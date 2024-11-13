Researchers simulated the United Kingdom's heat pump rollout through 2050, finding that expansion strategies could help to mitigate high energy prices. They used the UKENVI computable general equilibrium (CGE) model of the UK economy to project a range of scenarios. Researchers from the United Kingdom's University of Strathclyde have analyzed how heat pump rollout could mitigate high energy prices. The research team used a CGE model to evaluate economic outcomes across four scenarios, each varying in heat pump costs and levels of domestic manufacturing. "Our results show that expansionary processes ...

