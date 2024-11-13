Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2024 11:58 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: EAACI to Launch World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day on 21 November at FAAM-EUROBAT 2024

Finanznachrichten News

email banner

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is proud to announce the inaugural World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day on 21 November 2024. This landmark initiative, held on the opening day of FAAM-EUROBAT 2024 in Athens, Greece, seeks to raise awareness and promote essential steps in preventing and managing anaphylaxis, a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Anaphylaxis affects approximately 1-2% of the global population, with incidents on the rise worldwide. This severe allergic reaction demands immediate medical intervention and often stems from exposure to common allergens, including specific foods, insect stings, medications, or latex. Despite the risks, awareness of anaphylaxis symptoms, causes, and emergency responses remains low. World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day addresses these knowledge gaps and fosters a global understanding of this critical health issue.

Through various educational activities, World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day will underscore the importance of prompt emergency responses and preventive measures. EAACI invites medical professionals, allergy societies, and stakeholders worldwide to participate and amplify the message within their communities.

In conjunction with this day, EAACI will also release "A Practical Guide for Patients," a comprehensive resource developed to support patients and caregivers in understanding, managing, and preventing anaphylactic reactions. This guide offers practical insights on identifying triggers, using adrenaline auto-injectors correctly, and creating personalised action plans to manage risk in everyday life.

"We are thrilled to launch World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day as part of FAAM-EUROBAT 2024," said Dr Maria Torres, EAACI President. "With this initiative, we hope to empower individuals, families, and healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools to prevent and respond to anaphylaxis. This is an essential step toward improving patient care and reducing the impact of this serious health condition."

FAAM-EUROBAT 2024, EAACI's renowned Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Meeting, will run from 21-23 November, featuring global leaders in allergy research and care. World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day will serve as a key moment within the conference to highlight EAACI's commitment to patient safety and allergy awareness.

For more information on World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day or the "Practical Guide for Patients," please visit EAACI Anaphylaxis Awareness Day website.

https://eaaci.org/events_meetings/faam-2024/

https://eaaci.org/about-eaaci/

Media Contact:

maria.cubel@eaaci.org
+ 41 44 205 55 39

Linkedin banner 1128x191

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c27c467a-b7bf-4bfa-8f57-3cd3111da23b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99c39d50-e140-468f-adbd-7255c9850f7b


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.