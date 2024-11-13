Si-Ware Systems & Rock River Laboratory Offer Superior Greenhouse Efficiency With CropScout

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / The fully integrated solution empowers growers to proactively monitor, detect, and diagnose crop health issues to maximize yield, optimize resources, and minimize risk of crop loss.

Introducing CropScout: A Precision Agriculture Solution for Greenhouse Optimization

CropScout provides continuous monitoring, early detection, and comprehensive diagnosis of high-value crops throughout their growth cycle. This innovative solution empowers growers to maximize yields, optimize resource use, and reduce crop losses.

Si-Ware Systems, a leader in delivering innovative multi-disciplinary technology solutions, in collaboration with Rock River Laboratory-an advanced agriculture laboratory network with decades of expertise-proudly introduces CropScout. This groundbreaking solution is designed to streamline greenhouse horticulture operations by enabling autonomous crop monitoring, precise detection, and comprehensive diagnostics of crop abnormalities. CropScout offers growers enhanced yield, optimized resource use, and minimized crop loss through early detection and intervention - all without significant infrastructure investments.

With global demand for sustainable and high-efficiency food production on the rise, the greenhouse crop cultivation market is projected to grow from $35.6 billion in 2024 to $77.83 billion by 2032*. High operational complexities and rising costs challenge growers to maintain efficiency. CropScout tackles these hurdles with early intervention capabilities, delivering precise crop health insights while requiring minimal setup and operational input.

The solution consists of: an autonomous drone that captures high-resolution images of crops across the greenhouse, AI-driven smart image processing powered by Rock River Laboratory to detect early signs of crop stress, and the NeoSpectra Portable Near Infrared (NIR) device for precise diagnostics of plant health parameters. This seamlessly integrated system ensures that growers can capture, analyze, and respond to crop health data in real-time, maximizing their productivity and minimizing resource waste.

"The partnership with Si-Ware successfully combines their technological innovation and our long-standing agricultural analysis expertise for the betterment of the industry," stated Zachery Meyer, CEO of Rock River Laboratory. "Our AI image processing algorithms accurately alert growers to a wide range of potential health issues for diverse high-value crops - offering time to make confident, informed decisions."

Mostafa Medhat, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Product at Si-Ware Systems said "CropScout is more than a monitoring system-it is a transformative solution that provides growers with real-time, actionable data to proactively manage crop health. With a combination of advanced and easy-to-operate technologies, CropScout puts crop care on autopilot so that growers can make quick corrective actions."

Designed for greenhouses of all sizes, CropScout's autonomous operation eliminates labor-intensive monitoring.. Through early detection and correction of issues such as nutrient imbalances, pest infestations, and environmental stressors, the system helps prevent crop losses, maximize yields, and optimize the usage of valuable resources throughout the plants' growth cycle. CropScout sets a new standard in sustainable and precision crop management, for growers to achieve greater efficiency and resilience in their operations.

Join the early adopters' program

Si-Ware Systems invites early adopters to request participation in exclusive early trials. These participants will gain access to advanced support and insights, positioning them at the forefront of precision greenhouse horticulture technology. Visit Si-Ware Systems' website to learn more or contact Si-Ware Systems to join the early adopters' program for exclusive trials.

[*] Source: Market Data Forecast: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/greenhouse-horticulture-market

About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a deep technology company that is pioneering advancements in optical Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS), spectroscopy, and AI cloud-based software platforms. Si-Ware is the creator of NeoSpectra: an all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers that enables businesses to bring their laboratories to the field. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in the USA, France, and Egypt, and a global sales and support footprint. For more information about Si-Ware Systems and the NeoSpectra platform, please visit www.si-ware.com

About Rock River Laboratory

Founded in 1976, Rock River Laboratory is a family-owned laboratory network that provides production assistance to the agricultural industry through the use of advanced diagnostic systems, progressive techniques, and research-supported analyses. Employing a team of top specialists in their respective fields, Rock River Laboratory provides accurate, cost-effective, and timely analytical results to customers worldwide, while featuring unsurpassed customer service.

Contact Information

Ahmed Korayem

Global Marketing Director

press@si-ware.com

Related Files

CropScout Brochure

Related Images

Introducing CropScout: A Precision Agriculture Solution for Greenhouse Optimization

CropScout provides continuous monitoring, early detection, and comprehensive diagnosis of high-value crops throughout their growth cycle. This innovative solution empowers growers to maximize yields, optimize resource use, and reduce crop losses. From Monitoring to Diagnosis - CropScout's Integrated Technologies Deliver Seamless Experience

CropScout combines a unique blend of seamlessly integrated technologies, including autonomous drones, AI-driven image processing, and NIR spectroscopy, to deliver an end-to-end crop management solution.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeKG2iB7vwY



SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems

View the original press release on accesswire.com