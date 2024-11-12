Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 23:23 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gap Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced its board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on or after January 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2025.

About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet. Gap Inc. products are available worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2023 net sales were $14.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
 Nina Bari
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Megan Foote
[email protected]

SOURCE Gap Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
