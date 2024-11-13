Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A3CSLR | ISIN: IS0000028538 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
GlobeNewswire
13.11.2024 11:22 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Sustainable bonds (ISB 36 1114 GB?) admitted to trading on November 14, 2024

Finanznachrichten News
Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                          ??Íslandsbanki  
                                hf.?      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                          ??4910080160?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                            ??549300PZMFIQR79
                                Q0T97?      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                      ??ISB 36 1114 GB?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                         IS0000036952   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                          ??DBFUFR?    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                         ??ISLANDSBANKI/3.
                                50 BD 20361114? 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                        Bond       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                    ISK       
                                ?25,000,000,000?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued               ??0?       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time                 ??ISK      
                                4,000,000,000? 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                    ??20,000,000?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange              Yes       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                     Bullet Bond   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                          ??ISK?      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                         ??14.11.2024?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date              ??14.11.2036?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments                ??1?       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                   ??0?       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                       ??14.11.2036?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                       3,50%      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                  Simple Interest 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                    ??30E/360?    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                     ??14.11.2024?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date                 ??14.11.2025?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                      ??1?       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments              ??12?      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                 ??Clean price?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                     ??Full nominal? 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include  No        
   accrued interest for days missing until next business           
   day?                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                          Yes       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                       CPI       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                Daily Index   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                      ??633,0800?   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                      ??14.11.2024?  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                        No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                         No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                        No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                     Yes       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                   Nasdaq      
                                verðbréfamiðstöð
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading        November 11, 2024
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading  November 11, 2024
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading                November 14, 2024
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                       ??ISB_36_1114_GB?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                     Corporate bonds 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                           Iceland Cash Bond
                                Trading     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                    ICE_SUSTAINABLE_B
                                ONDS       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                  No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                 No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                      BOND - Bonds   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                         CRPB - Corporate 
                                Bond      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
