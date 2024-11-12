Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889473 | ISIN: US7443752057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.11.24
19:38 Uhr
2,320 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 22:12 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Psychemedics Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD), the world's leading provider of hair testing for drugs of abuse, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The Company's revenue for three months ended September 30, 2024, was $5.2 million versus $5.7 million for three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 9%. Net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.36 per share, for the three months ended September 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The Company's revenue for nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $15.3 million versus $17.1 million for nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 11%. Net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.56 per share, for the nine months ended September 2024 and 2023, respectively.

About Psychemedics Corporation

Psychemedics Corporation is the world's leading provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company's patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods. To learn more, visit www.psychemedics.com.

Psychemedics Investor Contact:

Daniella Mehalik
VP of Finance
(800) 628-8073
DaniellaM@psychemedics.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.