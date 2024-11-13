NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Sustainable bonds (ISB 36 1114 GB?) admitted to trading on November 14, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: ??Íslandsbanki hf.? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: ??4910080160? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI ??549300PZMFIQR79 Q0T97? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ??ISB 36 1114 GB? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036952 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code ??DBFUFR? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ??ISLANDSBANKI/3. 50 BD 20361114? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount ISK ?25,000,000,000? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued ??0? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time ??ISK 4,000,000,000? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD ??20,000,000? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ??ISK? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date ??14.11.2024? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date ??14.11.2036? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments ??1? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency ??0? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date ??14.11.2036? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ??30E/360? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date ??14.11.2024? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date ??14.11.2025? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency ??1? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments ??12? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price ??Clean price? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote ??Full nominal? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value ??633,0800? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date ??14.11.2024? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 11, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading November 11, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading November 14, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID ??ISB_36_1114_GB? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_B ONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------