Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Positive third quarter performance, positioning the Company to deliver a strong full year result for 2024

Revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 1.0%. On a like-for-like basis 1 , revenue increased 5.8%

, revenue increased 5.8% Net Income decreased to $21.5 million, primarily due to the benefit of an exceptional $28.8 million gain on sale of a non-core asset recorded in the prior period

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $82.1 million, a decrease of 3.7%. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.3%

of $82.1 million, a decrease of 3.7%. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.3% Adjusted Net Income of $18.0 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.19

Increasing full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10.0 million. Targeting Adjusted EBITDA of at least $380.0 million for the full year

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,062 2,043 6,308 6,173 Income from continuing operations3 15.1 55.7 142.7 154.4 Net Income 21.5 54.0 175.0 126.8 Net Income attributable to Dole plc 14.4 45.3 164.7 101.7 Diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.08 0.50 1.39 1.36 Diluted EPS 0.15 0.48 1.73 1.07 Adjusted EBITDA2 82.1 85.2 317.6 308.3 Adjusted Net Income2 18.0 22.6 105.6 103.2 Adjusted Diluted EPS2 0.19 0.24 1.11 1.09

______________

1 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures. 2 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 3 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are pleased to deliver another positive result for the third quarter of 2024, continuing the good momentum we have built over the course of this year, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 2.3% to $82.1 million on a like-for-like basis.

Our performance over the first nine months positions us well to deliver a strong result for the full year. Today, we are pleased to raise our full year Adjusted EBITDA target by $10.0 million to at least $380.0 million."

Group Results Third Quarter

Revenue increased 1.0%, or $19.7 million primarily due to positive operational performance across all segments and a $12.7 million net favorable impact of foreign currency translation, offset partially due to a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $110.9 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 5.8%, or $117.9 million, ahead of prior year.

Net Income decreased 60.1%, or $32.5 million, primarily due to the benefit of an exceptional $28.8 million gain on sale of a non-core asset recorded in the prior period. There was also a decrease of other income of $9.3 million, primarily related to fair value adjustments of financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.7%, or $3.1 million, primarily driven by decreases in the Fresh Fruit and Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA segments, partially offset by strong performance in the Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.3%, or $1.9 million.

Adjusted Net Income decreased $4.5 million, predominantly due to the decreases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above as well as higher income tax expense, offset partially by lower interest expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.19 compared to $0.24 in the prior year.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 798,781 42,904 749,210 45,111 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 899,639 30,363 856,351 34,923 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 390,057 8,805 470,011 5,159 Intersegment (26,063 (32,900 Total 2,062,414 82,072 2,042,672 85,193

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 2,474,461 182,958 2,387,163 180,138 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 2,698,088 99,017 2,570,080 100,932 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,222,996 35,617 1,310,407 27,191 Intersegment (87,666 (94,637 Total 6,307,879 317,592 6,173,013 308,261

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 6.6%, or $49.6 million, primarily due to higher worldwide volumes of bananas sold, as well as higher worldwide pricing of bananas and pineapples, partially offset by lower worldwide volumes for pineapples and lower pricing and volume for plantains.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.9%, or $2.2 million, primarily driven by higher shipping costs in the North American market due to scheduled dry dockings as well as lower volumes of pineapples sold and lower commercial cargo profitability, partially offset by higher volumes of bananas sold and higher pricing for bananas and pineapples.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue increased 5.1%, or $43.3 million, primarily due to strong performance in Ireland, the U.K. and the Netherlands There was also a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $13.6 million and an incremental positive impact from acquisitions of $1.8 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 3.3%, or $27.9 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13.1%, or $4.6 million, primarily due to a decrease in the U.K. due to higher one-off IT charges and the impact of lower supply of certain categories and seasonal timing differences in Spain and South Africa. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 14.5%, or $5.1 million, behind the prior year.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue decreased 17.0%, or $80.0 million, primarily due to the disposal of the Progressive Produce business in mid-March 2024. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 7.2%, or $33.6 million, ahead of the prior year, primarily due to volume and pricing growth in most commodities in North America.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 70.7%, or $3.6 million, primarily driven by improved performance in our North America berries business and positive margin development in avocados, as well as revenue growth across most commodities in North America. These positive impacts were primarily offset by the disposal of the Progressive Produce business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 178.1%, or $9.2 million, ahead of the prior year.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $56.8 million, which included investments in shipping containers, farming investments, efficiency projects in our warehouses and ongoing investments in IT and logistics assets. Additions through finance leases from continuing operations were $48.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. These additions were primarily related to $41.1 million of investments in two vessels during the three months ended September 30, 2024 that we had previously chartered and now have committed to purchase.

