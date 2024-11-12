Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A3D2GP | ISIN: CA98422Q1063
12.11.2024 23:30 Uhr
Xtract One Technologies Inc.: Xtract One Announces Results of Voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced the results of voting on all resolutions presented to its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 12, 2024 (the "Meeting").

A total of 54,082,464 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), or 24.76% of the 218,400,737 issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the record date of the Meeting, were voted at the Meeting by proxy. No Common Shares were voted at the Meeting in person. All nominees of the Company were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes
For		Votes Withheld% of Votes
Withheld
Peter van der Gracht49,350,24197.298%1,370,3982.702%
Peter Evans50,138,66898.853%581,9711.147%
John Gillies46,491,72991.662%4,228,9108.338%
Bill Maginas48,521,98895.665%2,198,6514.335%
Lea M. Ray48,464,45995.552%2,256,1804.448%


In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:

  • setting the number of directors of the Company at five (5) for the ensuing year; and
  • the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company.

About Xtract One
Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that enable facility operators to prioritize and deliver improved "Walk-right-In" experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: info@xtractone.com, http://www.xtractone.com

Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, cwitty@darrowir.com, 646-438-9385

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, kristen@jmgpr.com, 212-206-1645


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
