ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 12:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Blueberry Blynko: Better Blocks: The Best-Selling 90s Toy is Back and Better Than Ever for the Holidays!

Get Ready for a New Generation of Creative Play with Updated Features and Modern STEM Certification

BOYCEVILLE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / This holiday season, Better Blocks(), the iconic best-selling building toy from the 90s, is making a grand comeback at better-blocks.com! Beloved by millions for its unique bendable, movable blocks that encourage imaginative, 3D play, Better Blocks() is back with updated features and a commitment to safe, educational fun. Now featuring enhanced fit and movement, a newly designed container for easy storage, and a massive 375-piece set, Better Blocks() () is the ultimate STEM-certified building kit for children and nostalgic parents alike.

Better Blocks() () rose to popularity in the 90s as the building blocks that went beyond traditional design. Known for their ability to bend, twist, and move, these blocks unlocked a new level of creativity, inspiring kids to create everything from robots to futuristic cities. Now, this iconic toy is reimagined to meet the needs of modern families while staying true to its roots.

What's New with Better Blocks()?

  • Updated Fit and Movement: Better Blocks() have been re-engineered for improved fit and enhanced movement, allowing kids to build with even more precision. The redesigned blocks ensure sturdy connections and smoother flexibility, making it easier to create dynamic structures that can twist, bend, and move!

  • New and Improved Storage Container: Better Blocks() now come in a redesigned, easy-to-carry container, ensuring that cleanup is a breeze. This sturdy, portable container is perfect for storing the 375-piece set, so kids can keep their blocks organized and ready for play.

  • Generous 375-Piece Set: The "Comeback Edition" of the Better Blocks() Basics Kit boasts a 375-piece kit with endless possibilities for creative play. Kids can build bigger, more intricate designs and bring their imaginations to life in ways that weren't possible before.

STEM-Certified for Educational Value

In addition to updated features, Better Blocks() now proudly carries STEM certification. Each piece has been designed to encourage science, technology, engineering, and math learning through hands-on play. Kids naturally develop problem-solving skills, spatial awareness, and critical thinking as they experiment with structures, shapes, and designs. Better Blocks() is the perfect gift for parents looking to blend fun with learning.

Safe and Non-Toxic, as Always

Safety remains a top priority, just as it was in the 90s. Better Blocks() are made with non-toxic, BPA-free plastics, ensuring hours of safe, worry-free play for kids. Parents can rest easy knowing that Better Blocks() meet today's high standards for toy safety while delivering the same beloved play experience that made it a household name decades ago.

Bring Home a Piece of Nostalgia This Holiday Season

Better Blocks() aren't just for kids-adults who grew up with this iconic toy will love seeing it back and sharing the magic of Better Blocks() with a new generation. This holiday season, gift your family a classic with a modern twist and let Better Blocks() unlock creativity, fun, and learning.

Availability: The new and improved Better Blocks() are available exclusively at better-blocks.com. Order now to ensure your kit arrives in time for the holiday season!

About Better Blocks()

Originally launched in the early 90s, Better Blocks() became a sensation thanks to its innovative, bendable building pieces that inspired kids to create like never before. Today, Better Blocks() has returned with an updated design, ensuring that both nostalgic fans and new generations can experience this unique toy. It's time to Play Outside the Box with BetterBlocks ().

Contact:
info@better-blocks.com
better-blocks.com

SOURCE: Blueberry Blynko



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
