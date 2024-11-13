Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 11:02 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KnowAtom, LLC: KnowAtom Curriculum Partner District Ranks 4th for Elementary Science in State Rated First Nationally for Public Education

Finanznachrichten News

Massachusetts' Carlisle Public Schools Elementary Students Achieve Top Scores in 2024

CARLISLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Fifth-grade students from Carlisle Public Schools achieved top scores in the state on this year's 2024 Massachusetts Common Assessment Program for Science (MCAS). The school district ranks fourth in the state for science, considered first in the nation for public education by Consumer Affairs. Carlisle Public Schools partners with KnowAtom, a nationwide provider of hands-on Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-based hands-on curricula.

District-wide, 81% of fifth-grade students from Carlisle Public Schools met or exceeded expectations set by the state on this year's MCAS, representing a 3-point increase over the district's 2023 scores. Statewide, only 44% of Massachusetts students met or exceeded proficiency levels (MCAS Data, 2024). Carlisle Public Schools uses KnowAtom's hands-on science curriculum, which is designed for hands-on screens-off mastery of Massachusetts Science and Technology Engineering Frameworks. Another KnowAtom partner in Massachusetts, North Reading Public Schools, ranked 1st in the state this year for science.

In 2024, Consumer Affairs ranked Massachusetts the best in the country for public education, noting that "the state has the best fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade math scores in the country on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests," (Consumer Affairs, 2024). This year, two of the top four districts in the state for science are KnowAtom curriculum partners.

"We're proud to be long-term partners with Carlisle Elementary, whose teachers are a conscientious and student-focused team of experienced practitioners who are supported by an equally student- and teacher-focused principal," said Francis Vigeant, CEO of KnowAtom. "Ranking 4th in a state that is considered one of the best in the nation isn't an accident, it comes from focused, skillful collaboration between highly qualified teachers, classroom methods focused on creating a culture of thinking, and leadership that maintains a vision for quality science instruction."

About KnowAtom

KnowAtom makes real science possible in every K-8 classroom. We provide a complete K-8 solution designed for mastery of the Next Generation Science Standards: fully aligned curriculum, integrated hands-on materials, and targeted professional development. Our research-based, classroom-tested tools and techniques bring students' own ideas to life with hands-on materials and technology.

To learn more, visit www.knowatom.com

Contact Information:

Nicole Lanoue
Press Contact
nlanoue@knowatom.com
617-475-3475 x2002

SOURCE: KnowAtom / Carlisle Public Schools / MCAS

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
