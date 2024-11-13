Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 09:24 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MARSHALL GROUP REPORTS STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third quarter of 2024, Marshall Group continued to build on its strong and profitable growth trajectory with net sales increasing 15 percent to SEK 1,118.4 million (974.4). Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 304.0 million (236.6) amounting to an adjusted operating margin of 27.2 percent (24.3%).

Marshall has really shown its strength in the first nine months of 2024 by launching highly acclaimed product updates that resonate with consumers and delivering solid financial results. With yet another successful quarter added to the legacy of the iconic brand, Marshall is continuing to build on the robust foundation set since the creation of the Marshall Group last year.

"These impressive results come from a talented, passionate and hard-working team that is bringing to life our ambition and strategy in a powerful way. We're creating and delivering unique products, stories and experiences that resonate with consumers across all channels and geographies. With yet another successful quarter behind us, we are well-positioned to continue our profitable growth journey," says Jeremy de Maillard, CEO, Marshall Group.

During the third quarter, Marshall launched two updated versions of the most beloved members of the Marshall portable speaker family, Emberton III and Willen II, with improved material choices, usability, and ready for the next Bluetooth technology LE Audio enabling Auracast. In September, Marshall launched the much-anticipated Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones, featuring enhanced noise-cancelling and Marshall's new Soundstage spatial audio technology, receiving fantastic reviews from consumers and media alike.

Driven by the strong demand for Marshall products across regions, and strong performance across all sales channels, including e-commerce, the financial performance during the first nine months of 2024 has been impressive. Net sales increased by 15 percent to MSEK 3,194.0 (2,788.6) compared to January to September 2023. Adjusted operating profit increased to MSEK 754.7 (545.5) equivalent to an adjusted operating margin of 23.6 percent (19.6%) a result of a well-executed strategy, a focus on innovation, and an ability to meet the demands of both musicians and music lovers globally.

"We have an exciting product roadmap for both existing and new categories and our strong financial position allows us to invest for the long term while also capturing more of the opportunities in front of us. The team is doing a fantastic job growing the business into the brand," says Martin Axhamre, CFO & Deputy CEO, Marshall Group.

For more information, please contact:
Frida Calderon, Senior Communications Manager, Marshall Group
press@marshall.com

About Marshall Group:

Marshall Group is the audio, tech and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. Marshall, our flagship brand, is uniquely positioned with over 60 years of rock 'n' roll attitude on stage, at home and on the go. Our iconic products are brought to life by a dedicated team of 800 passionate employees and sold in over 90 markets worldwide. Learn more on marshall.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/marshall-group/r/marshall-group-reports-strong-profitable-growth-in-the-third-quarter,c4064207

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12217/4064207/3104543.pdf

Marshall Group Q3 2024 - Press release - Final

https://news.cision.com/marshall-group/i/marshall-monitor-iii-anc-black-still-life-02-a-16x9,c3350471

marshall monitor-III-anc black still-life 02 A 16x9

https://news.cision.com/marshall-group/i/marshall-monitor-iii-anc-black-still-life-05-art-treatment-b-16x9,c3350474

marshall monitor-III-anc black still-life 05 art-treatment B 16x9

https://news.cision.com/marshall-group/i/marshall-headphone-family-still-life-02-a-16x9,c3350475

marshall headphone-family still-life 02-A 16x9

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marshall-group-reports-strong-profitable-growth-in-the-third-quarter-302303862.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.