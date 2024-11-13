Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
mediaire transforms radiology with AI, securing a European €12 million investment to fuel global growth

BERLIN and PARIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While Generative AI is creating a buzz across industries and remains in the early stages of the hype cycle, AI in radiology is no longer just a vision for the future. mediaire's proven AI value is already happening in over 350 hospitals and clinics across Europe, where the German radiology innovator's AI portfolio is transforming how radiologists work. With this success, mediaire has secured a €12 million European-led financing round, headed by lead investor LBO France with participation from IBB Ventures and the Swiss family office Wille Finance. It highlights the importance of demonstrating that AI technology truly works in clinical practice. The oversubscribed financing round included continued support from existing investors HTGF, LIFTT, and Gateway Ventures.

From left to right:Barbara von Horstig, Hemmelrath LawChristian Seegers, IBB VenturesMatthes Seeling, LBO FranceMatthias Hofreiter, Gateway VenturesDr. Andreas Lemke, mediaireDr. Jörg Döpfert, mediaireFranck Noiret, LBO FranceMax Rüther, RSR Rüping Schroeder Rechtsanwälte for Wille FinanceSebastian Burian, Representative of a private investor consortiumTeresa De Nadai, LIFTT

By seamlessly integrating AI into daily diagnostics, mediaire is lifting the burden of routine analysis off the shoulders of radiologists, reducing medical workload, and improving patient outcomes. Thanks to the recent investment mediaire is set to expand its AI portfolio beyond brain, prostate, and knee diagnostics in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). This next wave of innovation will tackle even more AI solutions, bringing AI-driven accuracy and efficiency to doctors globally. The funding marks a new phase in the company's growth.

"Our AI solutions are not a futuristic dream. We have already created a reality that is helping doctors make better decisions and giving patients faster answers," says Dr. Andreas Lemke, CEO, and co-founder of mediaire. "We are seeing the impact on thousands of radiologists every day in hundreds of hospitals and radiology practices across Europe that are utilizing our AI solutions. With this investment, we will be able to scale these benefits to even more healthcare providers."

"We believe in the power of technology to improve lives," said Matthes Seeling, LBO France's Investment Director. "mediaire's focus aligns perfectly with our firm belief in the transformative power of healthcare technology to the benefit of all professionals and patients. The dedicated team meets a crucial need in the healthcare sector considering the increasing global demand for fast, accurate and affordable diagnostics. With this investment, we will actively sustain mediaire's growth to achieve its ambitious objectives and consolidate its position as a leader in radiology AI in Europe."

Integral to mediaire's success story are partnerships with renowned university hospitals and industry leaders such as Bayer/Calantic, Sectra, deepc, as well as radiology chains like Med360, Evidia, Starvision, and RIMED/UNILABS.

About mediaire

mediaire develops AI-powered diagnostic solutions for MRI imaging, focusing on the seamless integration of AI into clinical workflows to enhance radiologists' efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. The company's AI solutions, including mdbrain, mdprostate, and mdknee, provide automated decision support that improves the quality of diagnostics while optimizing workflow efficiency. With a strong international presence and new products in development, mediaire is positioned to lead the future of MRI AI in radiology. For more information: https://mediaire.ai/en/.

Images-Download-Link: mediaire - Financing Round
Image rights: mediaire, Leander von Thien

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555156/mediaire_Invest_Team.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553833/Mediaire_Logo.jpg

Press contact:
Natalie Erdmann
press@mediaire.de
+49 30 286 490 67

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mediaire-transforms-radiology-with-ai-securing-a-european-12-million-investment-to-fuel-global-growth-302303889.html

