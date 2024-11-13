Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
13.11.24
0,026 Euro
-0,010
-26,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.11.2024
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of Annual and Special Meeting and Q&A

Finanznachrichten News

Orosur Mining Inc. - Notice of Annual and Special Meeting Notification of Investor Q&A Session

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSX-V:OMI) the minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria announces that copies of the Company's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting ("AGM"), including the Management Information Circular and proxy forms have been posted to shareholders. Copies are available on the website at: https://www.orosur.ca

A link to the PDF version of the Notice of AGM is also available here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0959M_1-2024-11-13.pdf

The AGM will be held on 12th December 2024 at 12pm GMT (UK local time) at the offices ofSP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Prince Frederick House, 35-39 Maddox Street, London, W1S 2PP, England.Shareholders are strongly encouraged by the Board to vote by proxy by completing their form of proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form.

Notification of Investor Q&A Session

Orosur is also pleased to announce that on Monday 16th December, Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Louis Castro, Chairman, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on at 5.30pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 5.30pm GMT the day before the Investor Q&A session, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
