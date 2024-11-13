Newbury's Experience as a Fortune 500 Financial Services CISO and CTO Will Inform the Company's Business Strategy Supporting the World's Largest Organizations

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of Oliver Newbury to its Board of Directors. Newbury brings a wealth of experience and insights as a global cybersecurity executive and advisor for some of the largest multinational enterprises.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241113037677/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Newbury's guidance will help inform Immersive Labs' business strategy and innovation. The company, whose mission is to give workforces the human edge over cyber threats, is trusted by major public and private sector firms, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service.

Newbury currently serves as a Senior Advisor for global alternative asset firm TPG supporting businesses' growth and innovation. Prior to this role, he served as Barclays Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Prior to Barclays, Newbury served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for BT's Security Division. Newbury holds a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Surrey and a Bachelor of Science degree in Bioinformatics from the University of Birmingham.

"Immersive Labs solves one of the biggest challenges facing cyber leaders today: building and proving cyber capabilities across the entire workforce," said Newbury. "I am energized by the opportunity to work with James Hadley and the rest of the company's leadership team to grow the business with a focus on driving value for customers. Immersive Labs' innovative approach to people-centric cybersecurity is what sets it apart from others in the space."

"Oliver is a well respected powerhouse in the cybersecurity industry and we are fortunate to welcome him to our Board as we continue to scale and expand our business globally," said James Hadley, CEO and Founder, Immersive Labs. "The insights he brings from his experience driving security for some of the world's largest banking and telecom enterprises will be invaluable."

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the leader in people-centric cyber resilience. We help organizations continuously assess, build, and prove their cyber workforce resilience for teams across the entire organization, from front-line cybersecurity and development teams to Board-level executives. We provide realistic simulations and hands-on cybersecurity labs to evaluate individual and team capabilities and decision-making against the latest threats. Organizations can now prove their cyber resilience by measuring their readiness compared to industry benchmarks, building team capabilities, and demonstrating risk reduction and compliance with data-backed evidence. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241113037677/en/

Contacts:

Jen Gaines

immersivelabs@inkhouse.com