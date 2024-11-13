London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM: BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to confirm the Company will be participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment London event, taking place on the 14 and 15 November 2024. Company Chairman Ian Stalker will be attending 121 meetings on behalf of the Company throughout the course of the event.

Ian Stalker will also be presenting at the Proactive One2One Investor Forum on 14 November 2024 at the Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel, 35 Charles Street, Mayfair, with the event taking place from 5:30pm.

The accompanying presentation will be available on the Company website following the conclusion of the event.

Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman, commented:

"Participation in these events reflects our commitment to engage with capital markets, particularly important as we renew our focus on our London-listing, but also holds importance as we approach a pivotal moment in the Company's trajectory with the Metallurgical Scoping Study on the San Domingo spodumene bearing pegmatites. Ensuring the market understands the potential behind this innovative study, which we believe will accelerate the process to achieving a mineable resource at San Domingo, is imperative as we ready ourselves to be at the front of the curve as demand for U.S. lithium increases exponentially."

To register for the event, please use the following link:

https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/register-investor/

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has a Measured Mineral Resource of 20 Mt at an average grade of 929 ppm Li for a total of 99 kt LCE and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 122 Mt at an average grade of 860 ppm Li and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 499 Mt at an average grade of 810 ppm Li for a total of 2.81 Mt LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL.

