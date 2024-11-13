Gero Lange of BTT Solutions Wins Twice in the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

Gero Lange, CEO of BTT Solutions, has been named "Business Transformation CEO of the Year - Germany" and "Industrial Engineering CEO of the Year - Europe" in the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious awards, hosted by Business Worldwide Magazine, celebrate visionary leaders who drive innovation and set new standards for corporate excellence. Unlike many other industry awards, which focus on overall company performance, here the spotlight is on the achievements of senior executives who lead with purpose and inspiration. The aim is to give outstanding leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar success.

Gero Lange's leadership of BTT Solutions is a testament to his strategic vision and commitment to innovation. Following BTT Solutions' successful carve-out from the renowned German automotive giant Mahle, Lange spearheaded the company's transformation into an independent powerhouse specialising in high-precision thermostats and linear wax motors. By streamlining operations and creating efficient processes from scratch, he and his team have positioned BTT Solutions as a leader in the thermal management field.

Under Lange's leadership, BTT Solutions has harnessed its advanced thermostat technology to boost energy efficiency in automotive and industrial applications, reducing waste and minimising environmental impact. Lange's unique approach emphasises the power of embracing challenges, fostering a workplace culture where diverse perspectives and open communication are valued.

Looking forward, the company aims to diversify beyond automotive, exploring opportunities in industries such as heating systems, marine applications, and chemical processing. With 600 employees across six locations worldwide and an impressive turnover of $120 million, the company's vision is to set new standards in energy-efficient technology.

"Our journey has been about creating something entirely new while holding onto the expertise that defines us," said Lange. "This award is a recognition of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to advancing thermal technology for a sustainable future."

For more information, visit https://btt-solutions.com/

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

