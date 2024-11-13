

EQS Newswire / 13/11/2024 / 16:11 UTC+8

As digital technology rapidly evolves, a wave of "artificial intelligence integration" is sweeping through the new energy sector. The 2024 EXEED Global User Summit has just concluded, during which EXEED showcased its first high-fidelity ecological walking robot Mornine, the second-generation intelligent robotic dog Argos, and a series of derivative ecological products in its ecological exhibition hall. Through the "For Us, For Future" ecological press conference and ecological sales event, EXEED conveyed its latest smart technology and profound insights into future lifestyles to global industry leaders, partners, authoritative media, and user representatives. EXEED Sets Up High-Tech Ecological Exhibition Hall to Deliver Future Life Experience As the core exhibition area of the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, the meticulously designed ecological exhibition hall by EXEED demonstrated how artificial intelligence technology seamlessly integrates into daily life and brings richer and more colorful life experiences to users through the robot Mornine and the robotic dog Argos. When guests entered the ecological exhibition area, they were first greeted by two robotic dogs dressed in traditional Chinese lion dance costumes, welcoming guests from around the world in a high-tech manner. Inside the exhibition area, each ecological exhibition hall was equipped with a patrolling robotic dog that closely interacted with the guests. EXEED also placed multiple robots in the ecological exhibition hall. Not only could they dance, but they also served as on-site intelligent service officers, engaging in human-robot conversations, fetching drinks, and explaining EXEED's new vehicles to guests. The highly flexible interaction capabilities of EXEED robots and robotic dogs allowed guests to personally experience the charm of EXEED's intelligent ecological products. Based on its imagination of the future, EXEED also created a rich array of ecological products revolving around the "human-vehicle-life" system, including YUFO vehicle-mounted drones, VR glasses, outdoor handheld sports cameras, binoculars, charging piles, and more. These intelligent ecological products not only showcase EXEED's innovative achievements in the field of smart technology but will also serve as a bridge connecting people with technology, the present with the future, ushering in a brand-new intelligent era for global users. EXEED Creates a Smart Technology Feast, Receiving Personal Visit from Former New Zealand Prime Minister During the ecological exhibition of the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, the robotic dog Argos demonstrated its comprehensive innovations in intelligent interaction, sound source localization, far-field voice pickup, intelligent following, and autonomous obstacle avoidance through a three-day off-road challenge. This challenge not only tested the technological limits of the robotic dog but also provided the on-site audience with an unprecedented interactive experience. In addition, the robotic dog participated in a special event - adding a unique sense of fun to the welcome lineup for the 7 long-distance test guests at the closing ceremony of EXEED's 1100+ KM "Ultra-Endurance Challenge" from Beijing to Wuhu. On October 20, the 36th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Dame Jenny Shipley, visited the EXEED ecological exhibition area. She had a warm interaction with the welcoming robotic dog, and the moment she bent down to shake hands with Argos became a highlight of the summit. Moreover, Dame Jenny Shipley also engaged in conversations and interactions with the robots in the exhibition hall, personally experiencing their natural interaction and professional capabilities. On the last day of the summit, multiple robotic dogs precisely followed the rhythm of the music and completed a technologically-infused synchronized dance performance. The arrangement of a series of activities not only demonstrated the advanced nature and diversity of EXEED's intelligent ecological products but also highlighted its outstanding performance in innovation. AI robots, robotic dogs, drones, and other products that seem unrelated to the automotive market are actually the key to the future development of the automotive and mobility market. Leveraging its strong technological accumulation, EXEED has deployed a diversified industry around the automotive value chain, building an ecosystem that integrates future life and intelligent mobility. EXEED's forward-looking layout will undoubtedly make it a leader in the industry. Company:Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. Contact Person:lixueting Email: lixueting@mychery.com Website:https://www.exeedinternational.com/ Country:China City :Wuhu 13/11/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

