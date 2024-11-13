Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 12:30 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Growth Protocol Launches with Strategic Acquisition of NWO.ai to create the industry standard for growth

Finanznachrichten News

The combined platform sets a new standard for enterprises seeking precision-driven growth strategies in a rapidly evolving landscape.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Protocol, an enterprise growth platform, today announced an expansion in its target markets through the acquisition of NWO.ai, an award-winning innovator in advanced AI-driven consumer intelligence. This strategic move accelerates Growth Protocol's mission to be the leading platform for enterprises aiming to identify, predict, and scale growth in a fast-changing market.

"NWO.ai is a key building block of our strategy," said Jeff Schumacher, Founder of Growth Protocol. "Our goal is to build an unparalleled enterprise growth platform that integrates state-of-the-art agentic workflows with a unified data model to enable data-driven growth."

With NWO.ai's proprietary tools embedded into the platform, Growth Protocol provides enterprises with the tools to:

  • Uncover emerging opportunities by accessing AI-driven intelligence to anticipate market shifts and pinpoint untapped markets early.
  • Deploy smarter growth strategies through proprietary models that align market sentiment with action, enhancing strategy validation and reducing risk.
  • Achieve faster go-to-market by accelerating decision-making and execution, creating competitive advantage through data-backed, scalable growth.

"Growth Protocol and NWO.ai share a commitment to excellence with a relentless focus on building world-class products for our customers," added Sourav Goswami, a founder of NWO.ai.

"Together, we are setting the industry standard for growth, empowering our customers to navigate complex markets with confidence," said Miroslav Dimitrov, CEO of NWO.ai.

About Growth Protocol

Growth Protocol sets the industry standard for growth with a pioneering AI platform that empowers enterprises to rapidly identify, predict, and execute growth opportunities at scale. Leveraging technology, proprietary data models, and strategic expertise, we help enterprises accelerate revenue growth, unlock new markets, and sustain a competitive edge in their industries.

Media Contact: marc@growthprotocol.ai

Growth Protocol logo (PRNewsfoto/Growth Protocol)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556109/GP_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growth-protocol-launches-with-strategic-acquisition-of-nwoai-to-create-the-industry-standard-for-growth-302304023.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.