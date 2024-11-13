Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners - CM day: 6 November fireworks



13-Nov-2024 / 11:25 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners CM day: 6 November fireworks

The key takeaways from NBPE's 6 November CM day , in our view, were i) positive market indications, including exits and an increase in the correlation between operating company EBITDA growth and NAV growth, ii) NB's platform brings unique benefits: accessing deals, analysing investment opportunities, and GP relationships, (which have generated a big increase in opportunities presented to them, even when the overall market slowed), and iii) multiple levers for value creation mean that bottom-line return expectations are unchanged. How it will be delivered has evolved, with a greater focus on operational growth rather than multiple expansion/financial leverage. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nbpe-cm-day-6-november-fireworks/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X: @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas

mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can be accessed for free under MiFID. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