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt

Free cash flow from continuing operations was $49.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Free cash flow was primarily driven by normal seasonal impacts. There were higher outflows from receivables based on higher revenues (excluding the impact of divestitures) and timing of collections and lower inflows from inventories, partly offset by inflows from accounts payables, accrued liabilities and other liabilities. Net Debt as of September 30, 2024 was $732.0 million.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 (forward-looking statement)

We are pleased to have delivered another robust performance in the third quarter putting us in an excellent position to deliver a strong result for the full year.

As we move towards the end of the year, we are raising our full year adjusted EBITDA target by $10.0 million to at least $380.0 million for 2024.

Following our strategic decision to bring two additional vessels into our shipping fleet, we now expect total capital expenditure from continuing operations, including additions by finance lease, to be in the range of $130.0 million to $140.0 million for financial year 2024.

Additionally, as our debt levels and market interest rates have reduced, we now expect our full year interest expense, including discontinued operations, to be approximately $75.0 million for financial year 2024.

Dividend

On November 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.08 per share, payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 11, 2024. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on October 3, 2024 for the first second of 2024.

Appendix Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,062,414 2,042,672 6,307,879 6,173,013 Cost of sales (1,898,375 (1,876,292 (5,748,577 (5,631,021 Gross profit 164,039 166,380 559,302 541,992 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (115,829 (118,023 (351,383 (354,569 Gain on disposal of business 75,945 Gain on asset sales 1,573 28,746 1,901 43,442 Impairment of goodwill (36,684 Impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment (2,049 (3,326 Operating income 47,734 77,103 245,755 230,865 Other (expense) income, net (4,541 4,817 9,458 7,721 Interest income 2,632 2,311 8,335 7,260 Interest expense (17,473 (20,899 (54,209 (62,359 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 28,352 63,332 209,339 183,487 Income tax expense (15,524 (13,017 (75,385 (40,604 Equity method earnings 2,303 5,342 8,711 11,508 Income from continuing operations 15,131 55,657 142,665 154,391 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 6,384 (1,672 32,351 (27,616 Net income 21,515 53,985 175,016 126,775 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,113 (8,693 (10,354 (25,049 Net income attributable to Dole plc 14,402 45,292 164,662 101,726 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.08 0.50 1.39 1.36 Discontinued operations 0.07 (0.02 0.34 (0.29 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.15 0.48 1.73 1.07 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.08 0.50 1.39 1.36 Discontinued operations 0.07 (0.02 0.34 (0.29 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.15 0.48 1.73 1.07 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,990 94,929 94,950 94,912 Diluted 95,614 95,148 95,395 95,094

