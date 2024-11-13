Cantargia presents Nomination Committee ahead of 2025 AGM

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia AB (publ) hereby provides notification that the Nomination Committee (NC) has been appointed ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), and consists of Arne Lööw (Fjärde AP-fonden), Daniel Kristiansson (Alecta Tjänstepension), Mats Larsson (Första AP-fonden) and Magnus Persson (Chairman of the Board). The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the guidelines established at the 2023 AGM.

As of September 30, 2024, the Nomination Committee represents a total of 23 per cent of the shares in Cantargia. In accordance with the guideline, Arne Lööw, representing the largest shareholder, will be the chairman of the NC.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 15, 2025, at Ideon Gateway, Scheelevägen 27, in Lund, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee's tasks for the AGM are to propose a Chairman for the AGM, members of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors, remuneration to the members and the chairman respectively and potential remuneration for committee and election of auditor, including principles of remuneration of the auditor. Finally, the NC will propose principles for appointing the Nomination Committee (if the Nomination Committee considers that the current principles and instructions should be updated).

Shareholders are welcome to submit their proposals and views to the NC to Cantargia AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Scheelevägen 27, 223 63 Lund, or by e-mail to info@cantargia.com . To ensure that proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but no later than January 31, 2025.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the AGM 2025 and on Cantargia's web site.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

