The burden of the UK Municipal businesses has now been cut loose. This leaves a focused waste management and recycling group, for which the European legislative environment is clearly positive. The key is translating this, along with internal investment, into management's organic growth target of at least 5%. Along with planned margin enhancement from cost actions and higher value-added recyclates, this would drive earnings and value creation.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2024 Edison Investment Research