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,224

9,277 Other non-current assets

(196)

(2,733) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(31,099)

(4,822) Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(67,779)

(29,382) Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

(11,383)

(18,310) Other non-current liabilities

1,998

(974) Net cash used in operating activities

(277,150)

(237,669) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(48,831)

(37,355) Business acquisition

(5,400)

- Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

3,951

- Proceeds from sale of equipment

591

3,000 Other

538

336 Net cash used in investing activities

(49,151)

(34,019) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

84

79 Principal payments on finance leases

(694)

(977) Contingent consideration payment

(922)

(1,082) Other

(4)

(604) Net cash used in financing activities

(1,536)

(2,584) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(208)

(690) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(328,045)

(274,962)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

944,073

1,315,792 Restricted cash, beginning of period

45,511

53,789 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

989,584

1,369,581









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

616,214

1,049,244 Restricted cash, end of period

45,325

45,375 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 661,539

$ 1,094,619

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss (1)

$ (56,403)

$ (302,891)

$ (439,495)

$ (681,175) Interest income, net

(9,251)

(15,020)

(31,275)

(43,914) Income tax expense (benefit)

(375)

(22)

(154)

127 Depreciation and amortization

17,171

21,060

47,368

57,670 EBITDA

(48,858)

(296,873)

(423,556)

(667,292) Stock-based compensation (2)

14,013

53,647

94,636

191,324 Impairment expense (3)

-

112,403

47,858

121,404 Restructuring charges (4)

2,949

-

20,015

- Merger and acquisition related expenses (5)

(796)

12,253

6,110

43,127 Loss on equity method investments

-

-

-

1,516 Loss on investments

6,912

36,324

16,282

44,815 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

7,013

-

7,013

- Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(1,528)

(1,891)

(5,701)

1,387 Change in fair value of convertible notes

281

317

1,127

121 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (20,014)

$ (83,820)

$ (236,216)

$ (263,598)





(1) All periods include non-cash revenue when earned, including $45.4 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, recognized pursuant to the termination of revenue contracts with Motif. (2) Includes $0.2 million and $1.1 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.9 and $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) For 2024, includes $47.9 million related to goodwill impairment. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, includes a $16.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and a $96.2 million impairment loss on an operating lease right-of-use asset and related leasehold improvements associated with an exited Zymergen leased facility. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes a $25.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and a $96.2 million impairment loss on lease assets associated with the exited Zymergen leased facility. (4) Restructuring charges consist of employee termination costs from the reduction in force commenced in June 2024, as well as the impairment of a right-of-use asset relating to facilities consolidation. (5) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) due diligence, legal, consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (iv) costs associated with the Zymergen Bankruptcy, as well as securities litigation costs, net of insurance recovery. Not included in this adjustment are non-cash charges for acquired in-process research and development expenses, which totaled $19.8 million and $4.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













Cell Engineering $ 75,089

$ 37,176

$ 139,183

$ 116,555 Biosecurity 13,957

18,254

44,013

100,145 Total revenue 89,046

55,430

183,196

216,700 Segment cost of revenue:













Cell Engineering 2,016

-

3,930

- Biosecurity 9,987

6,923

30,996

47,394 Segment research and development expense:













Cell Engineering 57,201

90,889

253,790

275,494 Biosecurity 141

313

720

1,408 Total segment research and development expense 57,342

91,202

254,510

276,902 Segment general and administrative expense:













Cell Engineering 29,319

42,617

103,167

155,216 Biosecurity 10,040

12,207

33,169

42,862 Total segment general and administrative expense 39,359

54,824

136,336

198,078 Segment operating (loss) income:













Cell Engineering (13,447)

(96,330)

(221,704)

(314,155) Biosecurity (6,211)

(1,189)

(20,872)

8,481 Total segment operating loss (19,658)

(97,519)

(242,576)

(305,674) Operating expenses not allocated to segments:













Stock-based compensation (1) 14,013

53,647

94,636

191,324 Depreciation and amortization 17,171

21,060

47,368

57,670 Impairment expense (2) -

112,403

47,858

121,404 Restructuring charges 2,949

-

20,015

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 1,413

1,764

3,698

10,217 Loss from operations $ (55,204)

$ (286,393)

$ (456,151)

$ (686,289)





(1) Includes $0.2 million and $1.1 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.9 million and $4.3 million in employer payroll taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) For 2024, includes $47.9 million related to goodwill impairment. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, includes a $16.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and a $96.2 million impairment loss on an operating lease right-of-use asset and related leasehold improvements associated with an exited Zymergen leased facility. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes a $25.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and a $96.2 million impairment loss on lease assets associated with the exited Zymergen leased facility.

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks