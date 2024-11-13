Cortland International Unveils Groundbreaking Aerolock at 2024 Workboat Show

Cortland focuses on maritime crew safety.

ANACORTES, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Cortland International announces the official launch of its revolutionary AeroLock Synthetic Connector.

After rigorous testing, including extensive in-field evaluations with industry leaders from the towing and freight sectors, AeroLock represents a significant advancement in connector technology. AeroLock has been widely praised for its ability to eliminate common risks associated with traditional steel shackles and knotted synthetic connectors, making it a game-changer for high-risk industries like commercial marine towing, offshore operations, and heavy lifting.

Cortland's AeroLock is a high-performance synthetic rope solution made from ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). The connector features an innovative alloy pin design that ensures a more secure and reliable connection. Its abrasion-resistant jacket is engineered to withstand harsh environments, while maintaining working load limits of up to 176,400 lbs. and breaking strengths exceeding 880,000 lbs. The patent-pending AeroLock has been field-tested and garnered enthusiastic approval for its performance and reliability.

"AeroLock has undergone extensive testing under real-world conditions and the feedback from industry professionals has been nothing short of outstanding," said Stuart Janke, CEO of Cortland International."From our initial design phase, we knew safety and operational efficiency would be our top priorities. The success of AeroLock is a testament to the hard work of our engineering team and the trust we've earned from our customers."

One of the standout features of the AeroLock is its ability to reduce the risk of catastrophic accidents typically caused by steel shackles or knotted connectors failing under load. Unlike traditional steel options, AeroLock can mitigate the risk of recoil injuries, a critical safety consideration in heavy towing operations.

"We've been using AeroLock in demanding environments, including towing fully loaded barges in northern Alaska, and it's exceeded all expectations," said Capt. Mike LeDrew, a representative from Foss Maritime. "AeroLock replaced three steel shackles in our tow bridle, providing greater reliability and ease of use."

Cortland's commitment to innovation and safety has resulted in a connector that not only outperforms steel shackles but also simplifies operations. Lighter than both steel and knotted connectors, the AeroLock allows for faster rigging without the need for tools, significantly reducing operating costs and downtime. When paired with Cortland's Toro® or Plasma® towing lines, there is no de-rating of the tow lines, as the proper bending diameters are maintained, ensuring optimal performance at every level.

AeroLock is on display in Booth 1338 at the 2024 International WorkBoat Show. Cortland's team will be available to demonstrate AeroLock's groundbreaking capabilities and discuss how this new technology can improve safety and efficiency in demanding industrial applications.

For more information on AeroLock and to see how Cortland is transforming the future of industrial connectors, visit www.cortlandcompany.com.

About Cortland International

Cortland International is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and supplier of advanced synthetic ropes, slings, tethers, and strength members. Cortland is committed to innovation, safety, and performance, setting new standards in the design and application of high-strength synthetic rope solutions.

