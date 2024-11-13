Chinese manufacturer Deye says its new energy storage system (ESS) features a microinverter, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery module, and a battery management system (BMS). Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched a new micro-hybrid ESS for residential and off-grid applications. The AE-F(S)2. 0-2H2 system combines a microinverter, battery module, and BMS. Its setup features a 2-kWh battery, and up to four expansion modules can be added to a total storage of 10kWh. "It offers multiple output ports, meeting the diverse energy needs of various devices simultaneously, whether at home ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...