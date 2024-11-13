Finnish startup Polar Night Energy is building an industrial-scale thermal energy storage system in southern Finland. The 100-hour, sand-based storage system will use crushed soapstone, a by-product from a fireplace manufacturer, as its storage medium. From ESS News Finnish startup Polar Night Energy has announced that construction is proceeding according to plan on its thermal energy sand-based storage system in the municipality of Pornainen in southern Finland. The 1 MW system will supply thermal energy for Loviisan Lämpö's district heating network. Once in operation, it will be capable of ...

