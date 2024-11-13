Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
13.11.24
11:41 Uhr
5,530 Euro
-0,018
-0,32 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5325,53412:15
5,5365,53812:15
13.11.2024 12:10 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
06/11/2024 200 000 69.32 13 864 720
07/11/2024 7 211 69.86 503 744
08/11/2024 250 000 69.62 17 406 075
11/11/2024 350 000 68.26 23 890 125
12/11/2024 650 000 65.85 42 805 035
Previous Transactions 7 432 695
Accumulated to date8 889 906 66.28 589 255 450

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 972 411 shares, corresponding to 1.14% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 121124_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15797d45-0f17-415f-b429-b240db24edf3)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
