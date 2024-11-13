Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Partnership Empowers PurePEG to Showcase Product Use-Cases From Within Scientific Publications

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., the most sophisticated citation management platform in the industry, is excited to announce its partnership with PurePEG, a dedicated provider of high-quality Monodisperse PEG products for research applications. PurePEG is leveraging Bioz's advanced solutions to enhance product validation and user engagement within the researcher community.

By utilizing Bioz Badges, PurePEG showcases how its products are referenced in significant scientific publications, allowing researchers to easily assess the credibility of their offerings. Furthermore, the Vendor Stats Dashboard provides real-time insights into product performance and usage, empowering PurePEG to make data-driven decisions that enhance their product development. This powerful tool tracks citation data and engagement metrics, enabling the company to identify trends. By enhancing transparency, the dashboard strengthens PurePEG's connections with the scientific community and optimizes their offerings to better meet the needs of researchers.

Sales & Marketing Specialist at PurePEG, Rebecca De La Rosa, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership: "Working with Bioz has transformed our approach to tracking product usage in research. With Bioz, we can easily see where the use of our products is being published. The insights we gain from the vendor stats dashboard are incredibly valuable and have greatly informed our marketing strategies."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, commented, "We are thrilled to support PurePEG in amplifying their product visibility. This partnership not only enhances PurePEG's engagement with researchers but also enriches the overall research ecosystem by making vital product information more accessible. Together, we are empowering scientists to make informed choices that can drive innovation and progress in their work."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About PurePEG

PurePEG specializes in high-quality monodisperse polyethylene glycol products essential for a range of research applications, including drug delivery, protein modification, cell labeling, bioconjugation, and nanoparticle synthesis. Committed to innovation and excellence, PurePEG actively collaborates with researchers to custom synthesized products to meet their needs. By providing reliable reagents and tools, PurePEG aims to aid researchers in their discoveries in various fields of biomedical research.

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

