Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 09:12 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EF Education First (EF): Worldwide English Proficiency Index Reports Persistent Global Decline With Weaker Skills in Women and Young adults

Finanznachrichten News

ZURICH, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Education First (EF), a global provider of culturally immersive education, released the 2024 edition of its EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) - the largest international survey of English skills by countries, capital cities and regions, published annually since 2011.

The EF English Proficiency Index is an annual ranking of countries, capital cities and regions by English skills.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Netherlands retained the top spot, Norway came in second, followed by Singapore.

Overall, the 2024 index, calculated from the test results of 2.1 million non-native English speakers, aged 18+, in 116 countries and regions, reports an ongoing softening of worldwide English proficiency where men remain more proficient than women, and young professionals more proficient than students and adults over 40.

"The global landscape of English proficiency is constantly evolving," said EF EPI author Kate Bell. "While the Middle East and Africa have improved this year, on the whole, we see a slow but persistent decline in the level of English among adults elsewhere. This trend supports the impression that in 2024, the expectation in many countries is that everyone speaks English, regardless of the reality, leading to a loss of focus on improving English proficiency in both the education system and the private sector."

Key findings:

  • Declining global proficiency: 60 percent of countries are scoring somewhat lower this year than last. On the positive side, the long downward youth proficiency trend in the 18 - 20 cohort halted this year.
  • Persistent gender gap: Since last year, women's English proficiency remained stable while men's declined, which has narrowed the gender gap. However, in 40 countries, men's English proficiency is still significantly higher than women's. Africa remains the exception, as the only continent where women have consistently better English skills than men, and women's proficiency improved the most. Worldwide, the gender gap is widest among the youngest cohort and narrows progressively over time.
  • Regional developments: Asia's English proficiency declined more than any other region compared to last year, mainly driven by India and, to a lesser extent, China. English proficiency in Europe also declined slightly, with a larger decline within the EU versus outside of it. After years of rising proficiency, Latin America's regional average remained stable, with regional differences. In the Middle East, English proficiency continues to improve slowly, particularly in Saudia Arabia.

The EF EPI trend report is available for download.

EF Education First provides culturally immersive education through language, travel, cultural exchange, and academic programs in over 100 countries. Founded in Sweden in 1965, EF's mission is opening the world through education.

Media contact: Sonja Hildebrandt. Email: mediainquiry@ef.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554082/EF_English_Proficiency_Index_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554081/EF_Education_First_Logo.jpg

EF Education First Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worldwide-english-proficiency-index-reports-persistent-global-decline-with-weaker-skills-in-women-and-young-adults-302301817.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.