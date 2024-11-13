Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
13.11.24
09:06 Uhr
1,934 Euro
-0,006
-0,31 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 08:24 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media reports Q3 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Gentoo Media Inc., now solely an affiliate-focused business, reports record high revenues for the 15th consecutive quarter.

ST JULIANS, Malta, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. presents its Q3 2024 financial report, with record-high revenue of EUR 30.4 million, up 35% year-over-year, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of growth. During the quarter, the company completed the spin-off of its Platform & Sportsbook division and formally rebranded from Gaming Innovation Group Inc. to Gentoo Media Inc.

Q3 highlights

  • Gentoo Media reported all-time high revenues of € 30.4m, up 35% YoY, of which 12% organic growth.
  • EBITDA before special items reached €14.6m, with an EBITDA margin of 48%.
  • EBITDA after special items increased by 36% to €14.0m, with an EBITDA margin of 46% (46%).
  • EBIT reached €10.0m, with a margin of 33% (32%).
  • Focus on higher-value markets continued in Q3. Value of deposits increased 36% for the player base, while player intake reached 112,000, down 2% YoY.
  • Gentoo Media is now purely an affiliate-focused business after distribution of the Platform & Sportsbook division to shareholders on 30 September 2024.
  • Cash flow from operations will improve post-split, expanding capital allocation options moving forward
  • Gentoo Media is now better positioned to deliver meaningful returns and create substantial value for our investors.

Investor presentation and webcast
CEO of Gentoo Media, Jonas Warrer, will host a presentation of the Q3 2024 results via livestream at 09:00 CET today.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:
https://www.redeye.se/events/1045411/live-q-gentoo-media

For further information, contact:
Jonas Warrer, CEO of GiG, [email protected], +45 30788450
Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected] +47 91668678

This information is information that Gentoo Media Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 13 November 2024.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media-reports-q3-2024,c4065617

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15972/4065617/3110784.pdf

Gentoo_Q3_2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15972/4065617/a1e82c86f3baeee6.pdf

Gentoo Q3 2024 presentation

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.