Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce that Dr. Svetlana Selivanova has joined the board of directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Svetlana Selivanova is radiochemist with more than 20 years of experience in the development of radiopharmaceuticals from early R&D to first-in-human clinical trials. She holds MSc in chemistry and PhD in radiopharmaceutical chemistry and radiobiology. Currently, she is Section Head for Radiochemistry and Medical Applications at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and adjunct professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, Université Laval. Before joining CNL, she held senior positions, both in research and management, at CHU de Quebec-Université Laval, Sherbrooke University Hospital, and at the Center for Radiopharmaceutical Sciences of ETH Zurich (Switzerland).

Dr. Selivanova is an active member of several professional societies, currently serving as Executive Member of the Canadian Association of Radiopharmaceutical Scientists, President of the SNMMI Radiopharmaceutical Sciences Council, and member of the SNMMI Committee on Radiopharmaceuticals. Internationally, she serves as expert-consultant for the International Atomic Energy Agency and the European Research Council. Dr. Selivanova research interests are in the development and translation of novel radiopharmaceuticals from bench to clinics and in nuclear imaging as a tool for studying biochemical pathways in vivo. Among major accomplishments are her contribution to R&D and translation effort for the production of technetium-99m with cyclotron, and implementation of investigational prostate cancer radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen.

"We are proud that Dr. Svetlana Selivanova is joining our board of directors. She is a very strong addition to our Company. Defence's strategy is to develop radio-immuno-conjugates using our Accum® platform. Dr. Selivanova has extensive knowledge and experience in this field and will strengthen and accelerate our radiopharmaceuticals programs," mentioned Sébastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Founder of Defence Therapeutics.

"I am honored to join Defence Therapeutics board of directors. I believe that Defence's Accum® technology platform has a great potential for the development of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies," mentioned Dr. Svetlana Selivanova.

The Company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Svetlana Selivanova, in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's stock option plan. Each stock option vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of 60 cents per share for a period of three years from the grant date.

The company would also like to mention that Dr. Raimar Lobenberg is stepping down from the board of directors. The company would like to thank Dr. Lobenberg for its valuable contributions to the board of directors.

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

