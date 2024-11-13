DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Dermatological Drugs Market to Cross USD 31 Billion by 2030 | DelveInsight

The dermatological drugs market is experiencing notable growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of skin conditions worldwide. Additionally, factors such as heightened awareness of skin health, growing spending on skincare and personal care, a rising population of elderly individuals susceptible to skin disorders, and a growing number of adolescents facing acne and other puberty-related skin issues are expected to fuel the market expansion in the coming years.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global dermatological drugs market during the forecast period.

In the indication segment of the dermatological drugs market, the psoriasis category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable dermatological drugs companies such as Amgen Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Almirall, S.A, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, GALDERMA, GSK plc, Pfizer Inc, LEO Pharma AS, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, Lupin, and several others, are currently operating in the dermatological drugs market.

In March 2024, Journal Medical Corporation announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its new drug application (NDA) for DFD-29 (minocycline hydrochloride modified release capsules, 40 mg). The application pertained to the treatment of inflammatory lesions and erythema in adult patients diagnosed with rosacea.

In June 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of ritlecitinib (Litfulo). It is indicated for individuals aged 12 and over with severe alopecia areata.

Dermatological Drugs Overview

Dermatological drugs are a category of medications used to treat a wide range of skin conditions, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, fungal infections, and dermatitis. These drugs are formulated to address both chronic and acute skin disorders, often targeting the underlying causes like inflammation, infection, or immune system overactivity. Topical dermatological drugs are the most common, delivered in the form of creams, ointments, gels, or lotions directly applied to the affected skin areas. These medications often include corticosteroids, retinoids, antifungals, and antibiotics, each serving a specific role in managing symptoms or eradicating pathogens.

In addition to topical treatments, oral dermatological drugs are prescribed for more severe or widespread conditions. For example, systemic medications like oral antibiotics, immunosuppressants, or biologics can be used for diseases like severe psoriasis or acne that do not respond to topical treatments alone. The development of biologics, which are protein-based therapies targeting specific immune pathways, has revolutionized the treatment of chronic skin diseases. As dermatological drug therapies continue to evolve, they not only improve the quality of life for patients but also offer personalized treatment options, minimizing side effects while enhancing therapeutic efficacy.

Dermatological Drugs Market Insights

North America led the dermatological drugs market in 2023 and will maintain this position throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This is primarily due to the growing demand for dermatological drugs, driven by the increasing prevalence of various skin conditions such as acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rosacea, and more. Additionally, factors like the rise in over-the-counter (OTC) dermatological drug availability, the growing popularity of generic drugs, increased awareness of skincare, the presence of major market players, and the launch of new products and approvals in the region are contributing to the market's growth.

Furthermore, ongoing clinical trials by key players in the region present opportunities for market expansion in the coming years. For example, in October 2023, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson company, reported promising Phase 3b results from Cohort A of the VISIBLE trial, evaluating the effectiveness of TREMFYA (guselkumab) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and scalp psoriasis. This trial highlighted the significant potential of guselkumab in treating psoriasis, which may boost the market.

Additionally, in October 2023, Ortho Dermatologics received FDA approval for IDP-126 gel (CABTREO), a combination treatment for acne vulgaris, further contributing to the market's growth. With all these factors combined, the dermatological drugs market in North America is expected to see substantial growth during the 2024-2030 period.

Dermatological Drugs Market Dynamics

The dermatological drugs market is experiencing significant growth driven by a range of factors including rising skin conditions, aging populations, and innovations in pharmaceutical treatments. Increasing awareness about skin health and the availability of new, effective treatments have expanded the demand for dermatological solutions. The market encompasses a broad spectrum of products, including prescription medications, over-the-counter creams, ointments, and other treatments targeting conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, and fungal infections.

One key dynamic in the dermatological drugs market is the continuous development of advanced biologics and targeted therapies. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, are gaining popularity due to their efficacy in treating complex dermatological conditions like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The focus is shifting from traditional therapies, such as corticosteroids, to more sophisticated biologics, which offer greater precision and fewer side effects. This trend is also driven by patient demand for treatments that provide long-term relief and improved quality of life.

In addition, the dermatology segment is seeing increasing investments in personalized medicine. Advances in genomics and molecular biology have paved the way for customized treatments that cater to an individual's genetic makeup, improving therapeutic outcomes. This is particularly notable in the treatment of skin cancers, where precision medicine is becoming critical in selecting the right treatment protocols. The demand for personalized therapies is expected to increase as technology and diagnostics improve, enabling dermatologists to deliver more tailored care to patients.

Regulatory landscapes also play a pivotal role in shaping the dermatological drugs market. While many drugs are undergoing stringent regulatory evaluations, the FDA's approval of innovative treatments-such as novel topical formulations and systemic therapies-has created new opportunities for market growth. However, the high costs of bringing new drugs to market, along with regulatory hurdles and market exclusivity periods, can present challenges for manufacturers. Patent expirations and the subsequent rise of generic and biosimilar dermatological drugs are expected to further impact the market dynamics, potentially lowering prices and making treatments more accessible.

Lastly, the increasing prevalence of dermatological disorders in emerging markets is contributing to global growth in this sector. As urbanization and lifestyle changes take place, skin conditions are becoming more prevalent, especially in rapidly developing regions. The rise of e-commerce has also facilitated easier access to dermatological treatments, further expanding market reach. The expansion of telemedicine services, including virtual dermatology consultations, is also changing how patients access care, which, in turn, influences the demand for dermatological drugs.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021-2030 Dermatological Drugs Market CAGR ~11% Dermatological Drugs Market Size by 2030 ~USD 31 Billion Key Dermatological Drugs Companies Amgen Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Almirall, S.A, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, GALDERMA, GSK plc, Pfizer Inc, LEO Pharma AS, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, Lupin, among others

Dermatological Drugs Market Assessment

Dermatological Drugs Market Segmentation

Dermatological Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Anti-Infectives, Corticosteroids, Anti-Acne, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Retinoids, and Others

Anti-Infectives, Corticosteroids, Anti-Acne, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Retinoids, and Others

Dermatological Drugs Market Segmentation By Indication: Alopecia, Herpes, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, and Others

Alopecia, Herpes, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, and Others

Dermatological Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

