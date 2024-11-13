Allianz SE has reported an impressive surge in its third-quarter operating profit, outperforming analyst expectations. The insurance giant's operating profit climbed by 13% to €3.94 billion, primarily driven by a robust 36% increase in its property and casualty insurance segment. Net profit attributable to shareholders soared by 22% to €2.47 billion, underlining the company's solid financial position. This stellar performance was achieved despite a €650 million impact from natural catastrophes, showcasing Allianz's resilience in challenging conditions. The positive results were reflected in pre-market trading, with Allianz shares gaining 1.2%.

Optimistic Outlook for Full Year

In light of these strong quarterly results and reduced catastrophe losses, Allianz has raised its full-year guidance. Management now anticipates the operating profit to fall within the upper half of the previously announced range of €13.8 to €15.8 billion. This upward revision underscores the company's confidence in its business trajectory and may further enhance the appeal of Allianz shares to investors.

Ad

Fresh Allianz information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Allianz analysis...