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 175,016 126,775 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (32,351 27,616 Income from continuing operations 142,665 154,391 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 72,632 76,908 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment 3,326 Net gain on sale of assets and asset write-offs (1,901 (43,506 Net gain on sale of business (75,945 Net gain on financial instruments (723 (2,043 Stock-based compensation expense 6,090 4,381 Equity method earnings (8,711 (11,508 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 6,255 4,788 Deferred tax benefit (12,353 (11,747 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense 1,982 4,160 Dividends received from equity method investments 4,994 6,350 Other 178 (4,075 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (89,014 13,858 Inventories (9,136 26,642 Prepaids, other current assets and other assets (4,032 (25 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 33,255 (61,440 Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations 106,246 157,134 Investing activities Sales of assets 2,825 64,103 Capital expenditures (56,788 (51,334 Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs 117,735 Insurance proceeds 527 1,850 Purchases of investments (262 (1,153 (Purchases) sales of unconsolidated affiliates (504 1,498 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (930 (262 Other (1,908 (127 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities continuing operations 60,695 14,575 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 1,273,561 1,190,596 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (1,425,422 (1,300,083 Dividends paid to shareholders (22,899 (22,873 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (23,157 (24,824 Other noncontrolling interest activity, net 78 (482 Payment of contingent consideration (996 (1,169 Net cash (used in) financing activities continuing operations (198,835 (158,835 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 1,613 (1,716 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities discontinued operations 23,397 (15,772 Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations (6,139 (6,703 Cash provided by discontinued operations, net 17,258 (22,475 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,023 (11,317 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including discontinued operations 277,005 228,840 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including discontinued operations 263,982 217,523 Supplemental cash flow information: Income tax payments, net of refunds (62,743 (49,142 Interest payments on borrowings (50,376 (62,771

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 260,588 275,580 Short-term investments 5,794 5,899 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $21,619 and $18,360, respectively 561,737 538,177 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $21,025 and $19,839, respectively 131,708 109,958 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $12,944 and $13,227, respectively 117,223 117,069 Inventories, net of allowances of $4,786 and $4,792, respectively 377,989 378,592 Prepaid expenses 63,554 61,724 Other current assets 15,883 17,401 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 423,743 414,457 Other assets held for sale 1,654 1,832 Total current assets 1,959,873 1,920,689 Long-term investments 15,661 15,970 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 136,122 131,704 Actively marketed property 13,781 13,781 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $506,521 and $444,775, respectively 1,125,511 1,102,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets 319,730 340,458 Goodwill 441,792 513,312 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $124,349 and $134,420, respectively 27,216 41,232 Other assets 100,913 109,048 Deferred tax assets, net 69,475 66,485 Total assets 4,516,354 4,561,193 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 641,543 670,904 Income taxes payable 66,495 22,917 Accrued liabilities 388,157 357,427 Bank overdrafts 16,451 11,488 Current portion of long-term debt, net 87,023 222,940 Current maturities of operating leases 62,597 63,653 Payroll and other tax 22,094 27,791 Contingent consideration 1,037 1,788 Pension and other postretirement benefits 15,466 16,570 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 269,879 291,342 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 14,738 29,892 Total current liabilities 1,585,480 1,716,712 Long-term debt, net 878,785 845,013 Operating leases, less current maturities 262,681 287,991 Deferred tax liabilities, net 79,956 92,653 Income taxes payable, less current portion 16,664 Contingent consideration, less current portion 7,725 7,327 Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion 113,718 121,689 Other long-term liabilities 52,962 52,295 Total liabilities 2,981,307 3,140,344 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 34,790 34,185 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 95,012 and 94,929 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 950 949 Additional paid-in capital 801,919 796,800 Retained earnings 704,047 562,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (117,000 (110,791 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,389,916 1,249,520 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 110,341 137,144 Total equity 1,500,257 1,386,664 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,516,354 4,561,193

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 21,515 53,985 175,016 126,775 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,384 1,672 (32,351 27,616 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 15,131 55,657 142,665 154,391 Income tax expense 15,524 13,017 75,385 40,604 Interest expense 17,473 20,899 54,209 62,359 Mark to market losses (gains) 6,301 (4,783 1,217 (2,926 Gain on asset sales (66 (28,802 (35 (43,356 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items4,5 (983 222 (2,709 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments 2,504 2,160 6,964 6,405 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 55,884 58,370 238,435 223,883 Depreciation 22,616 21,737 66,852 69,182 Amortization of intangible assets 1,621 2,536 5,780 7,726 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 1,951 2,550 6,525 7,470 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 82,072 85,193 317,592 308,261

