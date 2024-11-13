Allianz SE has reported an impressive surge in its third-quarter operating profit, outperforming analyst expectations. The insurance giant's operating profit climbed by 13% to €3.94 billion, primarily driven by a robust 36% increase in its property and casualty insurance segment. Net profit attributable to shareholders soared by 22% to €2.47 billion, underlining the company's solid financial position. This stellar performance was achieved despite a €650 million impact from natural catastrophes, showcasing Allianz's resilience in challenging conditions. The positive results were reflected in pre-market trading, with Allianz shares gaining 1.2%.
Optimistic Outlook for Full Year
In light of these strong quarterly results and reduced catastrophe losses, Allianz has raised its full-year guidance. Management now anticipates the operating profit to fall within the upper half of the previously announced range of €13.8 to €15.8 billion. This upward revision underscores the company's confidence in its business trajectory and may further enhance the appeal of Allianz shares to investors.
AdAllianz Stock: New Analysis - 13 November
Fresh Allianz information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Allianz analysis...