Veriam Launches Integrated Access, and Subscription Management Platform for SaaS Providers

Veriam to integrate identity and access management, subscription services, invoicing, and payments into one platform, making management easier for organizations and allowing them to focus on growth without the hassle of complex technology

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2024, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind platform that combines identity management, access control, and subscription services into a single, efficient solution. This new platform aims to make complex processes simple by eliminating the need for multiple tools, helping organizations manage user access and subscriptions with minimal effort.

"We want to create a platform that organizations can trust to handle secure data exchange and day-to-day operations, saving them time and effort," said Jeroen de Bruijn, Founder & Co-CEO of Veriam. "Veriam makes integration easy with minimal coding-so our users can focus on what matters most, whether it's growing their business or driving change in their communities."

What sets Veriam apart

Veriam is the first platform to bring access and subscription management into a single solution, ensuring accessibility for businesses of all sizes. Its simplicity and ease of integration are key differentiators, helping service providers reduce their integration code by 99 percent. This means organizations can navigate their access and subscription needs with minimal technical effort.

The platform also offers significant benefits for users, who can manage all their products, subscriptions, and data across any service provider using only a single, secure login. As organizations adopt Veriam's Access Management feature, the experience becomes even smoother, further reducing password management.

To further support businesses at the start of their journey, Veriam's Startup Program gives qualifying startups access to its Access Management feature at no cost, handing them the tools they need to grow without the upfront investment, highlighting its commitment to accessibility.

Who is Veriam for

Veriam is addressing the gap in the market for SaaS providers struggling with fragmented tools for access management, subscription services, and invoicing. By providing an integrated solution, Veriam helps these organizations create simple, efficient processes that reduce complexity, lighten administrative workload, and enhance security.

Key Features

A fully integrated platform: Veriam combines access and subscriptions in one platform, simplifying business operations and addressing the issues of poorly integrated tools.

Veriam helps SaaS providers cut down integration code by 99 percent, speeding up setup, reducing development time, and making management more efficient. Single login for users: Users benefit from a single, secure login for all products, subscriptions, and data from any company using Veriam.



The roadmap to full launch

Veriam's Access Management feature is available to users from today as part of a phased rollout, with the fully integrated solution becoming available in Q1 2025. After the initial launch, Veriam will focus on supporting third-party identity providers, allowing businesses to bring their own accounts, and data enrichment for KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. Additional partnerships with service providers will follow, making business operations better connected through integrations and more efficient across platforms.

About Veriam

Veriam is an access and subscription management platform that helps organizations manage identity, access, subscriptions, and invoicing securely. With quick integration, Veriam enables SaaS providers to make their processes more efficient, reducing complexity, cutting costs, and supporting business objectives. A subsidiary of Metrics Matter, Veriam is designed to make B2B operations simpler while helping businesses improve conversions.

