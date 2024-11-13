Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klarpay AG to Rebrand as Bivial AG: Expanding Vision for Holistic Banking Solutions & Regulatory Growth

Finanznachrichten News

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarpay AG, a leading fintech providing modern Swiss accounts and global transactional banking, is excited to announce that it will officially rebrand to Bivial AG in the coming weeks. The new name reflects the company's evolving vision and core values while incorporating a personal touch-the initials of its founders.

Klarpay AG to Rebrand as Bivial AG: Expanding Vision for Holistic Banking Solutions & Regulatory Growth

While Klarpay AG has been widely recognised for its specialisation in cross-border corporate payments, Bivial AG is seeking to expand its offerings to provide a more comprehensive suite of financial services. The name "Bivial" symbolises the importance of two-way transaction flows-a fundamental principle in payments and business. This rebranding underscores the company's commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and complete financial solutions for businesses worldwide.

As part of its growth strategy, Bivial AG will also seek to expand its regulatory authorisations. Building on its existing regulatory framework under the Swiss Federal Banking Act Art 1b, the company aims to broaden its services by securing additional regulatory approvals in Switzerland. This regulatory expansion will enable Bivial AG to offer a broader range of financial and treasury products that are in line with its mission of becoming a comprehensive financial provider.

"We are thrilled to introduce Bivial as our new identity," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG, rebranding to Bivial AG. "Our new name better reflects our mission to guide our clients along the pathways of financial innovation and trust. We will continue to leverage our strong foundation in financial technology, ensuring our customers receive the innovation and service they have come to expect while broadening our banking and regulatory footprint."

About Klarpay AG
Klarpay AG, soon to be rebranded as Bivial AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Klarpay AG specialises in offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

The official rebranding to Bivial AG is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Learn more at www.klarpay.ch.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546139/Bivial_AG.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158687/Klarpay_Logo.jpg

Klarpay Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klarpay-ag-to-rebrand-as-bivial-ag-expanding-vision-for-holistic-banking-solutions--regulatory-growth-302303874.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.