RWE, the energy giant, is making waves in the stock market despite reporting a decline in its nine-month figures. The company has announced a share buyback program of up to 1.5 billion euros, set to commence this year and potentially extend over 18 months. This strategic move, coupled with an optimistic earnings forecast for the full year, has triggered a significant surge in pre-market trading. RWE now anticipates reaching the mid-range of its projected earnings targets, citing improved profit prospects in its flexible generation and energy trading segments. For the full year, the corporation maintains its adjusted EBITDA target of 5.2 to 5.8 billion euros.

Shareholder-Friendly Initiatives

In a bid to create value for shareholders and adapt to changing market conditions, RWE plans to increase its dividend to 1.10 euros per share, a 10-cent rise. This decision, along with the share buyback program, was influenced by potential delays in the American offshore wind market and European hydrogen business. Despite the adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months falling to 3.976 billion euros, well below the previous year's figure, the company still managed to exceed market expectations, underpinning its resilient performance in a challenging environment.

Ad

Fresh Rwe information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Rwe analysis...