________________

4 For the three months ended September 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.0 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. 5 For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $2.7 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $1.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 14,402 45,292 164,662 101,726 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,384 1,672 (32,351 27,616 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 8,018 46,964 132,311 129,342 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,621 2,536 5,780 7,726 Mark to market losses (gains) 6,301 (4,783 1,217 (2,926 Gain on asset sales (66 (28,802 (35 (43,356 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items6,7 (983 222 (2,709 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments 531 610 1,782 1,352 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 3,393 6,464 18,500 6,952 NCI impact of items above (781 (645 (11,968 (2,274 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 18,034 22,566 105,617 103,222 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.19 0.24 1.11 1.09 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.19 0.24 1.11 1.09 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,990 94,929 94,950 94,912 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,614 95,148 95,395 95,094

__________________

6 For the three months ended September 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.0 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. 7 For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $2.7 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $1.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating items8 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 2,062,414 (1,898,375 164,039 8.0 (115,829 (476 47,734 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 1,621 1,621 Mark to market losses (gains) 270 270 270 Gain on asset sales (66 (66 Gain on disposal of business Impairment of goodwill Other items (986 (986 (986 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,062,414 (1,899,091 163,323 7.9 (114,208 (542 48,573

_______________

8 Other operating items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment of $2.0 million, partially offset by a gain on asset sales of $1.6 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating items9 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 2,042,672 (1,876,292 166,380 8.1 (118,023 28,746 77,103 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 2,536 Mark to market (gains) losses (1,113 (1,113 (1,113 Gain on asset sales (28,802 (28,802 Cyber-related incident Other items 222 222 222 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,042,672 (1,877,183 165,489 8.1 (115,487 (56 49,946

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other (expense) income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) (4,541 2,632 (17,473 (15,524 2,303 15,131 6,384 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,384 Amortization of intangible assets 1,621 Mark to market losses (gains) 6,031 6,301 Gain on asset sales (66 Gain on disposal of business Impairment of goodwill Other items 3 (983 Adjustments from equity method investments 531 531 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 3,493 (100 3,393 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,493 2,632 (17,473 (12,031 2,734 25,928

_______________

9 Other operating items for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $28.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other (expense) income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 4,817 2,311 (20,899 (13,017 5,342 55,657 (1,672 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,672 Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 Mark to market losses (gains) (3,670 (4,783 Gain on asset sales (28,802 Cyber-related incident Other items 222 Adjustments from equity method investments 610 610 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 6,603 (139 6,464 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,147 2,311 (20,899 (6,414 5,813 31,904

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 21,515 (7,113 14,402 0.15 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,384 (6,384 Amortization of intangible assets 1,621 1,621 Mark to market losses (gains) 6,301 6,301 Gain on asset sales (66 (66 Gain on disposal of business Impairment of goodwill Other items (983 (983 Adjustments from equity method investments 531 531 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 3,393 3,393 NCI impact of items above (781 (781 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 25,928 (7,894 18,034 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,614

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 53,985 (8,693 45,292 0.48 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,672 1,672 Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 2,536 Mark to market losses (gains) (4,783 (4,783 Gain on asset sales (28,802 (28,802 Cyber-related incident Other items 222 222 Adjustments from equity method investments 610 610 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 6,464 6,464 NCI impact of items above (645 (645 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 31,904 (9,338 22,566 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,148

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating items10 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 6,307,879 (5,748,577 559,302 8.9 (351,383 37,836 245,755 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 5,780 5,780 Mark to market losses (gains) 150 150 150 Gain on asset sales (35 (35 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 (75,945 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (2,629 (2,629 (2,629 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 6,307,879 (5,751,056 556,823 8.8 (345,603 (1,460 209,760

_______________

10 Other operating items for the six months ended September 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of a gain on disposal of business of $75.9 million and gain of asset sales of $1.9 million, primarily offset by a goodwill impairment charge of $36.7 million and impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment of $3.3 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating items11 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 6,173,013 (5,631,021 541,992 8.8 (354,569 43,442 230,865 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 7,726 7,726 Mark to market losses (gains) (2,449 (2,449 (2,449 Gain on asset sales (43,356 (43,356 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 1,085 1,085 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 6,173,013 (5,632,385 540,628 8.8 (341,522 86 199,192

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other (expense) income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 9,458 8,335 (54,209 (75,385 8,711 142,665 32,351 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (32,351 Amortization of intangible assets 5,780 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,067 1,217 Gain on asset sales (35 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items (80 (2,709 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,782 1,782 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 18,800 (300 18,500 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 10,445 8,335 (54,209 (56,585 10,193 127,939

_______________

11 Other operating items for the six months ended September 30, 2023, is comprised of gains on asset sales of $43.4 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other (expense) income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 7,721 7,260 (62,359 (40,604 11,508 154,391 (27,616 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 27,616 Amortization of intangible assets 7,726 Mark to market losses (gains) (477 (2,926 Gain on asset sales (43,356 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Other items 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,352 1,352 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 7,253 (301 6,952 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 7,244 7,260 (62,359 (33,351 12,559 130,545

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 175,016 (10,354 164,662 1.73 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (32,351 (32,351 Amortization of intangible assets 5,780 5,780 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,217 1,217 Gain on asset sales (35 (35 Gain on disposal of business (75,945 (75,945 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (2,709 (2,709 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,782 1,782 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 18,500 18,500 NCI impact of items above (11,968 (11,968 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 127,939 (22,322 105,617 1.11 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,395

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 126,775 (25,049 101,726 1.07 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 27,616 27,616 Amortization of intangible assets 7,726 7,726 Mark to market losses (gains) (2,926 (2,926 Gain on asset sales (43,356 (43,356 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 1,085 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,352 1,352 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 6,952 6,952 NCI impact of items above (2,274 (2,274 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 130,545 (27,323 103,222 1.09 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,094

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited

Revenue for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 749,210 49,571 798,781 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 856,351 13,639 1,761 27,888 899,639 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 470,011 (974 (112,618 33,638 390,057 Intersegment (32,900 6,837 (26,063 Total 2,042,672 12,665 (110,857 117,934 2,062,414

Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 45,111 (32 (2,175 42,904 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 34,923 479 28 (5,067 30,363 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 5,159 (29 (5,511 9,186 8,805 Total 85,193 418 (5,483 1,944 82,072

Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 2,387,163 87,298 2,474,461 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 2,570,080 17,571 15,732 94,705 2,698,088 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,310,407 (1,700 (240,119 154,408 1,222,996 Intersegment (94,637 6,971 (87,666 Total 6,173,013 15,871 (224,387 343,382 6,307,879

Adjusted EBITDA for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) September 30, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 180,138 (33 2,853 182,958 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 100,932 515 153 (2,583 99,017 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 27,191 (48 (14,137 22,611 35,617 Total 308,261 434 (13,984 22,881 317,592

Net Debt Reconciliation

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of September 30, 2024 is presented below. Net Debt as of September 30, 2024 was $732.0 million.

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 260,588 275,580 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (878,785 (845,013 Current maturities (87,023 (222,940 Bank overdrafts (16,451 (11,488 Total debt, net (982,259 (1,079,441 Add: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (10,312 (14,395 Total gross debt (992,571 (1,093,836 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (731,983 (818,256

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 106,246 157,134 Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)12 (56,788 (51,334 Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) 49,458 105,800

__________________

12 Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash used in or provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.

Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'24 results without taking unreasonable efforts.

